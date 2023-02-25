Leicester City host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to remain top of the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester will be tough opponents as their recent resurgence ended last week with a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United, but the Foxes were very good for large spells of that game. Given their terrible start to the season, Leicester look likely to push for a top 10 finish once again as they finally have a nice balance defensively and James Maddison and Co. are back to their best in attack.

Arsenal showed incredible grit and spirit to win 4-2 at Aston Villa last time out as Mikel Arteta’s side rebounded nicely from their defeat at home against Manchester City. That win at Villa coupled with Manchester City draw at Nottingham Forest means the Gunners have a two-point lead at the top of the table and a game in-hand over City, and all of a sudden things are looking pretty good again.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee); DOUBT: Thomas Partey (back)

