Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.
Manchester City have very little margin for error the rest of the way as the two-time defending champions try to make it a three-peat, beginning with their trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest was as shocking as it was painful for Manchester City (52 points – 2nd place), who remain two points back of leaders Arsenal having played one more game thus far. Bournemouth (21 points – 17th place) sit one point and one place above the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Wolves last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester City.
Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).
On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 One change 🔺 Mepham comes in 🔺 Tavernier ruled out
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him 10 goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Chelsea travels to Tottenham Hotspur well off their hosts’ top-four footing and in dire need of a nerves-settling win in North London (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Chelsea’s 31 points are 11 back of fourth-place Spurs and Graham Potter would be thrilled to boost his project’s European hopes with three points in this usually-heated London derby.
Spurs moved back into the top four last weekend and can climb within four points of Manchester United with a win, as the third-place Red Devils are preoccupied with Newcastle and Sunday’s League Cup Final.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.
How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.
Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)
What a start for Gracia in a tight, tense game and his substitutes made the difference as Ruben Selles made a triple switch and it didn’t work out for Saints. This win feels like it can be the one which reignites Leeds’ season and keeps them above the relegation zone. Rutter and Summerville stretched Southampton’s defense and Leeds responded to their fans roaring them on with 30 minutes to go. They always looked the more likely to break through and Jack Harrison summed up their spirit and determination as he set up the winner and Leeds held on easily to grind out a massive win. Selles taking off Onuachu and Sulemana was a strange and brave move and it didn’t come off and these games are decided by small margins. Saints’ personnel switch handed Leeds the initiative and they took it. Leeds were also solid defensively and that’s going to be key and the USMNT duo of McKennie and Adams created a great shield in front of the back four and Brenden Aaronson was back buzzing around in the No. 10 role as all three started in the PL together for the first time. Leeds have a 100 percent winning record when the USMNT trio start together in the Premier League…
Junior Firpo reacts to his huge goal
“We did a really good first half. We thought it could be a game like others where we create chances, don’t score and then the other team scores once. We managed the game really well. It has been one of the toughest times in my career, but we have one of the best dressing rooms I’ve seen and we deserve the win,” Firpo told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.
Javi Gracia: ‘It is one step but an important step’
“Very proud of the club. When I arrived, I saw everyone was involved; the owners, the directors. Everyone gave us a warm welcome, especially the supporters and players. After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step. The difference was we were solid. We got a clean sheet and that is important. That is the way we need to grow. I can tell you I am proud of my players; today they did their job. We are happy with the result and attitude,” Gracia told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.
Stars of the show
Weston McKennie: Brilliant midfield display. Surged forward when he could and did his job defensively alongside Tyler Adams.
Romeo Lavia: The one Southampton player who looked like he could make something happen on the ball. Was key in a great midfield battle.
What’s next?
Leeds are away at Chelsea on Saturday, March 4 while Southampton host Leicester City on the same day.
How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
FULL TIME: Leeds 1-0 Southampton – Not a classic but a priceless win and amazing scenes at Elland Road.
Big chance for Southampton! Ward-Prowse whips in a corner but Bella-Kotchap gets it all wrong and puts his free header off target.
It is all Leeds now. Saints look stunned. 7 minutes plus stoppage time to go. Is it time for Javi Gracia to shut up shop? Southampton surely have to take a few risks now…
GOALLL! Leeds go 1-0 up late on. Massive goal in the relegation scrap. Leeds sporting director Victor Orta crying in the stands. Firpo squeezes one home. Poor from Bednarek as he pulled his foot away from the clearance and gave Bazunu no chance. Leeds 1-0 Southampton.
Junior Firpo gets a PIVOTAL goal for Leeds United and they lead Southampton!
A good start for Leeds, who are positive and Southampton are having to do a lot of defending. The home crowd are enjoying this start.
KICK OFF! We are underway. What an atmosphere at Elland Road. A hugely important day in the season for both of these teams.
A simply huge game at Elland Road and all three Americans are starting for Leeds. A massive day for new Leeds boss Javi Gracia and Ruben Selles after he was named Southampton boss until the end of the season. What an intense game this will be.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.
Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)