Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Feb 25, 2023, 1:40 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored Saturday at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him 10 goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Latest Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Manchester City live
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Bournemouth vs Manchester City live
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 17
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 9
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    12. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    15. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    16. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    17. Phil Foden, Man City — 8
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    19. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    20. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    21. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 6

Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights

By Feb 25, 2023, 1:35 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City have very little margin for error the rest of the way as the two-time defending champions try to make it a three-peat, beginning with their trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER CITY

Last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest was as shocking as it was painful for Manchester City (52 points – 2nd place), who remain two points back of leaders Arsenal having played one more game thus far. Bournemouth (21 points – 17th place) sit one point and one place above the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Wolves last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester City

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Bournemouth vs Manchester City live score: 0-3

Julian Alvarez goal video: City strikes first off rebound

Erling Haaland goal video: Gundogan, Foden cue up big Norwegian

Phil Foden goal video: City’s Phil assisted by Bournemouth’s Phil

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).

On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Aymeric Laporte (illness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton

By Feb 25, 2023, 1:16 PM EST
0 Comments

Leeds battled to a huge win against Southampton as they recorded their first Premier League win in 11 games.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Junior Firpo was the unlikely hero for Leeds, as he scored his first ever Premier League goal in the second half and new manager Javi Gracia got off to a perfect start in charge.

The win moves Leeds out of the relegation zone and they now have 22 points.

Southampton remain bottom of the table on 18 points as Ruben Selles suffered defeat in his first game as their new permanent boss. They are now four points off safety with 14 games to go.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Bournemouth vs Manchester City live
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Gracia gets his subs spot on, Selles doesn’t

What a start for Gracia in a tight, tense game and his substitutes made the difference as Ruben Selles made a triple switch and it didn’t work out for Saints. This win feels like it can be the one which reignites Leeds’ season and keeps them above the relegation zone. Rutter and Summerville stretched Southampton’s defense and Leeds responded to their fans roaring them on with 30 minutes to go. They always looked the more likely to break through and Jack Harrison summed up their spirit and determination as he set up the winner and Leeds held on easily to grind out a massive win. Selles taking off Onuachu and Sulemana was a strange and brave move and it didn’t come off and these games are decided by small margins. Saints’ personnel switch handed Leeds the initiative and they took it. Leeds were also solid defensively and that’s going to be key and the USMNT duo of McKennie and Adams created a great shield in front of the back four and Brenden Aaronson was back buzzing around in the No. 10 role as all three started in the PL together for the first time. Leeds have a 100 percent winning record when the USMNT trio start together in the Premier League…

Junior Firpo reacts to his huge goal

“We did a really good first half. We thought it could be a game like others where we create chances, don’t score and then the other team scores once. We managed the game really well. It has been one of the toughest times in my career, but we have one of the best dressing rooms I’ve seen and we deserve the win,” Firpo told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

Javi Gracia: ‘It is one step but an important step’

“Very proud of the club. When I arrived, I saw everyone was involved; the owners, the directors. Everyone gave us a warm welcome, especially the supporters and players. After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step. The difference was we were solid. We got a clean sheet and that is important. That is the way we need to grow. I can tell you I am proud of my players; today they did their job. We are happy with the result and attitude,” Gracia told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

Stars of the show

Weston McKennie: Brilliant midfield display. Surged forward when he could and did his job defensively alongside Tyler Adams.

Romeo Lavia: The one Southampton player who looked like he could make something happen on the ball. Was key in a great midfield battle.

Leeds vs Southampton
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leeds are away at Chelsea on Saturday, March 4 while Southampton host Leicester City on the same day.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME: Leeds 1-0 Southampton – Not a classic but a priceless win and amazing scenes at Elland Road.

Big chance for Southampton! Ward-Prowse whips in a corner but Bella-Kotchap gets it all wrong and puts his free header off target.

It is all Leeds now. Saints look stunned. 7 minutes plus stoppage time to go. Is it time for Javi Gracia to shut up shop? Southampton surely have to take a few risks now…

GOALLL! Leeds go 1-0 up late on. Massive goal in the relegation scrap. Leeds sporting director Victor Orta crying in the stands. Firpo squeezes one home. Poor from Bednarek as he pulled his foot away from the clearance and gave Bazunu no chance. Leeds 1-0 Southampton.

Brilliant back from substitute Kyle Walker-Peters, who has just come on at left back for Southampton. Excellent defending. Leeds pushing hard.

CHANCE! Walcott played in but Firpo gets a tackle in to block his shot. Southampton were very composed creating that chance.

Gnonto is off for Leeds with Summerville on. Looked like Gnonto has a knock. Triple sub for Saints with Mara, Walcott and Diallo on. Ward-Prowse has been pushed further forwards…

Strong start to the second half from Leeds, who are pressing and the fans are getting behind them. Southampton struggling to get on the ball and keep it.

HALF TIME: Leeds 0-0 Southampton – Leeds have done more of the pressing but Southampton have had some decent chances on the break. It is getting very nervous at Elland Road. Big 45 minutes coming up.

OVER! Weston McKennie lobs over the bar. Bamford slipped just before that.

CHANCE! Brenden Aaronson whips one wide, then Leeds have a chance at one end and Onuachu curls one from distance after a counter but Illan Meslier saves.

CHANCES! Stuart Armstrong with a tame effort at the near post and then Aaronson drags a shot wide too. Leeds pushing here as Bednarek clears.

A good start for Leeds, who are positive and Southampton are having to do a lot of defending. The home crowd are enjoying this start.

KICK OFF! We are underway. What an atmosphere at Elland Road. A hugely important day in the season for both of these teams.

A simply huge game at Elland Road and all three Americans are starting for Leeds. A massive day for new Leeds boss Javi Gracia and Ruben Selles after he was named Southampton boss until the end of the season. What an intense game this will be.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds have to find some form from somewhere and Gracia’s arrival may give them the boost they need. Their last Premier League win came at home against Bournemouth on November 5 and they may need to just go for it from here on out. Defensively they are all over the place but they do have attacking players who can hurt opponents. If they can get Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Co. in the right positions, they can get out of this mess.

Southampton are within three points of safety and as bad as their season has been, there is renewed hope that Selles can turn things around. There was a really negative vibe in the air when Nathan Jones was boss but it now seems that Saints are pulling in the right direction and they have a host of talented youngsters plus January signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have made a big difference.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip), Sonny Perkins (ankle), Marc Roca (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Alex McCarthy (ankle), Che Adams (knock), Mislav Orsic (concussion)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ream, Robinson discuss key partnership, hopes for Fulham and USMNT
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)

 

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 25, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Latest Premier League

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Bournemouth vs Manchester City live
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  8. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  9. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  11. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  12. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  13. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  14. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  21. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  22. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  23. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  24. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  25. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  26. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  27. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  30. Erling Haaland, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4

Aston Villa weather early storm, drop Everton back into relegation zone

By Feb 25, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

For nearly an hour, Everton were head-and-shoulders the better side, but Aston Villa hit the Toffees twice to snatch a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The defeat sees Everton (21 points) slide from 16th down to 18th, back in the relegation zone, due to results elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend. Leeds (22 points) and West Ham United (23), who occupied 19th and 18th, respectively, heading into matchweek 25, both won on Saturday.

Aston Villa (31 points), meanwhile, remain 11th as they move level on points with Chelsea in their chase for a top-half finish.

Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, extending his run to five straight games with a goal, leading the way with eight PL goals for Villa this season. Emiliano Buendia, who came off the bench just after the hour mark, helped Unai Emery’s side seize control of the game before adding goal no. 2 in the 81st.

WATCH EVERTON vs ASTON VILLA REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Bournemouth vs Manchester City live
Bournemouth vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link, highlights
Leeds vs Southampton live
Leeds battle to huge win against Southampton

In a relegation battle, small margins make huge differences

The game sprang to life not long after the restart when Everton were denied and opening goal in truly spectacular fashion on 55 minutes. Alex Iwobi’s initial shot was headed well wide of goal but it came back into play after hitting Ezri Konsa, who was laid flat on the ground on the end line. The ball found its way to Neal Maupay, who headed it goalward, only for Tyrone Mings to sprint across goal and boot it clear.

Five minutes later, roles were reversed as Jordan Pickford went full-stretch (and then some) to get a fingernail on Watkins’ header, pushing it onto the inside of the post but by no means clear. As it bounced back across the face of goal, James Tarkowski rushed onto the scene and hoofed it away.

Three minutes after that exchange of goal-line clearances, Idrissa Gueye needlessly slid in and cut down John McGinn to give Aston Villa a penalty, and that was that.

Stars of the show

Everton vs Aston Villa
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Up next for Everton is a trip to north London, where they’ll make up their game in hand and face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. Aston Villa get Crystal Palace back at Villa Park next Saturday.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

In 20 games prior to Dyche’s appointment, Everton conceded 28 goals, kept just three clean sheets and won just three times in the PL; since his debut earlier this month, two goals conceded (both to Liverpool), two clean sheets and a pair of victories. Of course, the Toffees are yet to become a goal-scoring juggernaut (to no one’s surprise), with Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning from his latest injury in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Emery’s first seven games in charge saw Aston Villa conceded just seven times, including three in a single game against Liverpool, before giving up four to Leicester, three to Manchester City and four to Arsenal in successive fixtures. It goes without saying that Saturday’s trip to Goodison couldn’t come at a better time for the Villa defense.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Robin Olsen (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS