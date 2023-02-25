Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea travels to Tottenham Hotspur well off their hosts’ top-four footing and in dire need of a nerves-settling win in North London (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Chelsea’s 31 points are 11 back of fourth-place Spurs and Graham Potter would be thrilled to boost his project’s European hopes with three points in this usually-heated London derby.

Spurs moved back into the top four last weekend and can climb within four points of Manchester United with a win, as the third-place Red Devils are preoccupied with Newcastle and Sunday’s League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.

Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)

