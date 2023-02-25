West Ham exit relegation zone with 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest

The victory pulls West Ham (23 points) out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, going from 18th to 16th thanks to results elsewhere this weekend. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, remain 13th, but are just four points clear of the bottom-three after taking just one point from their last three games.
Danny Ings scored twice in three minutes (70th and 73rd), set up first by Jarrod Bowen and then Said Benrahma, to help West Ham snap a three-game winless skid of their own. Declan Rice curled home a beauty from just outside the penalty area to further Forest frustrations in the 78th, and Michail Antonio headed goal no. 4 home seven minutes after that.
Every time West Ham take the field these days, David Moyes has perhaps picked the West Ham team for the final time. Heading into matchweek 25, reports from all over hinted that Moyes could be fired if the Hammers lost again.
West Ham remain the only side in the Premier League’s bottom-six yet to make a managerial change this season, as Moyes has once again tempted fate and escaped unemployment. From Crystal Palace (26 points) to Bournemouth in 19th (21 points), eight sides are currently separated by five points.
West Ham will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, before returning to Premier League action away to Brighton next Saturday. Forest will host Everton at the City Ground next Sunday.
West Ham remain the only side currently in the Premier League’s bottom-six yet to make a managerial chance, and Moyes’ time could be running short after three years in east London. The Hammers looked like turning a corner following a win over Everton and back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Chelsea, before turning in another listless performance in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend. Only three sides — one of them being Nottingham Forest (18) — have scored fewer goals than West Ham’s 19 this season.
Before Forest began their current run, Steve Cooper’s side say 19th in the PL table and they hadn’t spent a day outside the bottom-three since matchweek 5, but the newly and hastily assembled squad has since gelled and turned a corner defensively. In 2022, Forest conceded 31 goals in 16 games (three clean sheets, including a 1-0 win over West Ham in August); since the calendar turned over to 2023, just seven in seven (three clean sheets).
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (thigh)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Manchester City have very little margin for error the rest of the way as the two-time defending champions try to make it a three-peat, beginning with their trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest was as shocking as it was painful for Manchester City (52 points – 2nd place), who remain two points back of leaders Arsenal having played one more game thus far. Bournemouth (21 points – 17th place) sit one point and one place above the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Wolves last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester City.
Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).
On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 One change 🔺 Mepham comes in 🔺 Tavernier ruled out
The defeat sees Everton (21 points) slide from 16th down to 18th, back in the relegation zone, due to results elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend. Leeds (22 points) and West Ham United (23), who occupied 19th and 18th, respectively, heading into matchweek 25, both won on Saturday.
Aston Villa (31 points), meanwhile, remain 11th as they move level on points with Chelsea in their chase for a top-half finish.
Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, extending his run to five straight games with a goal, leading the way with eight PL goals for Villa this season. Emiliano Buendia, who came off the bench just after the hour mark, helped Unai Emery’s side seize control of the game before adding goal no. 2 in the 81st.
In a relegation battle, small margins make huge differences
The game sprang to life not long after the restart when Everton were denied and opening goal in truly spectacular fashion on 55 minutes. Alex Iwobi’s initial shot was headed well wide of goal but it came back into play after hitting Ezri Konsa, who was laid flat on the ground on the end line. The ball found its way to Neal Maupay, who headed it goalward, only for Tyrone Mings to sprint across goal and boot it clear.
Five minutes later, roles were reversed as Jordan Pickford went full-stretch (and then some) to get a fingernail on Watkins’ header, pushing it onto the inside of the post but by no means clear. As it bounced back across the face of goal, James Tarkowski rushed onto the scene and hoofed it away.
Three minutes after that exchange of goal-line clearances, Idrissa Gueye needlessly slid in and cut down John McGinn to give Aston Villa a penalty, and that was that.
Up next for Everton is a trip to north London, where they’ll make up their game in hand and face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday. Aston Villa get Crystal Palace back at Villa Park next Saturday.
In 20 games prior to Dyche’s appointment, Everton conceded 28 goals, kept just three clean sheets and won just three times in the PL; since his debut earlier this month, two goals conceded (both to Liverpool), two clean sheets and a pair of victories. Of course, the Toffees are yet to become a goal-scoring juggernaut (to no one’s surprise), with Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning from his latest injury in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leeds.
Emery’s first seven games in charge saw Aston Villa conceded just seven times, including three in a single game against Liverpool, before giving up four to Leicester, three to Manchester City and four to Arsenal in successive fixtures. It goes without saying that Saturday’s trip to Goodison couldn’t come at a better time for the Villa defense.
Arsenal had to work hard for its three points but Leicester City never looked like taking more than one, at most, from the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners increased their Premier League table lead with a 1-0 win in the East Midlands of England.
Leandro Trossard set up a clinical Gabriel Martinelli finish after having a goal chalked off by VAR as Arsenal out-attempted Leicester 10-1 and only allowed the Foxes 0.02 expected goals over 90 minutes.
Arsenal’s now won consecutive Premier League matches since a dispiriting loss to Man City, showing solid resolve in boosting their table lead to five points before City takes the stage at 12:30pm ET at Bournemouth.
It’s two-straight losses for the Foxes after a bright period, and Leicester will be aggrieved to see it remains just three points clear of the bottom three.
The Gunners only took 10 shots but did not register a full xG on the day and really struggled to find answers through anyone but Leandro Trossard, as even the mighty Martin Odegaard had an off day.
Trossard scored a beautiful goal that was pulled back for Ben White’s clever almost-uncaught hold of Danny Ward during the preceding corner kick, but he delivered the absolute goods, as did Martinelli, on the Gunners’ goal.
Martinelli, who was very good on the day and overcame what was a nasty injury scare after his goal when Wilfried Ndidi accidentally stepped on the scorer’s knee, had burst into space for Trossard’s scything nutmeg pass into the box.
Another note that should resonate with Gooners is just how good Jorginho looked again, the right fit for a Mikel Arteta game in which the gaffer knew his men would have a lot of the ball. Granit Xhaka will be looking over his shoulder — he may already be given Arteta’s glowing praise of Fabio Vieira — as Thomas Partey is back in contention to start and a Partey-Jorginho pairing might just give the Gunners license to play the duo along with two center backs, a keeper, and six forwards against some sides. We’re barely kidding.
Leicester City, meanwhile, looks off whenever it doesn’t have James Maddison in the fold. And Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy came off the bench with just under a half-hour to play and did not affect much of anything.
Leicester vs Arsenal player ratings: Stars of the Show
Leandro Trossard: Playing in a false nine, he scored a cracker that was overturned by VAR for Ben White nonsense and then had a saucy nutmeg assist on Martinelli’s goal.
Gabriel Martinelli: What a finish. And he probably should’ve had at least a brace. Vivid performance.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Fought to the finish as the left side of the field seemed Leicester’s best chance to manufacture something (It didn’t).
Jorginho: Sixteen passes into the final third, 10 recoveries… what an inspired little signing.
Arsenal hosts Everton on Wednesday before Bournemouth comes to the Emirates on Saturday, March 4.
Leicester hosts Blackburn in their beloved FA Cup on Tuesday before heading to Southampton on Saturday, March 4.
Gabriel Martinelli goal video: Trossard sets up Brazilian
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester look so much better in attack and even though they are just four points above the relegation zone, the focus is on finishing in the top 10. They are perfectly capable of doing that and Harry Souttar seems to be a perfect addition in central defense as his arrival has calmed everyone down. In attack Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the keys and they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.
As for the Gunners, Arteta saw Jorginho pop up with a wonderful late strike which helped them win at Villa last time out and the Italian midfielder has added extra experience and nous just when they needed it as Thomas Partey remains out injured. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard continue to dominate games and there is a wonderful resilience about this young Arsenal side. The fact they are still in this title race with 15 games to go is a great achievement and if they can cut out silly defensive errors, they could just win this thing.
Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf)
