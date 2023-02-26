Manchester United has its first trophy under Erik ten Hag.
And now it wants more.
Bruno Fernandes admitted the club is hungry to achieve bigger things, to become serial silverware hunters. He says the 2023 League Cup title over Newcastle United, won 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, is brilliant but needs to be just the first step.
“We’ve been searching for this moment, us, the fans, the club, we are together and finally we get our trophy and I think deservedly,” Fernandes said, via The Manchester Evening News.
“It’s been an amazing period, obviously. This is the first trophy of the season but we want more. It’s not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more. Obviously, as I said, for me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied now because I finally get my trophy, but I want more.”
Bruno won three cups with Sporting Lisbon and claimed the 2018-19 Nations League crown with Portugal, and there are a lot of Manchester United players who silverware prior to Sunday.
Erik ten Hag reaction: Casemiro, De Gea, Varane invaluable
None more than former Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Casemiro.
Both were very good on Sunday at Wembley, never betraying their resumes by showing a lack of enthusiasm or passion. Casemiro was probably the best player on the pitch and the main reason Man Utd outlasted Newcastle.
Erik ten Hag says that’s not a coincidence, as Casemiro is one of several Red Devils who’ve made winning a habit.
“Rapha Varane, Casemiro, David De Gea, they know how to win trophies,” Ten Hag said (video below). “Not only for technical aspect but also especially the mental perspective is so important.
“The winning attitude, they have to bring it in the dressing room, bring it in the team, and in the difficult situation they have to hang on and that’s why they did today.”
🗣 "Varane, Casemiro, De Gea, they know how to win trophies!" 💪
It’s also Erik ten Hag’s first trophy with the Red Devils and the Dutchman showed his mastery of the game by shutting down the Magpies attack in the second half.
There’s no just question that United’s entire mentality has changed since the club okayed the axing of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, okayed the keeping of captain Harry Maguire on the bench, and showed the world that the keys were very much in Ten Hag’s grip.
Eddie Howe will continue his wait to win a top trophy, though he did lead Bournemouth to three promotions from League Two to the Premier League from 2010-15.
Newcastle hadn’t played in a final since 1999 and hasn’t won a domestic trophy since 1955. The stadium was awash in black and white, and the club will feel the best is yet to come.
Manchester United might’ve been off-balance early as Newcastle was up for this fight, but Erik ten Hag’s work over 90 minutes was well-timed and methodical.
Once the Red Devils had their lead, Ten Hag showed his acumen as tournament boss. Diogo Dalot, on yellow and a little wild, was yanked at halftime. Fred would join him in the 69th minute.
This is where United arguably won the match despite ceding possession to the Magpies. Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay helped lock down the desperate and lively opponents.
Just when it was going to be a little too much to ask of his defenders, Jadon Sancho arrived from Antony. Then it was a feel-good sub of Harry Maguire for Marcus Rashford, the former getting long-earned time on the pitch in a winning final while the latter got his just desserts from the crowd.
The FA Cup field sets up well for Man United, the Europa League isn’t a bridge too far, and there’s even a little bit of a Premier League glint in their eyes. Man United’s on the move.
Newcastle’s ahead-of-schedule project now just on schedule
For all of the problems Newcastle faced ahead of this one, including Nick Pope’s silly suspension and Martin Dubravka’s cup-tied status, Eddie Howe can rewatch this tape and know two things:
He had his men set up to compete
He lost track of the game when things went awry
These are learning experiences for the manager as well as his players, who certainly did not have the big-game acumen of Raphael Varane and Casemiro. And perhaps that led to Newcastle’s lack of cutting edge in a game it won the xG battle 1.17-0.86.
With Anthony Gordon also cup-tied, the Magpies bench was never something Howe looked comfortable turning to in his time of need.
Alexander Isak entered at the break for an attacking push but Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin eventually ran out of gas and Howe plugged in decent players like Joe Willock but not names like Sabitzer, Sancho, and Maguire (whatever you think of them).
That’s the dream, and it won’t make Newcastle feel good right now but another year of actually buying in the market will make the Magpies a true club threat.
Loris Karius gets a solid moment
Man United’s deflected goal initially looked bad, but it’s difficult not to feel like Loris Karius was a winner in defeat.
The third-string goalkeeper was vilified by some for a tough second half in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid despite his suffering an undiagnosed concussion at the hands of Sergio Ramos and playing through it.
Karius made seven saves on Sunday as Manchester United chased a third goal with Newcastle wide open while chasing a comeback.
Manchester United vs Newcastle player ratings: Stars of the Show
Casemiro: An absolute force. His headed opener was a fitting highlight for a player who does all the small and nasty things in the middle of the park.
Raphael Varane: Like Casemiro above, he showed steely reserve as well as that hunger that never leaves the great ones despite so many trophies won.
Luke Shaw: What a ball for Casemiro’s opener; Largely shut down Miguel Almiron apart from a bright first 10-15 minutes.
Marcus Rashford: What injury worry?
Bruno Guimaraes: Gave away a bad free kick for one of United’s goals but was the reason Newcastle looked a threat to get back in it the rest of the way.
Kieran Trippier: Who would’ve thought, with apologies to Reece James, that the 32-year-old Trippier would come back to England from Atletico Madrid and be the most complete right back in the Premier League?
What’s next?
Man United hosts West Ham in FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday before going to Liverpool on Sunday.
Newcastle can’t lick its wounds for too long with a trip to Manchester City on deck for Saturday.
League Cup live score, updates: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United
11:55am ET: It’s a proper fight, this one. Newcastle has had more of the ball but Manchester United got behind the Magpies back line through Marcus Rashford and will feel it, too, could be up a goal.
Casemiro has been very busy for Man United, who has two of the game’s three shots — both saved by Loris Karius, who looks comfortable enough.
Diogo Dalot is on a yellow card and the Red Devils have clearly chosen violence early in this one, collecting four fouls.
12:03pm ET: Strange one here, as Fabian Schar is allowed to play on despite what appeared to be a concussion that’s left him looking unsteady.
Now Allan Saint-Maximin is cutting a rug on the right side of the Man Utd goal, but his chance is blocked. “St. Max” begs handball, but nothing comes of it.
12:05pm ET: GOOOOOAAAAL!!! CASEMIRO!!! We’ve been saying how well he’s played, and now the Brazilian has thumped home Luke Shaw’s free kick. Was it offside, though? lines are being drawn…
No. Onside! Casemiro is a force and he’s been in quite a few games like this before: Manchester United 1, Newcastle United 0
12:08pm ET: Newcastle has responded quickly, though without finish, and the Magpies do see a yellow card awarded to Fred for their troubles. That puts Dalot and Fred on yellow within 37 minutes of kickoff.
12:11pm ET: GOOOOOAAALL! MARCUS RASHFORD! Wout Weghorst lumbers forward to play Rashford into the box, and the forward’s shot takes a slight turn off Sven Botman. Karius is at sixes and sevens and can only get piece of the ball. Manchester United 2, Newcastle United 0.
12:19pm ET: Newcastle needs halftime, but it also needs goals. It almost gets the latter when Dan Burn thuds a header wide of the goal off a sweet corner kick play.
But the Magpies will get the former soon, and as Sean Longstaff wiggles on the turf trying to get a second yellow out of Fred… Newcastle could use some refocusing as well.
12:38pm ET: Two subs at the break. Dalot and his yellow leave for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Eddie Howe removes Sean Longstaff for Alexander Isak. More attack.
12:50pm ET: Second half has been just as scrappy, especially because Man United doesn’t need to do much of anything to claim a trophy that would send a statement around the Premier League.
Newcastle now winning the xG fight, 0.74-0.50. There’s no trophy for that, though.
12:59pm ET: Allan Saint-Maximin is trying to will the Magpies back into this and he’s won a corner kick, but it doesn’t come to much.
Man United has been very disciplined and Ten Hag has his men sinking eight, nine behind the ball. It’s going to take something special to get Newcastle back in this but there’s 25 minutes plus stoppage to go at Wembley.
1:06pm ET: Time’s always a factor when you’re down 2-0, but it’s a looming judgment with 18 minutes to go.
Man Utd’s brought in Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer to shut things down, but Howe clearly doesn’t think he has difference makers on the bench as Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, and Elliot Anderson are his best attacking options.
Might Matt Targett or Javi Manquillo for Dan Burn might make sense?
How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time
The Red Devils may not have 100% Marcus Rashford for the final but they’ll be happy he’s passed fit to start after an injury against Barcelona, while Newcastle won’t have suspended Nick Pope.
The Red Devils did get Antony back for the Europa League Round of 16 at midweek, while Newcastle doesn’t have backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who oddly enough is cup-tied to Man United, so Loris Karius is set to make his first Magpies start.
More notable for Newcastle, perhaps, is that its best player is back in the fold after a three-game suspension: Premier League Best XI favorite Bruno Guimaraes returns to the team.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Liverpool and Chelsea couldn’t figure out the goals, Leeds United and West Ham delivered huge wins, and Arsenal and Man City took different paths to finishing the weekend just as they started it.
Along the way we had gorgeous goals that counted — Hello, Declan Rice — gorgeous goals that didn’t — Hello, Leandro Trossard — and Man City doing its best to only score goals as close to the line as possible.
Again, what did we learn from the Premier League this weekend? Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 25
1. Chelsea’s attackers heaping pressure on everyone else in blue (Spurs 2-0 Chelsea):Chelsea not only lacks Harry Kane but right now the Blues would probably accept any number of finishers they’ve sold or watched walk away over the years. Because Chelsea… just… isn’t… scoring. Kai Havertz scored in the 64th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Palace on Jan. 15. He’s since scored zero goals in 493 minutes. Hakim Ziyech has a single assist in 10 Chelsea appearances since the calendar turned to 2023. Raheem Sterling hasn’t scored since New Year’s Day and Joao Felix has one goal. Both are on limited minutes but it bears repeating that Chelsea’s biggest problem — by far — is that their forwards aren’t scoring. And only Felix is showing glimpses that he may find his footing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana… all nothing. So it doesn’t matter if Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Thiago Silva, and Co. are all doing their jobs well if Graham Potter’s men are not getting goals. Simple game sometimes, this one (NM).
2. Jorginho – Just what Dr. Arteta ordered (Leicester 0-1 Arsenal): The Gunners only took 10 shots but did not register a full xG on the day and really struggled to find answers through anyone but Leandro Trossard, as even the mighty Martin Odegaard had an off day. What should resonate with Gooners from the day, however, is just how good Jorginho looked again, the right fit for a Mikel Arteta game in which the gaffer knew his men would have a lot of the ball. Granit Xhaka will be looking over his shoulder — he may already be given Arteta’s glowing praise of Fabio Vieira — as Thomas Partey is back in contention to start and a Partey-Jorginho pairing might just give the Gunners license to play the duo along with two center backs, a keeper, and six forwards against some sides. We’re barely kidding. (NM)
3. Bournemouth vs Man City is a really, really bad match-up for the Cherries (AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City): Bournemouth’s attack has looked a lot better of late, and Dango Ouattara is either going to help the Cherries stay up or he’s going to be on another Premier League team next season. But City came into the game overdue to finish plenty of the chances it produces, and the defending champiowas essentially rifling through Bournemouth’s pockets with its shots deep in the Cherries’ box. Yeah this does make for a short recap: If Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Ilkay Gundogan show up as lively as they did against a bottom-half Premier League side — home or away — it’s only going to go one way, 99 times out of 100. (NM)
4. Liverpool’s questions are many, answers are few (Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool): The Reds’ midfield of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita has a collective veteran nature and was well-suited to play a “no letdowns” sort of game, but Cheick Doucoure would’ve shown Liverpool what it was missing in an all-action, nearing-his-prime midfielder. And while injuries can’t often be an excuse for a club that’s spent as much as Liverpool, especially when Palace was missing Wilfried Zaha, the Reds could not deploy Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez, and Ibrahima Konate amongst others. That’s a big ask. Liverpool should get Nunez back soon and Arthur Melo is finally nearing a return. There’s still plenty of hope for a top-four finish, but Saturday was a big miss even given the loud, wild nature of Selhurst Park. (NM)
5. David Moyes back from the brink… again (West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest): Seemingly every time West Ham takes the field these days, David Moyes has perhaps picked the West Ham team for the final time. Heading into Matchweek 25, reports from all over hinted that Moyes could be fired if the Hammers lost again. They didn’t! West Ham remain the only side in the Premier League’s bottom-six yet to make a managerial change this season, as Moyes has once again tempted fate and escaped unemployment. From Crystal Palace (26 points) to Bournemouth in 19th (21 points), eight sides are currently separated by five points.(AE)
6. Spurs looking very Conte, even without Conte (Spurs 2-0 Chelsea): Antonio Conte’s men are not just without Rodrigo Betancur, they’re without Conte — in person — as the Italian continues to recover from an operation. But that has not stopped Spurs from playing in his image, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are among the players making sure Tottenham is taking the fight to opponents. The biggest difference between Spurs and their would-be rivals, like Chelsea, however, is that Tottenham has an absolute horse in Harry Kane and he’s putting the team on his back. Harry Kane has gone 90 minutes 14 times in Tottenham’s 14 games since returning from the World Cup break, scoring seven goals and an assist. Tottenham is unbeaten when he gets on the score sheet. If you can, keep a era-defining striker on your books, yeah? (NM)
7. Small margins determine relegation scrap as Everton falls at home (Everton 0-2 Aston Villa): The game sprang to life not long after the restart. Everton was denied an opening goal in truly spectacular fashion on 55 minutes when Alex Iwobi’s initial shot was headed well wide of goal but came back into play after hitting Ezri Konsa, who was laid flat on the ground on the end line. The ball found its way to Neal Maupay, who headed it goalward, only for Tyrone Mings to sprint across goal and boot it clear. Phew, right? Five minutes later, roles were reversed as Jordan Pickford went full-stretch (and then some) to get a fingernail on Ollie Watkins’ header, pushing it onto the inside of the post but by no means clear. As it bounced back across the face of goal, James Tarkowski rushed onto the scene and hoofed it away. Three minutes after that exchange of goal-line clearances, Idrissa Gueye needlessly slid in and cut down John McGinn to give Aston Villa a penalty, and that was that. (AE)
8. Javi Gracia outfoxes Ruben Selles to make all the difference in huge six-pointer (Leeds 1-0 Southampton): What a start for new Leeds boss Javi Gracia in a tight, tense game. His substitutes made the difference, but Southampton’s new boss had no such luck. Ruben Selles made a triple switch and it didn’t work out for Saints. This win feels like it can be the one to reignite Leeds’ season and keep them above the relegation zone. Leeds always looked the more likely to break through and Jack Harrison summed up their spirit and determination as he set up the winner and Leeds held on easily to grind out a massive win. Leeds were also solid defensively and that’s going to be key; The USMNT duo of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams created a great shield in front of the back four and Brenden Aaronson was back buzzing around in attack as all three started in the PL together for the first time. Leeds have a 100 percent winning record when the USMNT trio start together in the Premier League… (JPW)
9. Wolves on the rise as Cottagers slip (Fulham 1-1 Wolves): Fulham has been quite good at finding results this season and entered this game on a nice run, but did they think Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves would be a walkover? The Cottagers didn’t find their footing for some time in this match, as Lopetegui and his club’s increasingly comfortable transfers have done like a nice area rug and really brought the room — or the Molineux — together. Raul Jimenez is looking a bit more like Raul Jimenez with Pablo Sarabia on his right, while Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson also put in shifts on that side of the pitch. Throw in a terrific late save from mainstay Jose Sa, and you’ve got a Wolves team feeling more confident of another season in the Premier League. (NM)
10. Selhurst rocking as Palace gets its point (Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool): Wilfried Zaha’s absence and Liverpool’s status as a Premier League power might’ve led to Patrick Vieira opting to keep Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard on the bench. It looked early like Palace was happy to defend and chase a point from Moment No. 1, but Vieira clearly saw an opening in the early stages of the game. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cheick Doucoure were super good and Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp out wide were quite ready as well. What might this have looked like with Eze out there for more than the final 20 minutes? We won’t know, and Vieira will not likely think much about it. This is a solid point, and holding Liverpool under 1.0 expected goals is always impressive. (NM)
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United's new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.