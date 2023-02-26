Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Feb 26, 2023, 9:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Major League Soccer launches its latest campaign on the world in February, and there are plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league is also launching a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and begins its campaign by testing itself against one of the league’s recent success stories in Austin FC.

Some of the top questions that will be answered in 2023:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario?
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Ream, Robinson discuss key partnership, hopes for Fulham and USMNT
Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer
Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch to Southampton talks break down (report)

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado — 8pm ET Sunday
Portland vs Sporting KC — 10pm ET Monday

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC vs Portland — 4:30pm ET Saturday
New York Red Bulls vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET Saturday
New England vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Atlanta United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Columbus vs DC United — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET Saturday
Chicago vs NYCFC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
St. Louis City FC vs Charlotte FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Austin FC vs Montreal — 8:30pm ET Saturday
FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET Saturday
Colorado vs Sporting KC — 9:30pm ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday
San Jose vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET Saturday

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings

MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings

Tottenham vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By Feb 26, 2023, 10:10 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea travels to Tottenham Hotspur well off their hosts’ top-four footing and in dire need of a nerves-settling win in North London (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s 31 points are 11 back of fourth-place Spurs and Graham Potter would be thrilled to boost his project’s European hopes with three points in this usually-heated London derby.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs CHELSEA

Spurs moved back into the top four last weekend and can climb within four points of Manchester United with a win, as the third-place Red Devils are preoccupied with Newcastle and Sunday’s League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

Tottenham vs Chelsea live score: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea

Oliver Skipp goal video: Yes, that says “Oliver Skipp goal video”

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.

Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)

Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link

By Feb 26, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
0 Comments

Erik ten Hag can make it 1-for-1 when it comes to silverware hunts when he leads Manchester United into Wembley Stadium on Sunday to meet Newcastle United in the League Cup Final.

Eddie Howe has had a few more chances to go after trophies with Newcastle, but this is a first final in decades for the Magpies and — perhaps more critically — the first final since Newcastle was taken over by the Private Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, updates ]

Man United is coming off a high-stakes, high-profile win over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoff round and has to quickly rally its emotions and energy, but walking into Wembley should go a long way toward achieving that end.

Newcastle beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round, then outlasted Crystal Palace in penalties before beating Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Manchester United doubled up Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round before going on to defeat Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and Nottingham Forest to reach the League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The Red Devils may not have Marcus Rashford for the final, while Newcastle won’t have suspended Nick Pope.

Ten Hag says he’s waiting for a “100 percent diagnosis” on Rashford’s injury but the Red Devils did get Antony back for the UEL Round of 16 at midweek.

Newcastle doesn’t have backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who oddly enough is cup-tied to Man United, so Loris Karius is set to make his first Magpies start.

More notable for Newcastle, perhaps, is that its best player is back in the fold after a three-game suspension: Premier League Best XI favorite Bruno Guimaraes returns to the team.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (undisclosed).

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 26, 2023, 9:54 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
fotmob.com

Latest Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  8. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  9. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  11. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  12. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  13. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  14. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  21. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  22. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  23. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  24. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  25. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  26. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  27. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  30. Erling Haaland, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Feb 26, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored Saturday at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him 10 goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea live
Tottenham vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester United vs Newcastle live
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 17
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 9
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    12. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    15. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    16. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    17. Phil Foden, Man City — 8
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    19. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    20. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    21. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 6