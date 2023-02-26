Major League Soccer launches its latest campaign on the world in February, and there are plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

The league is also launching a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and begins its campaign by testing itself against one of the league’s recent success stories in Austin FC.

Some of the top questions that will be answered in 2023:

Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario?

Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?

Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?

WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?

Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?

Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?

What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?

Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC

Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston

Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose

Charlotte FC 0-1 New England

Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3-2 Toronto FC

Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal

Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC

FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado — 8pm ET Sunday

Portland vs Sporting KC — 10pm ET Monday

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC vs Portland — 4:30pm ET Saturday

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET Saturday

New England vs Houston — 7:30pm ET Saturday

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati — 7:30pm ET Saturday

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC — 7:30pm ET Saturday

Columbus vs DC United — 7:30pm ET Saturday

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET Saturday

Chicago vs NYCFC — 8:30pm ET Saturday

St. Louis City FC vs Charlotte FC — 8:30pm ET Saturday

Austin FC vs Montreal — 8:30pm ET Saturday

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy — 8:30pm ET Saturday

Colorado vs Sporting KC — 9:30pm ET Saturday

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake — 10:30pm ET Saturday

San Jose vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET Saturday

