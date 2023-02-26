Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup, stream link

Erik ten Hag can make it 1-for-1 when it comes to silverware hunts when he leads Manchester United into Wembley Stadium on Sunday to meet Newcastle United in the League Cup Final.
Eddie Howe has had a few more chances to go after trophies with Newcastle, but this is a first final in decades for the Magpies and — perhaps more critically — the first final since Newcastle was taken over by the Private Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Man United is coming off a high-stakes, high-profile win over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoff round and has to quickly rally its emotions and energy, but walking into Wembley should go a long way toward achieving that end.
Newcastle beat Tranmere Rovers in the second round, then outlasted Crystal Palace in penalties before beating Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Southampton.
Manchester United doubled up Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round before going on to defeat Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and Nottingham Forest to reach the League Cup Final.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Newcastle United.
Chelsea travels to Tottenham Hotspur well off their hosts’ top-four footing and in dire need of a nerves-settling win in North London (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Chelsea’s 31 points are 11 back of fourth-place Spurs and Graham Potter would be thrilled to boost his project’s European hopes with three points in this usually-heated London derby.
Spurs moved back into the top four last weekend and can climb within four points of Manchester United with a win, as the third-place Red Devils are preoccupied with Newcastle and Sunday’s League Cup Final.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.
How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.
Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)
Simple as this: Bournemouth is rarely gonna handle Man City
Bournemouth’s attack has looked a lot better of late, and Dango Ouattara is either going to help the Cherries stay up or he’s going to be on another Premier League team next season.
But City usually finishes plenty of the chances it produces, and City was essentially rifling through Bournemouth’s pockets with its shots deep in the Cherries’ box.
Yeah that makes for a short recap: If Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Ilkay Gundogan show up as lively as they did against a bottom-half Premier League side — home or away — it’s only going to go one way, 99 times out of 100.
Bournemouth vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show
Phil Foden
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Rico Lewis
Jefferson Lerma
Manuel Akanji
What’s next?
Man City’s got a Robin attack, heading to Bristol City for a Tuesday match in the FA Cup, before hosting Newcastle United for the early 7:30am ET kickoff on Saturday.
The Cherries can go from Man City obstacle to helper, as Bournemouth’s off to Arsenal at 10am ET Saturday.
Julian Alvarez goal video: City strikes first off rebound
Erling Haaland goal video: Gundogan, Foden cue up big Norwegian
Phil Foden goal video: City’s Phil assisted by Bournemouth’s Phil
Chris Mepham own goal video: Half-clearance smashed, deflected
Jefferson Lerma goal video: Bournemouth snaps one back off rare Dias misplay
How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Just three days prior to dropping points against Forest, Manchester City looked to have once again asserted their dominance over the rest of the Premier League as they dispatched Arsenal, on the Gunners’ home patch, to go back atop the table by way of goal difference on Wednesday. But Saturday turned out to be a day of swings and roundabouts, as Arsenal overturned a pair of one-goal deficits to win 4-2 away to Aston Villa, and Man City let a 1-0 lead slip away in the 84th minute. There was further disappointment in the UEFA Champions League this week (another blown lead and 1-1 draw, away to RB Leipzig on Wednesday) as Kevin De Bruyne missed out through illness and Erling Haaland was held without a goal for the fifth time in six games (all competitions).
On one hand, no one has conceded more goals than Bournemouth this season (44 in 23 games). On the other hand, the Cherries have conceded just 28 in 19 games since Scott Parker was fired following the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool (and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, and the 4-0 defeat to Man City, in successive games). Problems still persist at the other end of the field, though, where Bournemouth haven’t scored multiple goals in a game since Nov. 12. In fact, they have scored just three times in eight games since beating Everton 3-0 in their final game prior to the World Cup break.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Illia Zabarnyi (foot).
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 One change 🔺 Mepham comes in 🔺 Tavernier ruled out
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United's new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
