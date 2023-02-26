Manchester United tops Newcastle, lifts League Cup

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:40 PM EST
Manchester United ended a short trophy drought on Sunday by winning the League Cup at Wembley Stadium, their 2-0 win extending Newcastle United’s drought to a much bigger number.

Marcus Rashford and Casemiro scored, the cantankerous central midfielder an easy pick as Man of the Match as Man Utd claimed its first trophy since a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017.

It’s Manchester United’s sixth League Cup and brings the Red Devils into third place all-time for tournament titles behind Liverpool (9) and Man City (8).

It’s also Erik ten Hag’s first trophy with the Red Devils and the Dutchman showed his mastery of the game by shutting down the Magpies attack in the second half.

There’s no just question that United’s entire mentality has changed since the club okayed the axing of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, okayed the keeping of captain Harry Maguire on the bench, and showed the world that the keys were very much in Ten Hag’s grip.

Eddie Howe will continue his wait to win a top trophy, though he did lead Bournemouth to three promotions from League Two to the Premier League from 2010-15.

Newcastle hadn’t played in a final since 1999 and hasn’t won a domestic trophy since 1955. The stadium was awash in black and white, and the club will feel the best is yet to come.

Erik ten Hag gets his first (of many?) jewels

Manchester United might’ve been off-balance early as Newcastle was up for this fight, but Erik ten Hag’s work over 90 minutes was well-timed and methodical.

Once the Red Devils had their lead, Ten Hag showed his acumen as tournament boss. Diogo Dalot, on yellow and a little wild, was yanked at halftime. Fred would join him in the 69th minute.

This is where United arguably won the match despite ceding possession to the Magpies. Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay helped lock down the desperate and lively opponents.

Just when it was going to be a little too much to ask of his defenders, Jadon Sancho arrived from Antony. Then it was a feel-good sub of Harry Maguire for Marcus Rashford, the former getting long-earned time on the pitch in a winning final while the latter got his just desserts from the crowd.

The FA Cup field sets up well for Man United, the Europa League isn’t a bridge too far, and there’s even a little bit of a Premier League glint in their eyes. Man United’s on the move.

Newcastle’s ahead-of-schedule project now just on schedule

For all of the problems Newcastle faced ahead of this one, including Nick Pope’s silly suspension and Martin Dubravka’s cup-tied status, Eddie Howe can rewatch this tape and know two things:

  1. He had his men set up to compete
  2. He lost track of the game when things went awry

These are learning experiences for the manager as well as his players, who certainly did not have the big-game acumen of Raphael Varane and Casemiro. And perhaps that led to Newcastle’s lack of cutting edge in a game it won the xG battle 1.17-0.86.

With Anthony Gordon also cup-tied, the Magpies bench was never something Howe looked comfortable turning to in his time of need.

Alexander Isak entered at the break for an attacking push but Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin eventually ran out of gas and Howe plugged in decent players like Joe Willock but not names like Sabitzer, Sancho, and Maguire (whatever you think of them).

That’s the dream, and it won’t make Newcastle feel good right now but another year of actually buying in the market will make the Magpies a true club threat.

Loris Karius gets a solid moment

Man United’s deflected goal initially looked bad, but it’s difficult not to feel like Loris Karius was a winner in defeat.

The third-string goalkeeper was vilified by some for a tough second half in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid despite his suffering an undiagnosed concussion at the hands of Sergio Ramos and playing through it.

Karius made seven saves on Sunday as Manchester United chased a third goal with Newcastle wide open while chasing a comeback.

Manchester United vs Newcastle player ratings: Stars of the Show

Casemiro: An absolute force. His headed opener was a fitting highlight for a player who does all the small and nasty things in the middle of the park.

Raphael Varane: Like Casemiro above, he showed steely reserve as well as that hunger that never leaves the great ones despite so many trophies won.

Luke Shaw: What a ball for Casemiro’s opener; Largely shut down Miguel Almiron apart from a bright first 10-15 minutes.

Marcus Rashford: What injury worry?

Bruno Guimaraes: Gave away a bad free kick for one of United’s goals but was the reason Newcastle looked a threat to get back in it the rest of the way.

Kieran Trippier: Who would’ve thought, with apologies to Reece James, that the 32-year-old Trippier would come back to England from Atletico Madrid and be the most complete right back in the Premier League?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United player ratings
What’s next?

Man United hosts West Ham in FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday before going to Liverpool on Sunday.

Newcastle can’t lick its wounds for too long with a trip to Manchester City on deck for Saturday.

League Cup live score, updates: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

11:55am ET: It’s a proper fight, this one. Newcastle has had more of the ball but Manchester United got behind the Magpies back line through Marcus Rashford and will feel it, too, could be up a goal.

Casemiro has been very busy for Man United, who has two of the game’s three shots — both saved by Loris Karius, who looks comfortable enough.

Diogo Dalot is on a yellow card and the Red Devils have clearly chosen violence early in this one, collecting four fouls.

12:03pm ET: Strange one here, as Fabian Schar is allowed to play on despite what appeared to be a concussion that’s left him looking unsteady.

Now Allan Saint-Maximin is cutting a rug on the right side of the Man Utd goal, but his chance is blocked. “St. Max” begs handball, but nothing comes of it.

12:05pm ET: GOOOOOAAAAL!!! CASEMIRO!!! We’ve been saying how well he’s played, and now the Brazilian has thumped home Luke Shaw’s free kick. Was it offside, though? lines are being drawn…

No. Onside! Casemiro is a force and he’s been in quite a few games like this before: Manchester United 1, Newcastle United 0

12:08pm ET: Newcastle has responded quickly, though without finish, and the Magpies do see a yellow card awarded to Fred for their troubles. That puts Dalot and Fred on yellow within 37 minutes of kickoff.

12:11pm ET: GOOOOOAAALL! MARCUS RASHFORD! Wout Weghorst lumbers forward to play Rashford into the box, and the forward’s shot takes a slight turn off Sven Botman. Karius is at sixes and sevens and can only get piece of the ball. Manchester United 2, Newcastle United 0.

12:19pm ET: Newcastle needs halftime, but it also needs goals. It almost gets the latter when Dan Burn thuds a header wide of the goal off a sweet corner kick play.

But the Magpies will get the former soon, and as Sean Longstaff wiggles on the turf trying to get a second yellow out of Fred… Newcastle could use some refocusing as well.

12:38pm ET: Two subs at the break. Dalot and his yellow leave for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Eddie Howe removes Sean Longstaff for Alexander Isak. More attack.

12:50pm ET: Second half has been just as scrappy, especially because Man United doesn’t need to do much of anything to claim a trophy that would send a statement around the Premier League.

Newcastle now winning the xG fight, 0.74-0.50. There’s no trophy for that, though.

12:59pm ET: Allan Saint-Maximin is trying to will the Magpies back into this and he’s won a corner kick, but it doesn’t come to much.

Man United has been very disciplined and Ten Hag has his men sinking eight, nine behind the ball. It’s going to take something special to get Newcastle back in this but there’s 25 minutes plus stoppage to go at Wembley.

1:06pm ET: Time’s always a factor when you’re down 2-0, but it’s a looming judgment with 18 minutes to go.

Man Utd’s brought in Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer to shut things down, but Howe clearly doesn’t think he has difference makers on the bench as Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, and Elliot Anderson are his best attacking options.

Might Matt Targett or Javi Manquillo for Dan Burn might make sense?

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Key storylines & star players

The Red Devils may not have 100% Marcus Rashford for the final but they’ll be happy he’s passed fit to start after an injury against Barcelona, while Newcastle won’t have suspended Nick Pope.

The Red Devils did get Antony back for the Europa League Round of 16 at midweek, while Newcastle doesn’t have backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who oddly enough is cup-tied to Man United, so Loris Karius is set to make his first Magpies start.

More notable for Newcastle, perhaps, is that its best player is back in the fold after a three-game suspension: Premier League Best XI favorite Bruno Guimaraes returns to the team.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nick Pope (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Feb 26, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored Saturday at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 9
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    12. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    15. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    16. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    17. Phil Foden, Man City — 8
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    19. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    20. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    21. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 6

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:55 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are four more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 8
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  6. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  8. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  9. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  10. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  11. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  12. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  13. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  14. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  15. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  21. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  22. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  23. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  24. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  25. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  26. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  27. Rodri, Manchester City — 4
  28. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  29. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  30. Erling Haaland, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4

Harry Kane strikes again, Tottenham piles misery on Chelsea

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur ultimately waltzed to a 2-0 win over Chelsea in a London derby that started cagey and tense in North London but ultimately laid out the sides’ current table positions.

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored second-half goals to lead Spurs to three points that insures their top-four stock to four points better than fifth-place Newcastle, who has two matches-in-hand.

Spurs and Chelsea combined for just 1.12 xG — Spurs collecting 0.71 of it –and the visitors registered the match’s only “big chance” according to our friends at Fotmob.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remains on 31 points and is in danger of dropping out of the top half of the table. The Blues are 14 points off the top four.

Spurs looking very Conte without Conte (Kane helping quite a bit)

Antonio Conte’s men are not just without Rodrigo Betancur, they’re without Conte — in person — as the Italian continues to recover from an operation.

But that has not stopped Spurs from playing in his image, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are among the players making sure Tottenham is taking the fight to opponents.

The biggest difference between Spurs and their would-be rivals, like Chelsea, however, is that Tottenham has an absolute horse in Harry Kane and he’s putting the team on his back.

Tottenham has played 14 times since returning from the World Cup break.

Harry Kane has started 14 times since returning from the World Cup break.

Harry Kane has gone 90 minutes 14 times since returning from the World Cup break.

Harry Kane has seven goals and an assist since returning from the World Cup break, and Tottenham is unbeaten when he gets on the score sheet.

Chelsea’s attackers heaping pressure on everyone behind them

We mentioned that Chelsea does not have Harry Kane but right now the Blues would probably accept any number of finishers they’ve sold or watched walk away over the years.

Because Chelsea… just… isn’t… scoring.

Kai Havertz scored in the 64th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Palace on Jan. 15. He’s since scored zero goals in 493 minutes. Hakim Ziyech has a single assist in 10 Chelsea appearances since the calendar turned to 2023.

Raheem Sterling hasn’t scored since New Year’s Day and Joao Felix has one goal. Both are on limited minutes but it bears repeating that Chelsea’s biggest problem — by far — is that their forwards aren’t scoring. And only Felix is showing glimpses that he may find his footing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana… all nothing.

So it doesn’t matter if Enzo Fernandez looks the real deal or that Reece James is back and looking electric. It matters little that Thiago Silva is organizing the back and Kepa Arrizabalaga — at least outside of a mistake Sunday — is near his best.

Graham Potter’s not getting goals. And he’s got talent in bunches. Christian Pulisic must be so frustrated while waiting to heal…

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Stars of the Show

Harry Kane: If I’m Kane’s agent, I’m just cursing Erling Haaland. And probably Bukayo Saka as the new shiny English focal point. Because Kane is having an absolutely bonkers season and is a Spurs trophy away from being in a World Best XI.

Cristian Romero: If I was walking into an unavoidable fight, I would request this man join me. A wild card. A fireball. A force.

Enzo Fernandez: His huge price tag put to the side, the instant adjustment to the Premier League is uncanny for a player of his age who has been on three teams in three countries across two hemispheres while also playing in a World Cup on another continent.

Eric Dier: His best game in ages. Helps when Romero is bossing things on your right.

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings
What’s next?

Chelsea gets a week to prepare for a visit from Leeds on Saturday. Surely…

Tottenham goes to Bramall Lane to meet Sheffield United in an FA Cup match on Wednesday before visiting Wolves on Saturday in Premier League play.

Graham Potter reaction: On his future, Thiago Silva injury update

“You can’t stop the questions. And while results like they are, you accept it. I haven’t done enough at this club to have too much good faith. I accept that. My job isn’t to worry too much about that. I understand the question but I have to keep focusing on the team and helping the players. They are good lads who want to win, but at the moment we’re suffering, and that is my responsibility.”

On Silva’s injury: “Thiago I’m not sure. Hopefully, it’s not too serious but I’ve not spoken to the doctor to have a diagnosis.”

Cristian Stellini reaction: Spurs forced to grow without Conte around

“Antonio called immediately after the game. He was really happy. Now is the moment and the week that Antonio will be back. We have to give many compliments to the players.”

“It is like a teenager that has to become mature. The team react in this way and they take a lot of responsibility. Everyone, players that play and players that are sometimes not playing. This is why I am glad to stay here and to keep the chair of Antonio warm.”

Oliver Skipp goal video: Unlikely scorer screams home opener

Harry Kane goal video: More misery for Spurs as Chilwell loses Kane

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.

Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Feb 26, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks cooked.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth. and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, and West Ham United all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – February 26

Premier League standings

