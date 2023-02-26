Harry Kane strikes again, Tottenham piles misery on Chelsea

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur ultimately waltzed to a 2-0 win over Chelsea in a London derby that started cagey and tense in North London but ultimately laid out the sides’ current table positions.

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored second-half goals to lead Spurs to three points that insures their top-four stock to four points better than fifth-place Newcastle, who has two matches-in-hand.

Spurs and Chelsea combined for just 1.12 xG — Spurs collecting 0.71 of it –and the visitors registered the match’s only “big chance” according to our friends at Fotmob.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remains on 31 points and is in danger of dropping out of the top half of the table. The Blues are 14 points off the top four.

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Stars of the Show

Harry Kane: If I’m Kane’s agent, I’m just cursing Erling Haaland. And probably Bukayo Saka as the new shiny English focal point. Because Kane is having an absolutely bonkers season and is a Spurs trophy away from being in a World Best XI.

Cristian Romero: If I was walking into an unavoidable fight, I would request this man join me. A wild card. A fireball. A force.

Enzo Fernandez: His huge price tag put to the side, the instant adjustment to the Premier League is uncanny for a player of his age who has been on three teams in three countries across two hemispheres while also playing in a World Cup on another continent.

Eric Dier: His best game in ages. Helps when Romero is bossing things on your right.

What’s next?

Chelsea gets a week to prepare for a visit from Leeds on Saturday. Surely…

Tottenham goes to Bramall Lane to meet Sheffield United in an FA Cup match on Wednesday before visiting Wolves on Saturday in Premier League play.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Spurs, well, they remain about Harry Kane. And it will need more from him as other positions in Spurs lineup take a hit. Rodrigo Betancur is out for the rest of the season and controlling the park at times will be about outproducing the opposition’s attackers rather than holding down the center of the park.

Chelsea is not scoring goals, at least not often or at anywhere near the rate we expect from the club that’s given us so many wondrous goals from Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, and others over the years. Hakim Ziyech has been cueing up chances when active and Kai Havertz seems the best bet to go on a heater, but Chelsea’s key pieces have been players like Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga at the back end; Chelsea’s scores have largely been the Matrix, zeroes and ones.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee)

