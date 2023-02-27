Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while there is plenty to be excited about as some new faces got a runout during the January camp.

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their potential qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly

** CONCACAF Nations League

*** 2022 World Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights

vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights

at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — St. George’s, Grenada

vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Orlando, Florida

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 (USMNT yet to qualify)

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0

vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0

vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0

at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1

vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0

vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B

vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1

vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0

vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16

vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0

vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1

at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification

Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification

USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

