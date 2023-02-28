Arsenal vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 28, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
Arsenal host Everton in a huge game for both teams in their respective battles at either end of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have responded superbly to their home defeat against Manchester City by winning back-to-back Premier League away games and this is now their game in-hand as they extend their lead atop the Premier League table to five points. Arteta’s side will be looking to gain revenge for the shock defeat they suffered at Goodison Park in February.

Sean Dyche and Everton have lost two and won two of his first four games in charge and they suffered a disappointing home defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend as they’ve dropped back into the relegation zone. The Toffees look solid but scoring goals remains a big problem.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Everton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Gunners weren’t at their free-flowing best against Leicester last time out but they didn’t need to be. They dominated possession and Leicester barely had a chance. Arteta’s side are showing they can win games in different ways and with Trossard, Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah and Odegaard all chipping in with key goals at different times, they look set to sustain this title push until the very end of the season.

Everton’s issues have been scoring goals and they created some great openings against Villa but just couldn’t finish. They have scored just 17 goals this season which is the lowest number in the Premier League. They will try and keep things tight at the back and hope to cause havoc from set-piece situations at the Emirates.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

FIFA World 11 analysis: Who made it? Who missed out?

By Feb 28, 2023, 9:06 AM EST
FIFA have revealed the 11 players who made their FIFPro men’s World XI for 2022 and there is plenty of debate regarding the selections.

A reminder: the 11 players selected are voted for by FIFPro members, who are professional players across the globe. Players from over 68 leagues voted and 18,640 votes were collected.

The 3-3-4 formation is unique in itself and some of the players included in this list have definitely had a rougher start to 2023.

A very important reminder: these selections are based on form for club and country from August 8 2021 to 18 December 2022. So, the entire 2021-22 campaign and then the first half of the 2022-23 season up until the end of the World Cup.

Below is the FIFA FIFPro World 11 for 2022, with some analysis on the players who made it and some who should have been very close to making it.

FIFA World 11 team for 2022

Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Defenders
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Bayern Munich, Portugal)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Midfielders
Casemiro (Real Madrid/Manchester United, Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City, Norway)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

FIFA World 11
Getty Images

Analysis on selections

Given his heroics in the UEFA Champions League final it is tough to argue that Thibaut Courtois didn’t deserve to be named as the goalkeeper but Emiliano Martinez and Alisson also had a fine last 16-month period. Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Ederson are always going to be in this conversation too.

Defensively, both Joao Cancelo and Virgil van Dijk have struggled in recent months so it’s strange to see them in there. That said, think about how good Cancelo was for Manchester City as they surged back to win the Premier League title last season. And also, how dominant was Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool almost won the quadruple?

Other defenders who could have made this list include Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao, plus his teammates David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea’s Reece James has also been sensational, as was Liverpool’s Joel Matip until the final few months of 2022, Ruben Dias of Manchester City and Portugal and Croatia and RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol has also been consistently excellent.

In midfield, you can’t really argue with that trio. Casemiro has been immense since joining Manchester United and was crucial in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga title success to round off the 2021-22 campaign. So too was Luka Modric and he led Croatia to third-place in the World Cup as he continues to roll back the years and defy logic with his incredible engine. Kevin de Bruyne boggles the mind on a weekly basis with his brilliance for Manchester United.

A few players who would be worth a shout in midfield: Pedri and Gavi from Barcelona/Spain, Rodrigo Bentancur from Tottenham/Uruguay, Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United/Portugal, Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid/France, Bernado Silva from Manchester City/Portugal and Rodri from Manchester City/Spain.

Up front, the four forwards are hard to look past. Benzema had an incredible year and Haaland and Mbappe continue to show they are the future of the game. Then there’s Lionel Messi. For his heroics at the 2022 World Cup as he led Argentina to glory, he was always going to be in this team.

Perhaps Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius Jr were the next three up when it comes to forward selections and all three were very unlucky to miss out. So too was Sadio Mane as he had an incredible season with Liverpool and then was on fire when he joined Bayern Munich before his untimely injury saw him miss the World Cup. A special mention for Heung-min Son too. He was superb for Spurs in the 2021-22 campaign and pivotal for South Korea at the World Cup even with an injury and a dip in form to contend with.

Liverpool vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Feb 28, 2023, 7:27 AM EST
Liverpool and Wolves clash at Anfield on Wednesday with both teams hard to predict at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost more ground in their top four push as they drew at Crystal Palace on Saturday following a lackluster attacking display. The Reds were also hammered 3-0 at Wolves in February so will be wary of another upset as they were undone on the counter that day.

Wolves drew at Fulham last time out and Julen Lopetegui’s side are a bit all over the place too. They have moved out of the relegation zone but are now just three points above the drop zone as their progress has stalled over the last few weeks.

Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Wolves.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After being hammered by Real Madrid last week, Klopp’s side went back to basics against Palace which was perhaps inevitable. They still can’t replicate the energy shown in midfield, and across the entire team, in recent seasons. That is a huge problem as Klopp’s pressing philosophy totally breaks down without the ability to force opponents into mistakes. At least Salah, Gakpo and Nunez have all look better in attack and are delivering goals.

Wolves will sit deep and look to pick off Liverpool on the counter just like they did in their big win at Molineux a few weeks ago. Lopetegui has bigger plans for Wolves but staying in the Premier League is the obvious goal this season. As soon as that target is secured, we all look forward to Wolves being a lot more adventurous on the ball and in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (shoulder)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee) | DOUBTFUL: Matheus Cunha (ankle)

USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup

By Feb 28, 2023, 7:26 AM EST
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.

For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while there is plenty to be excited about as some new faces got a runout during the January camp.

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for 2023, with plenty more games to be added based on their potential qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly
** CONCACAF Nations League
*** 2022 World Cup

2023

vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights
at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — St. George’s, Grenada
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Orlando, Florida

2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 (USMNT yet to qualify)

USMNT games in 2022

vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0

USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0

Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1

USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)
Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)
El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)
Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

By Feb 28, 2023, 7:26 AM EST
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

[ MORE: Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games ]

11 American venues were selected, with five located in the eastern third (despite FIFA’s interpretation of Atlanta), three in the central part of the country and three more out west. Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) will host World Cup games for the first time. A pair of Mexican cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara) are set to host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986) while Monterrey was chosen for the second time.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Below is the full list of cities selected as host venues for the 2026 World Cup in the Unites States, Canada and Mexico…

Which 16 venues were selected as host cities for the 2026 World Cup?

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

With 23 venues vying for 16 spots, a number of notable cities (and venues) were snubbed. Washington D.C., the nation’s capital (in a joint-bid with Baltimore, where games would have been played), was not chosen.

The Rose Bowl, where the 1994 World Cup final was played, was also not selected with Los Angeles presenting two stadiums as options; SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, was selected. Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were the other American cities to miss out as 2026 World Cup venues, alongside Canada’s Edmonton.

2026 World Cup format and qualification

Now that we know the host cities, stadiums and venues for the 2026 World Cup, let’s talk about the tournament itself…

First and foremost, as host nations, it is believed (but not confirmed) that the USA, Canada and Mexico will all automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners ]

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament featuring 48 teams split in 16 groups of three. Each team will play two group stage games (down one from three), with the 1st- and 2nd-place finishers advancing to the round of 32. It will also be the first World Cup played across three different host nations.

The idea behind adding 16 teams is that one round of group stage games is eliminated and replaced by an additional round of win-or-go-home games in the knockout rounds.

Given that the final round of group games can carry very little, or even no, weight pending earlier results, the new format will guarantee that nearly every game at the 2026 World Cup is hugely consequential.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites? ]

Yes, FIFA will make a lot more money by changing the format, but fans will also be treated to a better quality product, from beginning to end, with even more global superstars from “lesser” national teams than ever before.

