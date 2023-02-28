Arsenal host Everton in a huge game for both teams in their respective battles at either end of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have responded superbly to their home defeat against Manchester City by winning back-to-back Premier League away games and this is now their game in-hand as they extend their lead atop the Premier League table to five points. Arteta’s side will be looking to gain revenge for the shock defeat they suffered at Goodison Park in February.
Sean Dyche and Everton have lost two and won two of his first four games in charge and they suffered a disappointing home defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend as they’ve dropped back into the relegation zone. The Toffees look solid but scoring goals remains a big problem.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Everton.
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Gunners weren’t at their free-flowing best against Leicester last time out but they didn’t need to be. They dominated possession and Leicester barely had a chance. Arteta’s side are showing they can win games in different ways and with Trossard, Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah and Odegaard all chipping in with key goals at different times, they look set to sustain this title push until the very end of the season.
Everton’s issues have been scoring goals and they created some great openings against Villa but just couldn’t finish. They have scored just 17 goals this season which is the lowest number in the Premier League. They will try and keep things tight at the back and hope to cause havoc from set-piece situations at the Emirates.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)