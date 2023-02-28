The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have tricky tests facing them in the last 16.
Only nine PL clubs remain, with fourth-tier Grimsby Town the lowest-ranked team left. There are two all-Premier League ties with Fulham hosting Leeds and West Ham heading to Manchester United.
[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]
Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.
FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Fifth round – Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Wednesday, Mar. 1
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
FA Cup fifth round draw
Tuesday, February 28
Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion – 2:15pm ET
Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers – 2:30pm ET
Fulham vs Leeds United – 2:45pm ET
Bristol City vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Wednesday, March 1
Southampton vs Grimsby Town – 2:15pm ET
Burnley vs Fleetwood Town – 2:30pm ET
Manchester United vs West Ham United – 2:45pm ET
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – 2:55pm ET
FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright
Tuesday, February 28
Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City
Wednesday, March 1
Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
FA Cup fourth round replays results
Tuesday
Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC
Wednesday
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham
FA Cup fourth round results
All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Results
Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights
Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading
WHAT A GOAL FROM SON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vRuqYTXkDl
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023
Leeds march on! 🏆@LUFC showed their class as they sealed a 3-1 victory over @ASFCofficial to secure their place in the #EmiratesFACup fifth round! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3VYqg8vmSs
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023
Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United
🤯 What an incredible goal from red-hot Kaoru Mitoma to win it for Brighton against Liverpool in stoppage time! #BHAFC 2-1 #LFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/GJ5s5oYooO
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 29, 2023
Harvey Elliott just delivers in the #EmiratesFACup 😍#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/TDtISryxYK
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 29, 2023
They all count 👀@OfficialBHAFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fkJKiYurA4
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 29, 2023
Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United
FA Cup third round replays
Tuesday
Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield
It's @LFC through thanks to a rocket from Harvey Elliott 🚀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/nwhsjXXMfp
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 17, 2023
Wednesday
Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
It was a 5️⃣ star performance from @LUFC, as their young forward Willy Gnonto shone to help book their place in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round after a 5-2 victory over @CardiffCityFC! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IdESqMk8Br
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 18, 2023
Tuesday, January 24
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood
FA Cup third round results
Friday
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Marcus Rashford forces an own goal from Conor Coady.
He's playing on another level right now 👏 pic.twitter.com/EOLEtnpowz
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2023
Saturday
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
Simply 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗲, @HKane 😮💨@SpursOfficial #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/aamAMdtOtL
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023
A goal of @FIFAWorldCup winning quality from Alexis Mac Allister 🤯@OfficialBHAFC#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/rrBFSLXo5l
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023
Signed. Sealed. Delivered ☑️
Shane Long confirms @ReadingFC's spot in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round pic.twitter.com/6zlfgsOHZg
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023
Sunday
Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea
The @StevenageFC players are definitely going to enjoy this win 🎉#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/2CUSMOZbqG
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023
Monday
Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal