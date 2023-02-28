Liverpool and Wolves clash at Anfield on Wednesday with both teams hard to predict at the moment.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost more ground in their top four push as they drew at Crystal Palace on Saturday following a lackluster attacking display. The Reds were also hammered 3-0 at Wolves in February so will be wary of another upset as they were undone on the counter that day.
Wolves drew at Fulham last time out and Julen Lopetegui’s side are a bit all over the place too. They have moved out of the relegation zone but are now just three points above the drop zone as their progress has stalled over the last few weeks.
Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Wolves.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
After being hammered by Real Madrid last week, Klopp’s side went back to basics against Palace which was perhaps inevitable. They still can’t replicate the energy shown in midfield, and across the entire team, in recent seasons. That is a huge problem as Klopp’s pressing philosophy totally breaks down without the ability to force opponents into mistakes. At least Salah, Gakpo and Nunez have all look better in attack and are delivering goals.
Wolves will sit deep and look to pick off Liverpool on the counter just like they did in their big win at Molineux a few weeks ago. Lopetegui has bigger plans for Wolves but staying in the Premier League is the obvious goal this season. As soon as that target is secured, we all look forward to Wolves being a lot more adventurous on the ball and in attack.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (shoulder)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee) | DOUBTFUL: Matheus Cunha (ankle)