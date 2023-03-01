Arsenal hammer Everton 4-0, go five points clear of Manchester City

Mar 1, 2023
Arsenal took another step toward winning their first Premier League title since 2004, as they hammered Everton 4-0 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory not only sends Arsenal (60 points) five points clear of two-time defending champions Manchester City, but also realigns the two sides (finally) on the same number of games played (25). The Gunners must still go to Etihad Stadium on April 26, with a chance to avenge one of their three Premier League defeats this season.

Everton (21 points), meanwhile, remain 18th in the table, still stuck in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats and just one win (and one goal scored) since beating Arsenal on Sean Dyche’s debut on Feb. 4.

Patience, persistence pay off for Arsenal 

Arsenal took all of three shots in the first, as they went 35 minutes without a single effort in the general direction of Everton’s goal, let alone on goal. Sure, they had 70 percent of possession, but Dyche’s team did what Dyche’s teams do. So the Gunners kept passing, probing and pressing, and Saka was decisive and ruthless when finally, in the 40th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko found the magical ball into the box.

Six minutes later, in first-half stoppage time, Saka once again wreaked havoc as Idrissa Gueye lazily walked the ball back toward his own goal, winning it back and send Martinelli through to beat Jordan Pickford one-on-one. In six minutes’ time, the Gunners answered so many questions about their title-winning credentials, their maturity and self-belief to stay the course in challenging times.

Commentator Peter Drury said it best, after Martinelli put home goal no. 4: “There is a gorgeous arrogance about Arsenal now.”

Stars of the show

Arsenal vs Everton
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Arsenal will continue their title quest on Saturday (10 am ET), when they welcome Bournemouth, another relegation-threatened side, to north London. Everton will visit Nottingham Forest, who find themselves quickly slipping back toward the bottom-three, on Sunday (9 am ET).

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Gunners weren’t at their free-flowing best against Leicester last time out but they didn’t need to be. They dominated possession and Leicester barely had a chance. Arteta’s side are showing they can win games in different ways and with Trossard, Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah and Odegaard all chipping in with key goals at different times, they look set to sustain this title push until the very end of the season.

Everton’s issues have been scoring goals and they created some great openings against Villa but just couldn’t finish. They have scored just 17 goals this season which is the lowest number in the Premier League. They will try and keep things tight at the back and hope to cause havoc from set-piece situations at the Emirates.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh)

Liverpool vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Mar 1, 2023, 4:30 PM EST
Liverpool and Wolves clash at Anfield on Wednesday with both teams hard to predict at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost more ground in their top four push as they drew at Crystal Palace on Saturday following a lackluster attacking display. The Reds were also hammered 3-0 at Wolves in February so will be wary of another upset as they were undone on the counter that day.

Wolves drew at Fulham last time out and Julen Lopetegui’s side are a bit all over the place too. They have moved out of the relegation zone but are now just three points above the drop zone as their progress has stalled over the last few weeks.

Here’s everything you need on Liverpool vs Wolves.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After being hammered by Real Madrid last week, Klopp’s side went back to basics against Palace which was perhaps inevitable. They still can’t replicate the energy shown in midfield, and across the entire team, in recent seasons. That is a huge problem as Klopp’s pressing philosophy totally breaks down without the ability to force opponents into mistakes. At least Salah, Gakpo and Nunez have all look better in attack and are delivering goals.

Wolves will sit deep and look to pick off Liverpool on the counter just like they did in their big win at Molineux a few weeks ago. Lopetegui has bigger plans for Wolves but staying in the Premier League is the obvious goal this season. As soon as that target is secured, we all look forward to Wolves being a lot more adventurous on the ball and in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (shoulder)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee) | DOUBTFUL: Matheus Cunha (ankle)

FA Cup schedule: Fifth round, how to watch live, predictions

By Mar 1, 2023, 4:15 PM EST
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have tricky tests facing them in the last 16.

Only nine PL clubs remain, with fourth-tier Grimsby Town the lowest-ranked team left. There are two all-Premier League ties with Fulham hosting Leeds and West Ham heading to Manchester United.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Fifth round – Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Wednesday, Mar. 1
Times: Below
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup fifth round draw

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton vs Grimsby Town – 2:15pm ET
Burnley vs Fleetwood Town – 2:30pm ET
Manchester United vs West Ham United – 2:45pm ET
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – 2:55pm ET

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays results

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round results

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading

Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Mar 1, 2023, 12:13 PM EST
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Everton – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
3pm: Liverpool vs Wolves – Watch on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

7:30am: Man City v Newcastle – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – Watch on Peacock Premium
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace – Watch on Peacock Premium
Brighton v West Ham – Watch on Peacock Premium
Chelsea v Leeds – Watch on Peacock Premium
Wolves v Spurs – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester – NBC and Peacock Premium

Sunday 5 March

9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Monday 6 March

3pm: Brentford v Fulham – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Premier League table – Feb. 27, 2023

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

– Recap/highlights/analysisBrentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Everton – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
3pm: Liverpool vs Wolves – Watch on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

7:30am: Man City v Newcastle – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – Watch on Peacock Premium
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace – Watch on Peacock Premium
Brighton v West Ham – Watch on Peacock Premium
Chelsea v Leeds – Watch on Peacock Premium
Wolves v Spurs – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Southampton v Leicester – NBC and Peacock Premium

Sunday 5 March

9am: Nottingham Forest v Everton – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Monday 6 March

3pm: Brentford v Fulham – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

7:30am: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
Everton v Brentford – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leeds v Brighton – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Chelsea – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
Spurs v Nottingham Forest Watch on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Man City – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Sunday 12 March

10am: Fulham v Arsenal – Watch on Peacock Premium
10am: Man Utd v Southampton – Watch on Peacock Premium
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace – Watch on Peacock Premium
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

4pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton

10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sunday 2 April

9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd

Monday 3 April

3pm: Everton v Spurs

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Wednesday 5 April

3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 April

9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham

Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Sunday 16 April

9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester

Monday 17 April

3pm: Leeds v Liverpool

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

3pm: Arsenal v Southampton

Saturday 22 April

7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea

Sunday 23 April

9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Wednesday 26 April

2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal

Thursday 27 April

2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea

Sunday 30 April

9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs

Monday 1 May

3pm: Leicester v Everton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 1, 2023, 12:10 PM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored Saturday at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 9
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    12. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    15. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    16. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    17. Phil Foden, Man City — 8
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    19. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    20. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    21. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 6