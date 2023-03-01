Arsenal hammer Everton 4-0, go five points clear of Manchester City

The victory not only sends Arsenal (60 points) five points clear of two-time defending champions Manchester City, but also realigns the two sides (finally) on the same number of games played (25). The Gunners must still go to Etihad Stadium on April 26, with a chance to avenge one of their three Premier League defeats this season.
Everton (21 points), meanwhile, remain 18th in the table, still stuck in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats and just one win (and one goal scored) since beating Arsenal on Sean Dyche’s debut on Feb. 4.
Arsenal took all of three shots in the first, as they went 35 minutes without a single effort in the general direction of Everton’s goal, let alone on goal. Sure, they had 70 percent of possession, but Dyche’s team did what Dyche’s teams do. So the Gunners kept passing, probing and pressing, and Saka was decisive and ruthless when finally, in the 40th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko found the magical ball into the box.
Six minutes later, in first-half stoppage time, Saka once again wreaked havoc as Idrissa Gueye lazily walked the ball back toward his own goal, winning it back and send Martinelli through to beat Jordan Pickford one-on-one. In six minutes’ time, the Gunners answered so many questions about their title-winning credentials, their maturity and self-belief to stay the course in challenging times.
Commentator Peter Drury said it best, after Martinelli put home goal no. 4: “There is a gorgeous arrogance about Arsenal now.”
Arsenal will continue their title quest on Saturday (10 am ET), when they welcome Bournemouth, another relegation-threatened side, to north London. Everton will visit Nottingham Forest, who find themselves quickly slipping back toward the bottom-three, on Sunday (9 am ET).
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Gunners weren’t at their free-flowing best against Leicester last time out but they didn’t need to be. They dominated possession and Leicester barely had a chance. Arteta’s side are showing they can win games in different ways and with Trossard, Martinelli, Saka, Nketiah and Odegaard all chipping in with key goals at different times, they look set to sustain this title push until the very end of the season.
Everton’s issues have been scoring goals and they created some great openings against Villa but just couldn’t finish. They have scored just 17 goals this season which is the lowest number in the Premier League. They will try and keep things tight at the back and hope to cause havoc from set-piece situations at the Emirates.
Wolves drew at Fulham last time out and Julen Lopetegui’s side are a bit all over the place too. They have moved out of the relegation zone but are now just three points above the drop zone as their progress has stalled over the last few weeks.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
After being hammered by Real Madrid last week, Klopp’s side went back to basics against Palace which was perhaps inevitable. They still can’t replicate the energy shown in midfield, and across the entire team, in recent seasons. That is a huge problem as Klopp’s pressing philosophy totally breaks down without the ability to force opponents into mistakes. At least Salah, Gakpo and Nunez have all look better in attack and are delivering goals.
Wolves will sit deep and look to pick off Liverpool on the counter just like they did in their big win at Molineux a few weeks ago. Lopetegui has bigger plans for Wolves but staying in the Premier League is the obvious goal this season. As soon as that target is secured, we all look forward to Wolves being a lot more adventurous on the ball and in attack.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (shoulder)
Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.