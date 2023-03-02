Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ever Wonder why Chelsea’s home is called Stamford Bridge?

It is one of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world but why is the home of Chelsea Football Club called Stamford Bridge?

It is not in an area called Stamford but there is a bridge involved. Confused? Me too.

Bridge repair and Old English

The first mention of a Bridge in the area was way back in 1410, when records show that “Samfordesbrigge” needed to be repaired.

Fast-forward to the 18th century, and it starts to become a little clearer.

A creek and two bridges

Local maps from west London show that between the Fulham Road and King’s Road there was a small stream called ‘Stanford Creek,’ which flowed into the River Thames.

It ran behind the current location of the stadium’s East Stand.

There was a bridge which ran across the stream as it crossed Fulham Road known as ‘Little Chelsea Bridge’ which was originally called Sanford Bridge (meaning sand ford).

Another bridge over the stream at the King’s Road was named Stanbridge (meaning stone bridge).

Over the years the names of those two bridges and the stream morphed into Stanford Bridge, which then became Stamford Bridge.

Stanford or Stamford?

So, the name of Chelsea’s famous ground should really be Stanford Bridge instead of Stamford Bridge.

And the from two bridges, one stream, plenty of Old English and a lovely chunk of evolution and confusion.

