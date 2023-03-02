Liverpool extended their Premier League unbeaten run to four games with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield on Wednesday.

The victory sends Liverpool (39 points) up to 6th in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Fulham on goal difference, now six points behind 4th-place Tottenham with a game in hand (and head-to-head matchup, April 30 at Anfield) still to come. Wolves (24 points – 15th place), meanwhile, remain three points above the relegation after 18th-place Everton were hammered 4-0 away to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Reds were made to wait and work far longer than Jurgen Klopp would have liked, with the opening goal not coming until the 73rd minute. Five minutes earlier, Darwin Nunez beat Jose Sa but the goal was taken away after video review revealed that Diogo Jota committed a foul inside the penalty area the allow the Uruguayan the time and space needed to receive the ball and shoot.

But it was Jota who got the assist on the opener which counted, as he fizzed the ball across the penalty area and found Virgil van Dijk’s head amid a mass of humanity inside the six-yard box. Four minutes later, Konstantinos Tsimikas teed up a tap-in for Mohamed Salah to put the game to bed and seal all three points.

Clean sheets key to Liverpool’s PL resurgence

Wednesday makes four straight clean sheets (3W-1D-0L – all three wins by a final score of 2-0) in the Premier League for Liverpool, who had kept just five in 20 games prior to the current run. While Klopp’s side isn’t currently capable of tearing teams to shreds the way they have done in recent seasons (they did rack up 2.51 xG against Wolves), stacking clean sheet after clean sheet is undeniably a welcome sign for a side forcing its way back into the top-four race.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Sunday (11:30 am ET) is only a small matter of derby day for Liverpool, with bitter rivals Manchester United set to visit Anfield. Wolves will welcome Tottenham to Molineux Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

After being hammered by Real Madrid last week, Klopp’s side went back to basics against Palace which was perhaps inevitable. They still can’t replicate the energy shown in midfield, and across the entire team, in recent seasons. That is a huge problem as Klopp’s pressing philosophy totally breaks down without the ability to force opponents into mistakes. At least Salah, Gakpo and Nunez have all look better in attack and are delivering goals.

Wolves will sit deep and look to pick off Liverpool on the counter just like they did in their big win at Molineux a few weeks ago. Lopetegui has bigger plans for Wolves but staying in the Premier League is the obvious goal this season. As soon as that target is secured, we all look forward to Wolves being a lot more adventurous on the ball and in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Arthur Melo (thigh) | DOUBTFUL: Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Darwin Nunez (shoulder)

The Reds to take on Wolves tonight 👊#LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 1, 2023

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee) | DOUBTFUL: Matheus Cunha (ankle)

