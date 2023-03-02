Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on in their respective battles.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have 13 games to go. They can claw back that gap but they have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Having a fired up and fit Kevin de Bruyne back will be huge for the run-in as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Newcastle will obviously be disappointed they lost in the League Cup to Manchester United but they gave a very good account of themselves. Eddie Howe’s side are now fully focused on finishing in the top four of the Premier League and if they win their games in-hand they will move above Tottenham into fourth place. Scoring goals has become an issue, as they’ve scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League games. That said, they did score three against Man City in a pulsating 3-3 draw at home in the return fixture earlier this season…

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Ortega (wrist); DOUBT: Aymeric Laporte (illness), John Stones (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee); DOUBT: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle)

