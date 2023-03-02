Southampton host Leicester at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with the hosts hoping this is the start of their great escape against relegation.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v LEICESTER

Ruben Selles look devastated as his much-changed Southampton lost 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. However, that defeat has allowed Saints to focus solely on staying in the Premier League and Selles now knows which players he can count on. They have looked more organized in his two PL games in charge but scoring goals remains a huge problem as they lost 1-0 at Leeds last time out following a lackluster display.

Leicester are slipping back towards the relegation zone and this is a massive game for Brendan Rodgers as his side aim to push back into midtable. They lost against Arsenal last weekend and looked totally devoid of confidence in one of their worst displays of the season. A defeat at Southampton would leave Leicester just three points above the Saints and potentially only out of the relegation zone on goal difference depending on other results this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Leicester.

Premier League news Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Manchester City vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com & Peacock

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, it’s not great if your second string players lose to a fourth-tier team in the FA Cup but Selles made nine changes for that game and a couple of silly mistakes to give away penalty kicks, plus two disallowed goals for offside via VAR, pretty much summed up Saints’ season so far. They have shown enough to suggest they can get out of trouble (they are bottom of the table but somehow just four points from safety) but they need to win this game. It is as simple as that. If they do that they drag more teams within reach and with James Ward-Prowse around they always have a chance of scoring as long as they are sound defensively. Getting more out of January signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana is going to be key if they’re going to stay up.

Leicester have had such a streaky season and right now they’re on a downward spiral again. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by second-tier Blackburn Rovers and were totally outplayed by league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The Foxes have lost their last two in a row in the Premier League and defensively they’re starting to look all over the place once again. If James Maddison is fit to play after his recent illness, that will be a huge boost. He scored the opener against Saints earlier this season but Leicester did lose that game 2-1 at home.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (hip), Tino Livramento (muscle): DOUBT: Che Adams (knock)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf), Youri Tielemans (ankle). DOUBT: James Maddison (illness)

Latest USMNT news USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Jurgen Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea national team

Follow @JPW_NBCSports