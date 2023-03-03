It’ll be European dreams, not desperation to avoid relegation, at stake when Brentford host Fulham in a top-half west London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Brentford (35 points – 9th place) are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures (5W-6D-0L) and have conceded just five goals in eight games since returning from the 2022 World Cup break. Fulham (39 points – 7th place), in their first season back in the PL, are riding even higher and defending even more stingily with five goals conceded in 10 games since the midseason restart.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Fulham.
How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, and it remains unknown at this time whether he will be available for Monday’s game.
Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | Layvin Kurzawa (knee)