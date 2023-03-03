Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Goal-starved Chelsea is desperate to end a five-match Premier League winless run and relegation-threatened Leeds could prove the right fix for the Stamford Bridge set (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
The Blues have just one goal during their five-match skid and have only scored multiple goals in a Premier League match once since mid-October (and that came against leaky Bournemouth).
Leeds just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton, as Junior Firpo played the 77th-minute hero and Javi Gracia got his first Premier League win for Wolves.
Those good vibes may have been somewhat dashed by a 2-0 loss at Fulham in FA Cup midweek action.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds.
How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & (young) star players
All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.
Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)