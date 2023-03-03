FA Cup: Quarterfinal draw, how to watch live, predictions

The FA Cup continues to deliver plenty of shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have been on the receiving end as the quarterfinal is set.
Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, while Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United both beat Premier League opposition to set up their quarterfinal tie.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.
Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.
Dates: Quarterfinals – Weekend of March 18-19
FA Cup quarterfinal draw
Brighton vs Grimsby Town
Manchester City vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Fulham
Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
FA Cup fifth round results
Tuesday, February 28
Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City
Wednesday, March 1
Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town
Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United
Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
FA Cup fourth round replays results
Tuesday
Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC
Wednesday
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham
FA Cup fourth round results
Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights
Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading
Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United
FA Cup third round replays
Tuesday
Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield
Wednesday
Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City
Tuesday, January 24
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood
FA Cup third round results
Friday
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Saturday
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
Sunday
Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea
Monday
Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal