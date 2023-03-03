Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (calf), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh), Levi Colwill (undisclosed), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | Layvin Kurzawa (knee)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (illness), John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (illness), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Serge Aurier (calf), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Ryan Yates (illness)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Vladimir Coufal (heel), Kurt Zouma (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin)