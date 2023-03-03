Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 3, 2023, 10:35 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United has surged into contention.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks cooked.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth. and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, and West Ham United all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 1

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 3, 2023, 4:50 PM EST
0 Comments

Two bitter rivals lock horns at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool host Manchester United in what promises to be a classic Premier League encounter.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, winning three of them and keeping shutouts in all four. That said, they are still reeling a little from their 5-2 hammering at home to Real Madrid. Klopp is keen to brush that off as a bad 60 minutes of a single game rather than a trend and their forwards are looking better in recent weeks as the Reds edge closer to the top four.

Manchester United are flying under Erik ten Hag right now as they’ve won the League Cup, beat Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, are in the FA Cup quarterfinals and are just lurking on the outside of the title race. Surely they can’t win a quadruple. Can they? This United squad seems to have a real togetherness and a lovely balance to it right now.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester United.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Analysis: Live Watchalong on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel (send your questions in below!)
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record

Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.

As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (illness), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)

Ever Wonder why Chelsea’s home is called Stamford Bridge?

By Mar 3, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Chelsea’s home is called Stamford Bridge?

It is one of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world but why is the home of Chelsea Football Club called Stamford Bridge?

It is not in an area called Stamford but there is a bridge involved. Confused? Me too.

Chelsea stadium aerial

Bridge repair and Old English

The first mention of a Bridge in the area was way back in 1410, when records show that “Samfordesbrigge” needed to be repaired.

Fast-forward to the 18th century, and it starts to become a little clearer.

A creek and two bridges

Local maps from west London show that between the Fulham Road and King’s Road there was a small stream called ‘Stanford Creek,’ which flowed into the River Thames.

It ran behind the current location of the stadium’s East Stand.

Chelsea East Stand

There was a bridge which ran across the stream as it crossed Fulham Road known as ‘Little Chelsea Bridge’ which was originally called Sanford Bridge (meaning sand ford).

Another bridge over the stream at the King’s Road was named Stanbridge (meaning stone bridge).

Over the years the names of those two bridges and the stream morphed into Stanford Bridge, which then became Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea map

 

Stanford or Stamford?

So, the name of Chelsea’s famous ground should really be Stanford Bridge instead of Stamford Bridge.

And the from two bridges, one stream, plenty of Old English and a lovely chunk of evolution and confusion.

Chelsea fans

Manchester City vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 3, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on in their respective battles.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v NEWCASTLE

Pep Guardiola and Man City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have 13 games to go. They can claw back that gap but they have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Having a fired up and fit Kevin de Bruyne back will be huge for the run-in as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Newcastle will obviously be disappointed they lost in the League Cup to Manchester United but they gave a very good account of themselves. Eddie Howe’s side are now fully focused on finishing in the top four of the Premier League and if they win their games in-hand they will move above Tottenham into fourth place. Scoring goals has become an issue, as they’ve scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League games. That said, they did score three against Man City in a pulsating 3-3 draw at home in the return fixture earlier this season

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (illness), John Stones (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 3, 2023, 2:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Goal-starved Chelsea is desperate to end a five-match Premier League winless run and relegation-threatened Leeds could prove the right fix for the Stamford Bridge set (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues have just one goal during their five-match skid and have only scored multiple goals in a Premier League match once since mid-October (and that came against leaky Bournemouth).

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs LEEDS

Leeds just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton, as Junior Firpo played the 77th-minute hero and Javi Gracia got his first Premier League win for Wolves.

Those good vibes may have been somewhat dashed by a 2-0 loss at Fulham in FA Cup midweek action.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.

Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)