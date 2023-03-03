Wolves vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur can strengthen its top-four plans with a win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs have won four-of-five in Premier League play and their 45 points are four more than fifth-place Newcastle, who has played two fewer games. Spurs are four points back of Man Utd.
Wolves are three points clear of the bottom three despite claiming 10 of the last 18 points available to them.
The sides haven’t met since Week 3 of the Premier League season, when Harry Kane’s 64th-minute goal was all Spurs would need to claim all three points.
Both teams will be coming off midweek matches, though Wolves’ trip to Liverpool in the Premier League is a bit tougher an ask than Spurs’ visit to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham.
How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
Wolves’ last seven Premier League goal scorers have been different, but Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Pablo Sarabia’s clever goal against Fulham will be the tip of the iceberg for a player capable of so much. The 30-year-old scored 15 times with eight assists last season with Sporting Lisbon and has nine goals in 26 caps for Spain.
Harry Kane’s 18-goal Premier League season is driving Spurs toward a top-four spot and the English center forward has started every PL match for the club, going 90 minutes in all but one match.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)