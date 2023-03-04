Aston Villa beats 10-man Crystal Palace, keeps top 10 push on track

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:40 PM EST
Aston Villa edged past 10-man Crystal Palace 1-0 as Unai Emery’s side continue their push for a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

But they had plenty of help with this latest win.

An own goal from Palace defender Joachim Andersen put Villa ahead in the first half, while Cheick Doucoure was sent off in the second half and Palace couldn’t find a way back into the game.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace thought they had gone 1-0 up early on but Wilfried Zaha was just offside as he produced a fine finish on his return from injury.

With this victory, their second in a row, Villa move on to 34 points for the season and are now in the hunt for European qualification. Palace have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games and have 27 points as they’re now just above the relegation zone.

When should we start to be worry about Palace?

Having Wilfried Zaha back was a big boost and he gives them real quality and a threat in attack. But there’s just something about this Palace team which makes you worry about them. It’s an old saying but every single season there’s one team which slides down the Premier League table late in the campaign and almost sleepwalks into a relegation scrap. It looks like Palace could be that team this season as they face Man City, Brighton and Arsenal in their next three games. They’re making defensive errors and don’t carve out many clear opportunities (Palace have failed to have a shot on target in four PL games this season, a league high) and Patrick Vieira’s side last won in the Premier League back on December 31 at Bournemouth. They have a drawn a lot of games and they can be solid at the back so Palace’s main hope is that Zaha is back up and running quickly and can lead a surge away from the relegation zone.

Stars of the show; Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace player ratings

Matty Cash: Great run and cross to set up the own goal. Never stopped being an outlet.

Douglas Luiz: Oozed quality on the ball and gives Villa such a solid foundation in midfield.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to West Ham on Sunday, Mar. 12, while Crystal Palace host Manchester City on Saturday.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: Villa hold on quite easily in the end and that is a big win for them as they push for a top 10 finish. As for Palace, they will be looking nervously over their shoulder as their long run without a win continues.

RED CARD! Two quick yellows for Cheick Doucoure and Palace are down to 10 men. Great news for Villa. Awful news for Palace.

Palace pushing hard for this equalizer but Villa are holding firm.

Second half is underway. Can Palace fight back?

HALF TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: A very even game but Palace’s goal was ruled out for a tight offside and Villa are ahead thanks to Andersen’s mistake. This will be very open in the second half.

CHANCE! A huge opportunity for Ollie Watkins to make it 2-0 right on half time. He is clean through. 12 yards out. But he curls wide as his shot grazes the spot. Watkins is on a run of five-straight Premier League games with a goal. It should be six.

Villa have had plenty of the ball but Palace still look dangerous on the counter as Zaha is cutting in from the left and causing problems.

GOALLL! Aston Villa lead and it’s a really unfortunate own goal from Joachim Andersen. Matty Cash surges down the right and his cross towards Watkins is knocked into his own net by Andersen’s back foot as he slid in. Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace.

NO GOAL! Wilfried Zaha has the ball in the net after a lovely pass forward and he rounded Emiliano Martinez before slotting home… but after a VAR check it was offside. Just. Disappointing for Palace but welcome back from injury, Wilf Zaha. He looks sharp.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Southampton vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By and Mar 4, 2023, 1:31 PM EST
Southampton host Leicester at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday with the hosts hoping this is the start of their great escape against relegation.

Ruben Selles look devastated as his much-changed Southampton lost 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. However, that defeat has allowed Saints to focus solely on staying in the Premier League and Selles now knows which players he can count on. They have looked more organized in his two PL games in charge but scoring goals remains a huge problem as they lost 1-0 at Leeds last time out following a lackluster display.

Leicester are slipping back towards the relegation zone and this is a massive game for Brendan Rodgers as his side aim to push back into midtable. They lost against Arsenal last weekend and looked totally devoid of confidence in one of their worst displays of the season. A defeat at Southampton would leave Leicester just three points above the Saints and potentially only out of the relegation zone on goal difference depending on other results this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Leicester.

Southampton vs Leicester live score: 1-0

Carlos Alcaraz goal video: 20-year-old boosts Saints with clinical finish

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com & Peacock

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, it’s not great if your second string players lose to a fourth-tier team in the FA Cup but Selles made nine changes for that game and a couple of silly mistakes to give away penalty kicks, plus two disallowed goals for offside via VAR, pretty much summed up Saints’ season so far. They have shown enough to suggest they can get out of trouble (they are bottom of the table but somehow just four points from safety) but they need to win this game. It is as simple as that. If they do that they drag more teams within reach and with James Ward-Prowse around they always have a chance of scoring as long as they are sound defensively. Getting more out of January signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana is going to be key if they’re going to stay up.

Leicester have had such a streaky season and right now they’re on a downward spiral again. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by second-tier Blackburn Rovers and were totally outplayed by league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The Foxes have lost their last two in a row in the Premier League and defensively they’re starting to look all over the place once again. If James Maddison is fit to play after his recent illness, that will be a huge boost. He scored the opener against Saints earlier this season but Leicester did lose that game 2-1 at home.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf)

Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid

By Mar 4, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Wesley Fofana’s second half goal made the center back Chelsea’s unlikely hero in a tense 1-0 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The defender’s goal was just the second scored by Chelsea in its last six games and ends a five-match winless run. Chelsea still has only scored multiple goals once since mid-October (against Bournemouth).

Leeds had just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton but was under fire for most of the match. Fortunately, Javi Gracia’s men saw Chelsea waste myriad chances right to the end, as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier thumped a header into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea avoids falling into the bottom half with the win, leading 11th-place Aston Villa on goal differential. The Blues’ 34 points are five off seventh place and 11 outside the top four.

Leeds lose for the 13th time and sit 17th with 22 points. They could finish the weekend in the Premier League’s bottom three if Everton beats Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Blues refuse to make it easy, leave 1-0 in the balance

What a time it must be for Graham Potter, who is looking at his team’s defending, shape, fight, and saying, ‘Yep. Yep. Yep.’ right til he gets to the final ball.

It’s funny and fitting that Wesley Fofana, not only not a forward but also not even the likeliest to score Fofana on Chelsea’s books, got the goal to give Chelsea a lead.

We mentioned last week how poor Chelsea has been when it comes to getting goals. Well, today let’s talk about how part of that is making terrible decisions even before getting into to shooting positions.

Credit to Leeds’ Tyler Adams, who spent several first-half moments conducting clean-up on aisle Midfield, but teams like Chelsea shouldn’t be letting defensive midfielders easily close down odd-numbered breaks as easily as opponents are doing it against the Blues this year.

Then there’s a Kai Havertz break down the right where the German was played brilliant through to goal by Raheem Sterling but instead carried the ball closer and closer to goal until he was at the distance where it would’ve been more odd if Illan Meslier didn’t get a piece of his bid toward goal.

Mykaylo Mudryk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hakim Ziyech were then unused subs. It was a weird one for Chelsea, who deserved the win but not as much as their supporters will feel they deserve the ability to watch a game against Leeds without hyperventilating through the final whistle.

Leeds in big trouble without Rodrigo

It was nice for Javi Gracia to get a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out, a team that is in worse position than Leeds, but the problem for him is that Saints aren’t on the schedule every week.

Leeds, as we’ve noted during the tenures of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, don’t have a problem with effort and they kept scrapping through an away day that Chelsea that’s rarely going to go their way (Yes, even as poor as Leeds has been this year).

Leeds rattled off 11 shots but none were on target and at least half appeared to be perfectly speculative rather than the culmination of a plan. Every time a Leeds game begins without Rodrigo, the question of who might show that cleverness and cutting edge is in question. Rodrigo has 10 of Leeds’ 29 Premier League goals. Crysencio Summerville (4) is the only other player with more than two.

Leeds are also 1W-1D-5L when Rodrigo doesn’t play, and that includes a scoring just three goals since Feb. 5 in Premier League (two coming in a 2-2 draw with Man United).

Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Maxilimian Wober, Crysencio Summerville, and Weston McKennie all worked toward their goals but it was mainly Chelsea’s inability to find a second goal that left the game in the balance. After all, Leeds seemed almost certain not to score two.

Chelsea vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show

Wesley Fofana: A goal, 76-of-79 passes completed, and 5-of-5 in the air. Would’ve probably been here for the goal alone, but good to see him back. Still under 10 appearances this season.

Enzo Fernandez: He’s going to drag around his price tag for years but show pretty much any Chelsea appearance to someone with a neutral mind and they’ll pick him as a MOTM contender. Brilliant.

Ben Chilwell: Terrific service and effervescent buzzing down the left side.

Tyler Adams: Noting that Chelsea’s had trouble finishing, this game could’ve been 3-0 Chelsea at the break if not for the USMNT midfielder who, along with Maximilian Wober, was one of the few Leeds players to hear the opening whistle.

Chelsea vs Leeds player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Chelsea hosts Dortmund on Tuesday, down 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Blues then visit Leicester City at 10am ET Saturday.

Leeds licks its wounds for a week before meeting — checks notes — oh no, it’s rampant Brighton at 10am ET Saturday.

Wesley Fofana goal video: Big back thumps home Ben Chilwell service

Chelsea vs Leeds: Video highlights

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.

Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee) Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee),  Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)

Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 1:19 PM EST
Two bitter rivals lock horns at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool host Manchester United in what promises to be a classic Premier League encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, winning three of them and keeping shutouts in all four. That said, they are still reeling a little from their 5-2 hammering at home to Real Madrid. Klopp is keen to brush that off as a bad 60 minutes of a single game rather than a trend and their forwards are looking better in recent weeks as the Reds edge closer to the top four.

Manchester United are flying under Erik ten Hag right now as they’ve won the League Cup, beat Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, are in the FA Cup quarterfinals and are just lurking on the outside of the title race. Surely they can’t win a quadruple. Can they? This United squad seems to have a real togetherness and a lovely balance to it right now.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Manchester United.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Analysis: Live Watchalong on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel (send your questions in below!)
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record

Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.

As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (illness), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
Three points (and a goal or two) would mean the world to either Nottingham Forest or Everton when they meet in an increasingly important relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Everton (21 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone, where they have been at the conclusion of eight total matchweeks this season, including six of the last seven. Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place), meanwhile, went the other way and exited the bottom-three back on Jan. 4, just as the Toffees fell into it but three straight games without a win and Steve Cooper’s side is once again flirting with danger.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.

One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Serge Aurier (calf), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (illness), Renan Lodi (groin)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (fitness), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Garner (fitness)

