Aston Villa edged past 10-man Crystal Palace 1-0 as Unai Emery’s side continue their push for a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

But they had plenty of help with this latest win.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

An own goal from Palace defender Joachim Andersen put Villa ahead in the first half, while Cheick Doucoure was sent off in the second half and Palace couldn’t find a way back into the game.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace thought they had gone 1-0 up early on but Wilfried Zaha was just offside as he produced a fine finish on his return from injury.

With this victory, their second in a row, Villa move on to 34 points for the season and are now in the hunt for European qualification. Palace have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games and have 27 points as they’re now just above the relegation zone.

Premier League news Southampton vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid Liverpool vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

When should we start to be worry about Palace?

Having Wilfried Zaha back was a big boost and he gives them real quality and a threat in attack. But there’s just something about this Palace team which makes you worry about them. It’s an old saying but every single season there’s one team which slides down the Premier League table late in the campaign and almost sleepwalks into a relegation scrap. It looks like Palace could be that team this season as they face Man City, Brighton and Arsenal in their next three games. They’re making defensive errors and don’t carve out many clear opportunities (Palace have failed to have a shot on target in four PL games this season, a league high) and Patrick Vieira’s side last won in the Premier League back on December 31 at Bournemouth. They have a drawn a lot of games and they can be solid at the back so Palace’s main hope is that Zaha is back up and running quickly and can lead a surge away from the relegation zone.

Stars of the show; Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace player ratings

Matty Cash: Great run and cross to set up the own goal. Never stopped being an outlet.

Douglas Luiz: Oozed quality on the ball and gives Villa such a solid foundation in midfield.

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to West Ham on Sunday, Mar. 12, while Crystal Palace host Manchester City on Saturday.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: Villa hold on quite easily in the end and that is a big win for them as they push for a top 10 finish. As for Palace, they will be looking nervously over their shoulder as their long run without a win continues.

RED CARD! Two quick yellows for Cheick Doucoure and Palace are down to 10 men. Great news for Villa. Awful news for Palace.

Palace pushing hard for this equalizer but Villa are holding firm.

Second half is underway. Can Palace fight back?

HALF TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: A very even game but Palace’s goal was ruled out for a tight offside and Villa are ahead thanks to Andersen’s mistake. This will be very open in the second half.

CHANCE! A huge opportunity for Ollie Watkins to make it 2-0 right on half time. He is clean through. 12 yards out. But he curls wide as his shot grazes the spot. Watkins is on a run of five-straight Premier League games with a goal. It should be six.

Villa have had plenty of the ball but Palace still look dangerous on the counter as Zaha is cutting in from the left and causing problems.

GOALLL! Aston Villa lead and it’s a really unfortunate own goal from Joachim Andersen. Matty Cash surges down the right and his cross towards Watkins is knocked into his own net by Andersen’s back foot as he slid in. Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace.

NO GOAL! Wilfried Zaha has the ball in the net after a lovely pass forward and he rounded Emiliano Martinez before slotting home… but after a VAR check it was offside. Just. Disappointing for Palace but welcome back from injury, Wilf Zaha. He looks sharp.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

Introducing your Aston Villa team to face Crystal Palace. 👊 #AVLCRY pic.twitter.com/o38hy7Zm16 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 4, 2023

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

Latest USMNT news USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? Jurgen Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea national team

Follow @JPW_NBCSports