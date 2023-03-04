Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid

Wesley Fofana’s second half goal made the center back Chelsea’s unlikely hero in a tense 1-0 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The defender’s goal was just the second scored by Chelsea in its last six games and ends a five-match winless run. Chelsea still has only scored multiple goals once since mid-October (against Bournemouth).
Leeds had just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton but was under fire for most of the match. Fortunately, Javi Gracia’s men saw Chelsea waste myriad chances right to the end, as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier thumped a header into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga deep in stoppage time.
Chelsea avoids falling into the bottom half with the win, leading 11th-place Aston Villa on goal differential. The Blues’ 34 points are five off seventh place and 11 outside the top four.
Leeds lose for the 13th time and sit 17th with 22 points. They could finish the weekend in the Premier League’s bottom three if Everton beats Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Blues refuse to make it easy, leave 1-0 in the balance
What a time it must be for Graham Potter, who is looking at his team’s defending, shape, fight, and saying, ‘Yep. Yep. Yep.’ right til he gets to the final ball.
It’s funny and fitting that Wesley Fofana, not only not a forward but also not even the likeliest to score Fofana on Chelsea’s books, got the goal to give Chelsea a lead.
We mentioned last week how poor Chelsea has been when it comes to getting goals. Well, today let’s talk about how part of that is making terrible decisions even before getting into to shooting positions.
Credit to Leeds’ Tyler Adams, who spent several first-half moments conducting clean-up on aisle Midfield, but teams like Chelsea shouldn’t be letting defensive midfielders easily close down odd-numbered breaks as easily as opponents are doing it against the Blues this year.
Then there’s a Kai Havertz break down the right where the German was played brilliant through to goal by Raheem Sterling but instead carried the ball closer and closer to goal until he was at the distance where it would’ve been more odd if Illan Meslier didn’t get a piece of his bid toward goal.
Mykaylo Mudryk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hakim Ziyech were then unused subs. It was a weird one for Chelsea, who deserved the win but not as much as their supporters will feel they deserve the ability to watch a game against Leeds without hyperventilating through the final whistle.
Leeds in big trouble without Rodrigo
It was nice for Javi Gracia to get a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out, a team that is in worse position than Leeds, but the problem for him is that Saints aren’t on the schedule every week.
Leeds, as we’ve noted during the tenures of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, don’t have a problem with effort and they kept scrapping through an away day that Chelsea that’s rarely going to go their way (Yes, even as poor as Leeds has been this year).
Leeds rattled off 11 shots but none were on target and at least half appeared to be perfectly speculative rather than the culmination of a plan. Every time a Leeds game begins without Rodrigo, the question of who might show that cleverness and cutting edge is in question. Rodrigo has 10 of Leeds’ 29 Premier League goals. Crysencio Summerville (4) is the only other player with more than two.
Leeds are also 1W-1D-5L when Rodrigo doesn’t play, and that includes a scoring just three goals since Feb. 5 in Premier League (two coming in a 2-2 draw with Man United).
Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Maxilimian Wober, Crysencio Summerville, and Weston McKennie all worked toward their goals but it was mainly Chelsea’s inability to find a second goal that left the game in the balance. After all, Leeds seemed almost certain not to score two.
Chelsea vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show
Wesley Fofana: A goal, 76-of-79 passes completed, and 5-of-5 in the air. Would’ve probably been here for the goal alone, but good to see him back. Still under 10 appearances this season.
Enzo Fernandez: He’s going to drag around his price tag for years but show pretty much any Chelsea appearance to someone with a neutral mind and they’ll pick him as a MOTM contender. Brilliant.
Ben Chilwell: Terrific service and effervescent buzzing down the left side.
Tyler Adams: Noting that Chelsea’s had trouble finishing, this game could’ve been 3-0 Chelsea at the break if not for the USMNT midfielder who, along with Maximilian Wober, was one of the few Leeds players to hear the opening whistle.
Wesley Fofana goal video: Big back thumps home Ben Chilwell service
Chelsea vs Leeds: Video highlights
All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team's leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won't make that move again.
Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N'Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee) Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion).
Ruben Selles look devastated as his much-changed Southampton lost 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. However, that defeat has allowed Saints to focus solely on staying in the Premier League and Selles now knows which players he can count on. They have looked more organized in his two PL games in charge but scoring goals remains a huge problem as they lost 1-0 at Leeds last time out following a lackluster display.
Leicester are slipping back towards the relegation zone and this is a massive game for Brendan Rodgers as his side aim to push back into midtable. They lost against Arsenal last weekend and looked totally devoid of confidence in one of their worst displays of the season. A defeat at Southampton would leave Leicester just three points above the Saints and potentially only out of the relegation zone on goal difference depending on other results this weekend.
Look, it’s not great if your second string players lose to a fourth-tier team in the FA Cup but Selles made nine changes for that game and a couple of silly mistakes to give away penalty kicks, plus two disallowed goals for offside via VAR, pretty much summed up Saints’ season so far. They have shown enough to suggest they can get out of trouble (they are bottom of the table but somehow just four points from safety) but they need to win this game. It is as simple as that. If they do that they drag more teams within reach and with James Ward-Prowse around they always have a chance of scoring as long as they are sound defensively. Getting more out of January signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana is going to be key if they’re going to stay up.
Leicester have had such a streaky season and right now they’re on a downward spiral again. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by second-tier Blackburn Rovers and were totally outplayed by league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The Foxes have lost their last two in a row in the Premier League and defensively they’re starting to look all over the place once again. If James Maddison is fit to play after his recent illness, that will be a huge boost. He scored the opener against Saints earlier this season but Leicester did lose that game 2-1 at home.
With this victory, their second in a row, Villa move on to 34 points for the season and are now in the hunt for European qualification. Palace have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games and have 27 points as they’re now just above the relegation zone.
Having Wilfried Zaha back was a big boost and he gives them real quality and a threat in attack. But there’s just something about this Palace team which makes you worry about them. It’s an old saying but every single season there’s one team which slides down the Premier League table late in the campaign and almost sleepwalks into a relegation scrap. It looks like Palace could be that team this season as they face Man City, Brighton and Arsenal in their next three games. They’re making defensive errors and don’t carve out many clear opportunities and Patrick Vieira’s side last won in the Premier League back on December 31 at Bournemouth. They have a drawn a lot of games and they can be solid at the back so Palace’s main hope is that Zaha is back up and running quickly and can lead a surge away from the relegation zone.
Stars of the show; Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace player ratings
Matty Cash: Great run and cross to set up the own goal. Never stopped being an outlet.
Douglas Luiz: Oozed quality on the ball and gives Villa such a solid foundation in midfield.
FULL TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: Villa hold on quite easily in the end and that is a big win for them as they push for a top 10 finish. As for Palace, they will be looking nervously over their shoulder as their long run without a win continues.
RED CARD! Two quick yellows for Cheick Doucoure and Palace are down to 10 men. Great news for Villa. Awful news for Palace.
Palace pushing hard for this equalizer but Villa are holding firm.
Second half is underway. Can Palace fight back?
HALF TIME – Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: A very even game but Palace’s goal was ruled out for a tight offside and Villa are ahead thanks to Andersen’s mistake. This will be very open in the second half.
CHANCE! A huge opportunity for Ollie Watkins to make it 2-0 right on half time. He is clean through. 12 yards out. But he curls wide as his shot grazes the spot. Watkins is on a run of five-straight Premier League games with a goal. It should be six.
Villa have had plenty of the ball but Palace still look dangerous on the counter as Zaha is cutting in from the left and causing problems.
GOALLL! Aston Villa lead and it’s a really unfortunate own goal from Joachim Andersen. Matty Cash surges down the right and his cross towards Watkins is knocked into his own net by Andersen’s back foot as he slid in. Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace.
NO GOAL! Wilfried Zaha has the ball in the net after a lovely pass forward and he rounded Emiliano Martinez before slotting home… but after a VAR check it was offside. Just. Disappointing for Palace but welcome back from injury, Wilf Zaha. He looks sharp.
Philip Billing scored after just nine seconds (the second fastest goal in Premier League history) to give Bournemouth a dream start and Marcos Senesi made it 2-0 early in the season half as the Cherries were in dreamland.
But then Arsenal surged back as Thomas Partey and Ben White scored in quick succession to set up a grandstand finish.
It looked like Arsenal would have to settle for a draw but substitute Nelson smashed home a stunner to spark wild scenes at the Emirates.
Destiny heavy in the air as Arsenal secure incredible comeback win
The way Arsenal’s players, fans and staff celebrated when Reiss Nelson’s thunderbolt flew in feels like a moment title-winning teams have. 2-0 down with 28 minutes to go to relegation-haunted Bournemouth, all signs pointed to this not being Arsenal’s day. But with 12 games to go there’s a feeling of destiny about this Gunners team. They fought back to win late on at Aston Villa recently and they have scored more winning goals (three) in the 90th minute than any other Premier League team this season. After falling behind with just nine seconds on the clock, they dominated the rest of this game and even though this was cruel on Bournemouth they can have no complaints about losing. Substitutions are working with Ben White and Reiss Nelson both scoring, everyone is chipping in (they have 14 different goalscorers which is more than any other PL team this season) and the reaction to losing to Man City in February has been incredible with four-straight wins in all coming in very different ways. Mikel Arteta and this young Arsenal side are both developing into a hungry, nasty, winning machine and the Gunners have an aura of destiny swirling around them right now.
Mikel Arteta: ‘When it’s ugly and when it’s difficult, that’s what big teams do’
“It was madness from the first second,” Arteta told the BBC’s Match of the Day. “We kept trying and dominating the game. We had a mountain to climb and we took it bit by bit. We had the hunger to go for the first goal. From then the atmosphere changed. Reiss Nelson hasn’t featured much because he has been injured. He comes on and puts in that performance. It was incredible to experience the emotion with the crowd. It’s going to stick with us. I am going to remember this day for a few things. I loved the initiative, the courage, their personality and the way they made things happen. When it’s ugly and when it’s difficult, that’s what big teams do. We have to make it easier for ourselves. But this is the Premier League. The opponents are good and they make it hard for you. Now we have the Europa League – many games coming up. We’re going to need everyone at their best.”
Stars of the show; Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings
Thomas Partey: Drove Arsenal on from midfield and popped up with a huge goal to start the comeback.
Philip Billing: Scored the early goal and drove Bournemouth on when they countered.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: So calm on the ball at key moments and never stopped trying to find a forward pass.
FULL TIME – Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: Amazing scenes at the Emirates. Everyone from an Arsenal perspective goes wild. That was cruel on Bournemouth but Arsenal were by far the better team. They found a way to get it done. Wow. Just wow.
GOALLLL! THEY HAVE DONE IT. Reiss Nelson smashes home with the lack kick of the game. They have done it. The fans, staff and players go wild. Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth.
Gabriel Martinelli fires just over. Bournemouth have run out of steam here.
Arsenal scored twice in 8 minutes after trailing 2-0! 😱
GOALLL! Ben White makes it 2-2. His shot is over the line. Chaos. Arsenal 2-2 Bournemouth. Loads of time for Arsenal to get a winner here.
GOALLLL! Thomas Partey pulls one back. It is 2-1. He pops up at the back post to finish after Emile Smith Rowe’s header. 28 minutes to go. Buckle up.
GOALLL! 2-0 to Bournemouth. Marcos Senesi finishes from a corner. Nightmare for Arsenal. Absolute scenes in the away end.
Bournemouth holding up well so far. Arsenal getting frustrated.
Second half is underway. Can Arsenal find a couple of goals to turn this around? Surely they will.
HALF TIME – Arsenal 0-1 Bournemouth: An incredible start to this game as Billing’s goal after nine seconds has the Cherries ahead. Arsenal have had plenty of the ball but have failed to carve out big chances and Bournemouth have almost scored again on the counter. What a huge team talk, and 45 minutes, coming up for Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal pushing hard for an equalizer before half time. Bournemouth holding on.
Handball shout and VAR checks for a possible Arsenal penalty, but the ball hit the upper arm and shoulder area of Chris Mepham as he missed his header in the box. A nervous moment for Bournemouth but no penalty kick given.
Leandro Trossard hobbles off and Emile Smith Rowe comes on. Great to see ESR back in action after such a long time out with injury. Trossard has been excellent in recent weeks so that’s a blow for Arsenal.
SAVE!!! What a huge stop by Aaron Ramsdale. Bournemouth were clean through after a brilliant counter but Ramsdale races off his line to block Ouattra’s shot. The Arsenal fans belt out Ramsdale’s name loud and proud.
A reminder, even though that goal was ridiculously quick that isn’t the fastest goal in Premier League history. Shane Long has that record from a few years again for Southampton against Watford. He scored just over seven seconds in.
SAVE! Brilliant double stop from Neto to deny Martin Odegaard and then Bukayo Saka’s rebound. Arsenal have responded well to that huge shock.
GOALLLL! UNBELIAVABLE. Bournemouth 1-0 up with just 9 (NINE) seconds on the clock. Billing sweeps home a cross and Arsenal can’t believe it. Arteta looks stunned. Bournemouth tried something very peculiar from the kick off with everyone lining up on one side and they played it to the other and scored. Wow. Who would’ve predicted this start?
Philip Billing scored in just NINE SECONDS for Bournemouth. 🤯