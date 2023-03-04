Manchester City vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on in their respective battles.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have 13 games to go. They can claw back that gap but they have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Having a fired up and fit Kevin de Bruyne back will be huge for the run-in as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Newcastle will obviously be disappointed they lost in the League Cup to Manchester United but they gave a very good account of themselves. Eddie Howe’s side are now fully focused on finishing in the top four of the Premier League and if they win their games in-hand they will move above Tottenham into fourth place. Scoring goals has become an issue, as they’ve scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League games. That said, they did score three against Man City in a pulsating 3-3 draw at home in the return fixture earlier this season…

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live! Stream link, updates, videos, score

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

HALF TIME – Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle: For large parts of that first half City were dominant and looked great on the counter but Newcastle had some big chances too. Intriguing second half coming up.

CHANCE! At the other end a big opportunity for Newcastle as the ball comes in from Trippier and Callum Wilson has a free shot six yards out but it shanks off his foot and he can’t believe it. Newcastle squander a big chance to equalize.

CLOSE! Erling Haaland heads just wide after a lovely switch of play from Kyle Walker to Kevin de Bruyne and he picked out Haaland with an excellent cross. Haaland was just put off by Botman.

Bruno Guimaraes is down injured and it looks like he could be struggling with that ankle issue again. He gets some treatment and is still on the pitch. Newcastle have settled down a little now.

City have that swagger about them now as they continue to look for Foden and Grealish out wide. Those two are giving Trippier and Burn plenty of problems. They have been so dangerous on the counter attack.

At the other end Nathan Ake comes up with a big block to deny Sean Longstaff. It’s all going on now.

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle – What a goal from Phil Foden. Incredible run inside and brilliant control as his deflected effort goes in. He’s in superb form. Lovely decoy run from Kevin de Bruyne to create the space too.

CHANCE! Anthony Gordon is played in on goal but he misses his kick at the crucial moment. Kyle Walker was putting him under pressure. Big chance for Newcastle to take the lead.

Couple of sloppy passes from Kevin de Bruyne early on (never thought I’d be typing that) and Newcastle are snapping into tackles, pressing high and making it very tough for City to get going.

CLOSE! Just 56 seconds on the clock and City launch a brilliant counter as Grealish picks out Gundogan perfectly but his header is just over the bar.

KICK OFF! We are off and running as the announcer belts out that City are the reigning Premier League champs. Just in case you needed a reminder.

A big game to get this weekend underway at the Etihad as Man City host Newcastle! Can City close the gap to Arsenal to just two points? Or will Newcastle bounce back from their League Cup final defeat with a big win? This is going to be intriguing…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵 XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/DVUylaQqd1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2023

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Fabian Schar (concussion)

