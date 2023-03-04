Manchester City breeze past Newcastle to put pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City eased past Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal as the title race intensifies.

Pep Guardiola’s side were hungry and sharp throughout as Phil Foden struck in the first half and Bernardo Silva jumped off the bench to add another in the second.

Newcastle had big chances in either half but Eddie Howe’s side have now won just once in their last eight Premier League games and and they’ve scored just three goals in that run.

With the win Man City move on to 58 points, while Newcastle remain on 41 points.

Goal-shy Newcastle eaten up by hungry Man City

This game summed up where Newcastle and Manchester City are both at right now. Newcastle have run out of steam — and most importantly goals — at a key part of the season while Man City are just cranking things up a few notches as they love to do in the spring. Newcastle created big chances but Longstaff, Wilson and Joelinton couldn’t convert and they’ve now scored just three goals in their last eight PL games. That isn’t good enough if you want to qualify for Europe. Man City weren’t at their best but they snapped into tackles and were full of energy as Phil Foden wriggling around like an electric eel summed up their desire. Pep Guardiola raved about City’s mindset in midweek and said he loved what he’s seen from them in training. This team knows what to do at this stage of the season to get the wins they need. Newcastle still have to learn how to do that.

Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Newcastle player ratings

Phil Foden: Scored a superb goal and was at the heart of everything good City did.

Jack Grealish: On the other wing he cut inside and gave Dan Burn a torrid outing.

Rodri: Magnificent midfield display as he always seemed to have time on the ball and won it back so often.

What’s next?

Manchester City head to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Mar. 11, while Newcastle host Wolves the day after.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live! Stream link, updates, videos, score

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME – Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle: An easy win, in the end, for City. Newcastle had some big chances but they just couldn’t finish. City are clicking through the gears now.

It’s all kicking off as Erling Haaland and Dan Burn are squaring up and players from both teams pile in. It was all centered around Jack Grealish going down under a challenge from Burn. All smiles now as things calm down a little. Haaland and Burn booked. Play on.

GOALLLL! Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle – Straight off the bench and Bernardo Silva puts Manchester City 2-0 up just two minutes and 12 seconds after coming on. Brilliant finish after great play from Grealish and Haaland to set him up on the edge of the box. Just when it looked like Newcastle would equalize, City double their lead. The Etihad erupts and sings Bernardo Silva’s name. Just over 20 minutes to go and that should be that.

CHANCE! Great opportunity and it was one of the subs, Willock, who whipped in a delicious cross which somehow Joelinton couldn’t convert. Then Isak is denied by Ederson and Ake cleared.

Triple sub for Newcastle with Saint-Maximin, Isak and Willock on for Gordon, Wilson and Longstaff.

If we’re summing up the second half so far in one word: scrappy. I’ll leave it at that.

The second half is underway and Man City are dominating possession. Newcastle struggling to string passes together.

HALF TIME – Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle: For large parts of that first half City were dominant and looked great on the counter but Newcastle had some big chances too. Intriguing second half coming up.

CHANCE! At the other end a big opportunity for Newcastle as the ball comes in from Trippier and Callum Wilson has a free shot six yards out but it shanks off his foot and he can’t believe it. Newcastle squander a big chance to equalize.

CLOSE! Erling Haaland heads just wide after a lovely switch of play from Kyle Walker to Kevin de Bruyne and he picked out Haaland with an excellent cross. Haaland was just put off by Botman.

Bruno Guimaraes is down injured and it looks like he could be struggling with that ankle issue again. He gets some treatment and is still on the pitch. Newcastle have settled down a little now.

City have that swagger about them now as they continue to look for Foden and Grealish out wide. Those two are giving Trippier and Burn plenty of problems. They have been so dangerous on the counter attack.

At the other end Nathan Ake comes up with a big block to deny Sean Longstaff. It’s all going on now.

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle – What a goal from Phil Foden. Incredible run inside and brilliant control as his deflected effort goes in. He’s in superb form. Lovely decoy run from Kevin de Bruyne to create the space too.

CHANCE! Anthony Gordon is played in on goal but he misses his kick at the crucial moment. Kyle Walker was putting him under pressure. Big chance for Newcastle to take the lead.

Couple of sloppy passes from Kevin de Bruyne early on (never thought I’d be typing that) and Newcastle are snapping into tackles, pressing high and making it very tough for City to get going.

CLOSE! Just 56 seconds on the clock and City launch a brilliant counter as Grealish picks out Gundogan perfectly but his header is just over the bar.

KICK OFF! We are off and running as the announcer belts out that City are the reigning Premier League champs. Just in case you needed a reminder.

A big game to get this weekend underway at the Etihad as Man City host Newcastle! Can City close the gap to Arsenal to just two points? Or will Newcastle bounce back from their League Cup final defeat with a big win? This is going to be intriguing…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵 XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Bernardo, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/DVUylaQqd1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2023

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Fabian Schar (concussion)

