Nottingham Forest vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Three points (and a goal or two) would mean the world to either Nottingham Forest or Everton when they meet in an increasingly important relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs EVERTON

Everton (21 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone, where they have been at the conclusion of eight total matchweeks this season, including six of the last seven. Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place), meanwhile, went the other way and exited the bottom-three back on Jan. 4, just as the Toffees fell into it but three straight games without a win and Steve Cooper’s side is once again flirting with danger.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.

One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Serge Aurier (calf), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Ryan Yates (illness)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Manchester City vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Mar 4, 2023, 8:19 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on in their respective battles.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v NEWCASTLE

Pep Guardiola and Man City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have 13 games to go. They can claw back that gap but they have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Having a fired up and fit Kevin de Bruyne back will be huge for the run-in as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Newcastle will obviously be disappointed they lost in the League Cup to Manchester United but they gave a very good account of themselves. Eddie Howe’s side are now fully focused on finishing in the top four of the Premier League and if they win their games in-hand they will move above Tottenham into fourth place. Scoring goals has become an issue, as they’ve scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League games. That said, they did score three against Man City in a pulsating 3-3 draw at home in the return fixture earlier this season

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live! Stream link, updates, videos, score

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

HALF TIME – Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle: For large parts of that first half City were dominant and looked great on the counter but Newcastle had some big chances too. Intriguing second half coming up.

CHANCE! At the other end a big opportunity for Newcastle as the ball comes in from Trippier and Callum Wilson has a free shot six yards out but it shanks off his foot and he can’t believe it. Newcastle squander a big chance to equalize.

CLOSE! Erling Haaland heads just wide after a lovely switch of play from Kyle Walker to Kevin de Bruyne and he picked out Haaland with an excellent cross. Haaland was just put off by Botman.

Bruno Guimaraes is down injured and it looks like he could be struggling with that ankle issue again. He gets some treatment and is still on the pitch. Newcastle have settled down a little now.

City have that swagger about them now as they continue to look for Foden and Grealish out wide. Those two are giving Trippier and Burn plenty of problems. They have been so dangerous on the counter attack.

At the other end Nathan Ake comes up with a big block to deny Sean Longstaff. It’s all going on now.

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle – What a goal from Phil Foden. Incredible run inside and brilliant control as his deflected effort goes in. He’s in superb form. Lovely decoy run from Kevin de Bruyne to create the space too.

CHANCE! Anthony Gordon is played in on goal but he misses his kick at the crucial moment. Kyle Walker was putting him under pressure. Big chance for Newcastle to take the lead.

Couple of sloppy passes from Kevin de Bruyne early on (never thought I’d be typing that) and Newcastle are snapping into tackles, pressing high and making it very tough for City to get going.

CLOSE! Just 56 seconds on the clock and City launch a brilliant counter as Grealish picks out Gundogan perfectly but his header is just over the bar.

KICK OFF! We are off and running as the announcer belts out that City are the reigning Premier League champs. Just in case you needed a reminder.

A big game to get this weekend underway at the Etihad as Man City host Newcastle! Can City close the gap to Arsenal to just two points? Or will Newcastle bounce back from their League Cup final defeat with a big win? This is going to be intriguing…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Fabian Schar (concussion)

Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Goal-starved Chelsea is desperate to end a five-match Premier League winless run and relegation-threatened Leeds could prove the right fix for the Stamford Bridge set (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues have just one goal during their five-match skid and have only scored multiple goals in a Premier League match once since mid-October (and that came against leaky Bournemouth).

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs LEEDS

Leeds just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton, as Junior Firpo played the 77th-minute hero and Javi Gracia got his first Premier League win for Wolves.

Those good vibes may have been somewhat dashed by a 2-0 loss at Fulham in FA Cup midweek action.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.

Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)

Wolves vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur can strengthen its top-four plans with a win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have won four-of-five in Premier League play and their 45 points are four more than fifth-place Newcastle, who has played two fewer games. Spurs are four points back of Man Utd.

Wolves are three points clear of the bottom three despite claiming 10 of the last 18 points available to them.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs TOTTENHAM

The sides haven’t met since Week 3 of the Premier League season, when Harry Kane’s 64th-minute goal was all Spurs would need to claim all three points.

Both teams will be coming off midweek matches, though Wolves’ trip to Liverpool in the Premier League is a bit tougher an ask than Spurs’ visit to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Wolves’ last seven Premier League goal scorers have been different, but Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Pablo Sarabia’s clever goal against Fulham will be the tip of the iceberg for a player capable of so much. The 30-year-old scored 15 times with eight assists last season with Sporting Lisbon and has nine goals in 26 caps for Spain.

Harry Kane’s 18-goal Premier League season is driving Spurs toward a top-four spot and the English center forward has started every PL match for the club, going 90 minutes in all but one match.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Brentford vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
0 Comments

It’ll be European dreams, not desperation to avoid relegation, at stake when Brentford host Fulham in a top-half west London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs FULHAM

Brentford (35 points – 9th place) are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures (5W-6D-0L) and have conceded just five goals in eight games since returning from the 2022 World Cup break. Fulham (39 points – 7th place), in their first season back in the PL, are riding even higher and defending even more stingily with five goals conceded in 10 games since the midseason restart.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, and it remains unknown at this time whether he will be available for Monday’s game.

Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

