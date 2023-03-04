Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Wesley Fofana’s second half goal made the center back Chelsea’s unlikely hero in a tense 1-0 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The defender’s goal was just the second scored by Chelsea in its last six games and ends a five-match winless run. Chelsea still has only scored multiple goals once since mid-October (against Bournemouth).
Leeds had just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton but was under fire for most of the match. Fortunately, Javi Gracia’s men saw Chelsea waste myriad chances right to the end, as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier thumped a header into the arms of Kepa Arrizabalaga deep in stoppage time.
Chelsea avoids falling into the bottom half with the win, leading 11th-place Aston Villa on goal differential. The Blues’ 34 points are five off seventh place and 11 outside the top four.
Leeds lose for the 13th time and sit 17th with 22 points. They could finish the weekend in the Premier League’s bottom three if Everton beats Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Blues refuse to make it easy, leave 1-0 in the balance
What a time it must be for Graham Potter, who is looking at his team’s defending, shape, fight, and saying, ‘Yep. Yep. Yep.’ right til he gets to the final ball.
It’s funny and fitting that Wesley Fofana, not only not a forward but also not even the likeliest to score Fofana on Chelsea’s books, got the goal to give Chelsea a lead.
We mentioned last week how poor Chelsea has been when it comes to getting goals. Well, today let’s talk about how part of that is making terrible decisions even before getting into to shooting positions.
Credit to Leeds’ Tyler Adams, who spent several first-half moments conducting clean-up on aisle Midfield, but teams like Chelsea shouldn’t be letting defensive midfielders easily close down odd-numbered breaks as easily as opponents are doing it against the Blues this year.
Then there’s a Kai Havertz break down the right where the German was played brilliant through to goal by Raheem Sterling but instead carried the ball closer and closer to goal until he was at the distance where it would’ve been more odd if Illan Meslier didn’t get a piece of his bid toward goal.
Mykaylo Mudryk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hakim Ziyech were then unused subs. It was a weird one for Chelsea, who deserved the win but not as much as their supporters will feel they deserve the ability to watch a game against Leeds without hyperventilating through the final whistle.
Leeds in big trouble without Rodrigo
It was nice for Javi Gracia to get a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out, a team that is in worse position than Leeds, but the problem for him is that Saints aren’t on the schedule every week.
Leeds, as we’ve noted during the tenures of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, don’t have a problem with effort and they kept scrapping through an away day that Chelsea that’s rarely going to go their way (Yes, even as poor as Leeds has been this year).
Leeds rattled off 11 shots but none were on target and at least half appeared to be perfectly speculative rather than the culmination of a plan. Every time a Leeds game begins without Rodrigo, the question of who might show that cleverness and cutting edge is in question. Rodrigo has 10 of Leeds’ 29 Premier League goals. Crysencio Summerville (4) is the only other player with more than two.
Leeds are also 1W-1D-5L when Rodrigo doesn’t play, and that includes a scoring just three goals since Feb. 5 in Premier League (two coming in a 2-2 draw with Man United).
Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Maxilimian Wober, Crysencio Summerville, and Weston McKennie all worked toward their goals but it was mainly Chelsea’s inability to find a second goal that left the game in the balance. After all, Leeds seemed almost certain not to score two.
Chelsea vs Leeds player ratings: Stars of the Show
Wesley Fofana: A goal, 76-of-79 passes completed, and 5-of-5 in the air. Would’ve probably been here for the goal alone, but good to see him back. Still under 10 appearances this season.
Enzo Fernandez: He’s going to drag around his price tag for years but show pretty much any Chelsea appearance to someone with a neutral mind and they’ll pick him as a MOTM contender. Brilliant.
Ben Chilwell: Terrific service and effervescent buzzing down the left side.
Tyler Adams: Noting that Chelsea’s had trouble finishing, this game could’ve been 3-0 Chelsea at the break if not for the USMNT midfielder who, along with Maximilian Wober, was one of the few Leeds players to hear the opening whistle.
What’s next?
Chelsea hosts Dortmund on Tuesday, down 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Blues then visit Leicester City at 10am ET Saturday.
Leeds licks its wounds for a week before meeting — checks notes — oh no, it’s rampant Brighton at 10am ET Saturday.
All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.
Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee) Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion).
Manchester United are flying under Erik ten Hag right now as they’ve won the League Cup, beat Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, are in the FA Cup quarterfinals and are just lurking on the outside of the title race. Surely they can’t win a quadruple. Can they? This United squad seems to have a real togetherness and a lovely balance to it right now.
Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record
Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.
As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jadon Sancho (illness), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)
Three points (and a goal or two) would mean the world to either Nottingham Forest or Everton when they meet in an increasingly important relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Everton (21 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone, where they have been at the conclusion of eight total matchweeks this season, including six of the last seven. Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place), meanwhile, went the other way and exited the bottom-three back on Jan. 4, just as the Toffees fell into it but three straight games without a win and Steve Cooper’s side is once again flirting with danger.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton.
Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.
One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Serge Aurier (calf), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (illness), Renan Lodi (groin)
Ruben Selles look devastated as his much-changed Southampton lost 2-1 at home against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. However, that defeat has allowed Saints to focus solely on staying in the Premier League and Selles now knows which players he can count on. They have looked more organized in his two PL games in charge but scoring goals remains a huge problem as they lost 1-0 at Leeds last time out following a lackluster display.
Leicester are slipping back towards the relegation zone and this is a massive game for Brendan Rodgers as his side aim to push back into midtable. They lost against Arsenal last weekend and looked totally devoid of confidence in one of their worst displays of the season. A defeat at Southampton would leave Leicester just three points above the Saints and potentially only out of the relegation zone on goal difference depending on other results this weekend.
Look, it’s not great if your second string players lose to a fourth-tier team in the FA Cup but Selles made nine changes for that game and a couple of silly mistakes to give away penalty kicks, plus two disallowed goals for offside via VAR, pretty much summed up Saints’ season so far. They have shown enough to suggest they can get out of trouble (they are bottom of the table but somehow just four points from safety) but they need to win this game. It is as simple as that. If they do that they drag more teams within reach and with James Ward-Prowse around they always have a chance of scoring as long as they are sound defensively. Getting more out of January signings Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana is going to be key if they’re going to stay up.
Leicester have had such a streaky season and right now they’re on a downward spiral again. They were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by second-tier Blackburn Rovers and were totally outplayed by league leaders Arsenal last weekend. The Foxes have lost their last two in a row in the Premier League and defensively they’re starting to look all over the place once again. If James Maddison is fit to play after his recent illness, that will be a huge boost. He scored the opener against Saints earlier this season but Leicester did lose that game 2-1 at home.