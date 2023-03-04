Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:14 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored Saturday at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    7. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    9. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
    10. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 9
    11. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 8
    12. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 8
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    15. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    16. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    17. Phil Foden, Man City — 8
    18. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
    19. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    20. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    21. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 6
    23. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    24. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 6

Manchester City vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Mar 4, 2023, 8:19 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday with both teams aiming to kick on in their respective battles.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have 13 games to go. They can claw back that gap but they have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks. Having a fired up and fit Kevin de Bruyne back will be huge for the run-in as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Newcastle will obviously be disappointed they lost in the League Cup to Manchester United but they gave a very good account of themselves. Eddie Howe’s side are now fully focused on finishing in the top four of the Premier League and if they win their games in-hand they will move above Tottenham into fourth place. Scoring goals has become an issue, as they’ve scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League games. That said, they did score three against Man City in a pulsating 3-3 draw at home in the return fixture earlier this season

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Newcastle.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live! Stream link, updates, videos, score

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
HALF TIME – Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle: For large parts of that first half City were dominant and looked great on the counter but Newcastle had some big chances too. Intriguing second half coming up.

CHANCE! At the other end a big opportunity for Newcastle as the ball comes in from Trippier and Callum Wilson has a free shot six yards out but it shanks off his foot and he can’t believe it. Newcastle squander a big chance to equalize.

CLOSE! Erling Haaland heads just wide after a lovely switch of play from Kyle Walker to Kevin de Bruyne and he picked out Haaland with an excellent cross. Haaland was just put off by Botman.

Bruno Guimaraes is down injured and it looks like he could be struggling with that ankle issue again. He gets some treatment and is still on the pitch. Newcastle have settled down a little now.

City have that swagger about them now as they continue to look for Foden and Grealish out wide. Those two are giving Trippier and Burn plenty of problems. They have been so dangerous on the counter attack.

At the other end Nathan Ake comes up with a big block to deny Sean Longstaff. It’s all going on now.

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle – What a goal from Phil Foden. Incredible run inside and brilliant control as his deflected effort goes in. He’s in superb form. Lovely decoy run from Kevin de Bruyne to create the space too.

CHANCE! Anthony Gordon is played in on goal but he misses his kick at the crucial moment. Kyle Walker was putting him under pressure. Big chance for Newcastle to take the lead.

Couple of sloppy passes from Kevin de Bruyne early on (never thought I’d be typing that) and Newcastle are snapping into tackles, pressing high and making it very tough for City to get going.

CLOSE! Just 56 seconds on the clock and City launch a brilliant counter as Grealish picks out Gundogan perfectly but his header is just over the bar.

KICK OFF! We are off and running as the announcer belts out that City are the reigning Premier League champs. Just in case you needed a reminder.

A big game to get this weekend underway at the Etihad as Man City host Newcastle! Can City close the gap to Arsenal to just two points? Or will Newcastle bounce back from their League Cup final defeat with a big win? This is going to be intriguing…

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland continues to score, while Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have all looked very sharp when they’ve been rotated into the lineup in recent games. Defensively there are issues to sort out and with some key players missing through injury, Guardiola knows his side are going to give up a couple of big chances per game. Now it’s all about being clinical at the other end which usually isn’t an issue for City.

Newcastle have won once in their last seven Premier League games and they currently sit outside the top four. Eddie Howe’s side have been so focused on winning the League Cup that their Premier League form has dipped but they should now be back on track and finding more goals is their main aim. Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are tasked with finishing off chances.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Fabian Schar (concussion)

Chelsea vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Goal-starved Chelsea is desperate to end a five-match Premier League winless run and relegation-threatened Leeds could prove the right fix for the Stamford Bridge set (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Blues have just one goal during their five-match skid and have only scored multiple goals in a Premier League match once since mid-October (and that came against leaky Bournemouth).

Leeds just ended a 10-match league winless run with a 1-0 win over Southampton, as Junior Firpo played the 77th-minute hero and Javi Gracia got his first Premier League win for Wolves.

Those good vibes may have been somewhat dashed by a 2-0 loss at Fulham in FA Cup midweek action.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
Key storylines & (young) star players

All eyes are on Kai Havertz who is the team’s leading scorer but the total is a meager five and only one has come since January 1. Two new Blues have been exceptional since debuting for the club: Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile. The latter was on the bench in the loss to Spurs and Graham Potter likely won’t make that move again.

Leeds is still without arguably its top performer this season, Rodrigo, but the next group of stars will be there as Maximilian Wober, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca are available. One other 2022-23 season star, Pascal Struijk, is still waiting to be right following a concussion.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (concussion)

Wolves vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur can strengthen its top-four plans with a win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have won four-of-five in Premier League play and their 45 points are four more than fifth-place Newcastle, who has played two fewer games. Spurs are four points back of Man Utd.

Wolves are three points clear of the bottom three despite claiming 10 of the last 18 points available to them.

The sides haven’t met since Week 3 of the Premier League season, when Harry Kane’s 64th-minute goal was all Spurs would need to claim all three points.

Both teams will be coming off midweek matches, though Wolves’ trip to Liverpool in the Premier League is a bit tougher an ask than Spurs’ visit to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Key storylines & (young) star players

Wolves’ last seven Premier League goal scorers have been different, but Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Pablo Sarabia’s clever goal against Fulham will be the tip of the iceberg for a player capable of so much. The 30-year-old scored 15 times with eight assists last season with Sporting Lisbon and has nine goals in 26 caps for Spain.

Harry Kane’s 18-goal Premier League season is driving Spurs toward a top-four spot and the English center forward has started every PL match for the club, going 90 minutes in all but one match.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 4, 2023, 7:15 AM EST
0 Comments

Three points (and a goal or two) would mean the world to either Nottingham Forest or Everton when they meet in an increasingly important relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Everton (21 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone, where they have been at the conclusion of eight total matchweeks this season, including six of the last seven. Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place), meanwhile, went the other way and exited the bottom-three back on Jan. 4, just as the Toffees fell into it but three straight games without a win and Steve Cooper’s side is once again flirting with danger.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Key storylines & star players

Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.

One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Serge Aurier (calf), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dean Henderson (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Ryan Yates (illness)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), James Garner (fitness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Follow @AndyEdMLS