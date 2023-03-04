A terrible week took another terrible twist for Tottenham as the top-four hopefuls gave up a late goal in a 1-0 defeat vs relegation-battling Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
After rotating the squad heavily and bowing out of the FA Cup (to Championship side Sheffield United) on Wednesday, Tottenham (45 points) turned in another uninspiring, lackluster display, just as Liverpool (39 points, with two games in hand) continue to surge up the table and threaten to steal the fourth and final UFEA Champions League place.
The victory does wonders for Wolves (27 points), though, as Julen Lopetegui’s side jumps two places, from 15th to 13th, and now sits six points above the relegation zone.
Same old Spurs story
From the opening whistle, it was evident (to anyone who has watched Spurs for more than 30 minutes this season) that they would toil away with possession and half-hearted entries into the final third without ever truly threatening Jose Sa’s goal before giving up one or two big chances the other way against the run of play, and one just so happens to find its way over the line. And so it was.
Adama Traore smashed the ball off the underside of the crossbar in the 82nd minute, and not a single Tottenham fan was surprised (or even disappointed, hardly) at the outcome.
After wrapping up their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with AC Milan on Wednesday, Spurs will return to Premier League play when Nottingham Forest visit north London next Saturday (10 am ET). Wolves will head to the northeast of England to battle Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Sunday (12:30 pm ET).
Key storylines & (young) star players
Wolves’ last seven Premier League goal scorers have been different, but Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Pablo Sarabia’s clever goal against Fulham will be the tip of the iceberg for a player capable of so much. The 30-year-old scored 15 times with eight assists last season with Sporting Lisbon and has nine goals in 26 caps for Spain.
Harry Kane’s 18-goal Premier League season is driving Spurs toward a top-four spot and the English center forward has started every PL match for the club, going 90 minutes in all but one match.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Cunha (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
