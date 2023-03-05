10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26

By Mar 5, 2023, 3:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Funny what a week, a day, and hour can do to the vibes of a Premier League season.

Seven days ago, Manchester United was crowned a tournament champion days after eliminating a fellow European giant from European competition. Today, it’s a team that folded like cheap gift wrap and allowed one of its all-time rivals to hang a historic result on its locker room door.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

That result left us almost forgetting what happened 24 hours ago, when Arsenal demanded every last eye in the Premier League both witness the 2-0 advantage they allowed to one of the league’s most moribund sides and then watch how they ripped that side’s cherry-red heart from its chest in front of the entire table.

And, oh yeah, did we mention that any of six teams could be in the bottom three at any given point of a matchweek moving forward — live-table style — because the relegation scrap demands as many competitors as possible.

Did we? Huh?

[ MORE: Liverpool humiliates high-flying rivals Man United 7-0 ]

So what did we learn from the Premier League this weekend? Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

More Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester United
7-0: Liverpool pummels mistake-riddled Manchester United
Chelsea vs Leeds
Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid
Southampton vs Leicester live
Southampton scores huge win, drags Leicester back into relegation mire

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26

1. Destiny heavy in the air as Arsenal secures incredible comeback win (Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth): The way Arsenal’s players, fans and staff celebrated when Reiss Nelson’s thunderbolt flew in feels like a moment title-winning teams have along the way to title town. Down 2-0 with 28 minutes to go against relegation-haunted Bournemouth, all signs pointed to this not being Arsenal’s day. But with 12 games to go there’s a feeling of destiny about this Gunners team. They fought back to win late on at Aston Villa recently and they have scored more winning goals (three) in the 90th minute than any other Premier League team this season. Even though this was cruel on Bournemouth they can have no complaints about losing. Mikel Arteta’s substitutions worked with Ben White and Reiss Nelson both scoring, as everyone is chipping in (They have 14 different goal scorers which is more than any other PL team this season) and the reaction to losing to Man City in February has been incredible with four-straight wins in all coming in very different ways. Mikel Arteta and this young Arsenal side are both developing into a hungry, nasty, winning machine and the Gunners have an aura of destiny swirling around them right now. (JPW)

2. What can 7-0 mean to Liverpool? Almost everything (Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd): The Reds rifled home goals Sunday with a frequency we’ve only seen them reserve for excuses this season, and it was fitting that Mohamed Salah — who’s had a very, very good and quite under-the-radar season — was able to put together a “look-at-me” day because his teammates were able to make good on their danger. Don’t be surprised if Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to join the scoring, enjoys a fitting end to his Liverpool career over the final few months of the season. He’s been quite good, too — 8 goals and 4 assists in 1,008 minutes. Moreover, if Liverpool’s going to pounce on mistakes this way, maybe it’s not crazy to imagine the Reds reversing that 5-2 deficit to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The win means Liverpool boasts a place in the Manchester United record book, the place that says “Worst loss ever.” Bet that feels good, too. (NM)

3. Chelsea refuses to make it easy, but gets that needed ‘W’ (Chelsea 1-0 Leeds): What a time it must be for Graham Potter, who is looking at his team’s defending, shape, and fight, and saying, ‘Yep. Yep. Yep.’ right til he gets to the final ball. It’s funny and fitting that Wesley Fofana, not only not a forward but also not even the likeliest to score Fofana on Chelsea’s books, got the goal to give Chelsea a lead. We mentioned last week how poor Chelsea has been when it comes to getting goals. Well, today let’s talk about how part of that is making terrible decisions even before getting into to shooting positions. Teams like Chelsea shouldn’t be letting defensive midfielders easily close down odd-numbered breaks as easily as opponents are doing it against the Blues this year. Then there’s a Kai Havertz break down the right where the German was played brilliant through to goal by Raheem Sterling but instead carried the ball closer and closer to goal until he was at the distance where it would’ve been more odd if Illan Meslier didn’t get a piece of his bid toward goal. It was a weird one for Chelsea, who deserved the win but not as much as their supporters will feel they deserve the ability to watch a game against Leeds without hyperventilating through the final whistle. (NM)

4. Goal-starved Newcastle eaten up by hungry Man City (Man City 2-0 Newcastle): “This game summed up where both Newcastle and Manchester City are right now. Newcastle have run out of steam  — and most importantly goals — at a key part of the season while Man City are just cranking things up a few notches as they love to do in the spring. Newcastle created big chances but Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, and Joelinton couldn’t convert and they’ve now scored just three goals in their last eight PL games. That isn’t good enough if you want to qualify for Europe. Man City wasn’t at its best but snapped into tackles and were full of energy as Phil Foden wriggled around like an electric eel to sum up the champions’ desire. Pep Guardiola raved about City’s mindset in midweek and said he loved what he’s seen from them in training. This team knows what to do at this stage of the season to get the wins they need. Newcastle still have to learn how to do that. (JPW)

5. Lopetegui’s Wolves take advantage of familiar Spurs story (Wolves 1-0 Spurs): (Giant inhale) From the opening whistle, it was evident to anyone who has watched Spurs for more than 30 minutes this season that they would toil away with possession and half-hearted entries into the final third without ever truly threatening Jose Sa’s goal before giving up one or two big chances the other way against the run of play, and one just so happens to find its way over the line. And so it was. Adama Traore smashed the ball off the underside of the crossbar in the 82nd minute, and not a single Tottenham fan was surprised (or even disappointed, hardly) at the outcome as Tottenham wasted a chance to better its top-four stock and bowing out of the FA Cup while (mostly) resting Harry Kane at midweek. (AE)

6. What should 7-0 mean to Manchester United? Well… (Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd): Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United has been resilient, solid, and exceptional over the last month, beating Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham in elimination games and cueing up talk that the Red Devils may, finally, be back. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United was neither resilient, solid, nor exceptional in any positive way on Sunday, obliterated by a recently woebegone Liverpool side who gladly pounced on myriad Man Utd mistakes to rebuild its top-four hopes at Anfield. Now the Dutch boss has to react in the right manner, because even the star men he hailed for their mentality after winning the League Cup — Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David De Gea — looked disinterested by the time the game hit 3-0. Perhaps Ten Hag’s obvious decision to call it a day with his 58th minute subs of Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho for Wout Weghorst and Fred just wheezed its way through the squad. He’d better hope his week-long decisions have a similar, albeit positive effect. The loss means Liverpool boasts a place in the Manchester United record book, the place that says “Worst loss ever.” Bet that will feel really, really bad. And it can last forever. Oooooof. (NM)

7. Going for the win pays off for Saints in what could become the Premier League’s all-time relegation scrap (Southampton 1-0 Leicester): No, the Premier League’s expansive and more applicable wealth has not let to a season where literally anyone could be relegated — not yet — but take a look at the bottom of the table this year. Saints are three points back of 15th-place Spurs. Literally any team in the bottom five could find themselves in a relegation place by the virtue of one bad week, bad call, or bad tackle. And this is why Carlos Alcaraz’s goal may have been worth the expense even if the striker, who appeared to get hurt in his goal celebration, misses quite a bit of time. Draws aren’t going to get the job done. Winning boosts you clear. This could’ve been a mega moment for the St. Mary’s set. (NM)

8. When should we start to worry about Palace? (Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace): Having Wilfried Zaha back was a big boost and the Ivorian gives them real quality and a threat in attack. But there’s just something about this Palace team which makes you worry about them. It’s an old saying but every single season there’s one team which slides down the Premier League table late in the campaign and almost sleepwalks into a relegation scrap. It looks like Palace could be that team this season as they face Man City, Brighton, and Arsenal in their next three games. They’re making defensive errors and don’t carve out many clear opportunities — Palace have failed to have a shot on target in four PL games this season, a league-high — and Patrick Vieira’s side last won in the Premier League back on December 31 at Bournemouth. They have a drawn a lot of games and they can be solid at the back so Palace’s main hope is that Zaha is back up and running quickly and can lead a surge away from the relegation zone. (JPW)

9. Everton lets huge chance slip away at the City Ground (Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton): Up 2-1 away from home and looking pretty comfortable, Everton switched off and were made to pay. Would Sean Dyche have taken a draw at Forest before this game? Probably, but not after it. Dyche set his team up really well to be dangerous with midfield runners and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, and Amadou Onana all had a big impact on the game as Demarai Gray gave them an outlet up top. Forest didn’t really have to push hard for either equalizer, though, as Brennan Johnson’s extra quality in attack saw them score twice. Both teams showed why they can stay out of the relegation zone at the end of the season but we also saw plenty of reasons why they might be in it. Dyche is getting Everton back to where they should be but there’s still a lack of confidence as they had this win within their grasp but let it slip. (JPW)

10. Seagulls dominate Hammers in every single way (Brighton 4-0 West Ham):

Expected goals: 3.51-0.38
Passes completed: 633 (91%)-259 (78%)
Shots (on target): 20 (7)-3 (0)

You won’t see many (any?) more lopsided games than this one all season. Down 1-0 at halftime, West Ham “chased” an equalizer to the tune of 0.0 xG (on zero shots) in the second half. Putrid. Abject. Relegation form. (AE)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 5, 2023, 2:25 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League weekend
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Premier League weekend
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    8. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    12. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9
    14. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    16. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    23. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    24. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    25. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    26. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 6

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Mar 5, 2023, 2:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Latest Premier League

Premier League weekend
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?
Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  5. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  8. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  9. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  10. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  11. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  13. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  14. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  15. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  21. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  22. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  23. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  24. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  25. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  26. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  28. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  29. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  30. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4
  33. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 4
  34. Phil Foden, Man City — 4
  35. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 4
  36. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 4
  37. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 4

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 5, 2023, 2:06 PM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League weekend
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United surged into the picture.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 5

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

7-0: Liverpool pummels mistake-riddled Manchester United

By and Mar 5, 2023, 1:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Liverpool got braces from Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez as the Reds collected all the good vibes in a 7-0 smashing of old rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino scored in the 88th minute of this seven-star show that moves Jurgen Klopp’s Reds within three points of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur with a match-in-hand.

[ MORE: Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings ]

Manchester United were flying under Erik ten Hag right now after winning the League Cup, beating Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, and outlasting West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The 7-0 score line is the worst Premier League defeat in Manchester United history.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League weekend
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 26
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

What a difference a game makes… but what difference can 7-0 make?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United has been resilient, solid, and exceptional over the last month, beating Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham in elimination games and cueing up talk that the Red Devils may, finally, be back.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United was neither resilient, solid, nor exceptional in any positive way on Sunday, obliterated by a woe-begone Liverpool side who gladly pounced on mistakes to rebuild its top-four hopes at Anfield.

Now the Dutch boss has to react in the right manner, because even the star men he hailed for their mentality after winning the League Cup — Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David De Gea — looked disinterested by the time the game hit 3-0. It wasn’t even close, and perhaps Ten Hag’s obvious decision to call it a day with his 58th minute subs of Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho for Wout Weghorst and Fred just wheezed its way through the squad.

WATCH LIVERPOOL v MANCHESTER UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

So what can it mean for Liverpool? Honestly, everything.

The Reds rifled home goals Sunday with a frequency we’ve only seen them reserve for excuses this season, and it was fitting that Mohamed Salah — who’s had a very good, under-the-radar season — was able to put together a “look-at-me” day because his fellow finishers showed up.

And don’t be surprised if Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to join the scoring, enjoys a fitting end to his Liverpool career over the final few months of the season.

Moreover, if Liverpool’s going to pounce on mistakes this way, maybe it’s not crazy to imagine the Reds reversing that 5-2 deficit to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp reaction

“No works, spectacular football game. Start of the game was exactly what we needed; Super fun, super lively, super active. We played top football against a team in-form.”

“Second half, everything was pretty good. That’s football. That can happen. United has played a super season. I’m not really happy with ours but that doesn’t mean anything at the moment. It’s a very important three points for us.”

Erik ten Hag reaction

“We played decent first half, one mistake in organization but it wouldn’t have been weird if we were in the lead by halftime.

“Second half. It was not professional? [Is he angry?] Yes definitely. I’m surprised because I’ve seen the last week months, and what was that of mine? Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all?”

“We didn’t stick to the plan. We lost our heads and we didn’t do our jobs. We know how good they are in transition and we just aren’t running with our opponents. It’s unprofessional.”

“We’ve seen in the past we can bounce back, after the Brentford, after the City game. We let the fans down. I’m angry. This is a reality check. We have to take this strong message. We have to take our lessons out.”

Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings

(See Joe Prince-Wright’s full player ratings, here)

Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Manchester United’s home to Real Betis in a Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, then hosting Southampton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Liverpool gets a rare week off before meeting… checks notes… Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 7:30am ET Saturday.

Cody Gakpo goal video: Robertson cues up Dutch finish

Darwin Nunez goal video: Shaw mistake sets up Reds’ second

Cody Gakpo goal video: Salah cooks Martinez, cues up Gakpo brace

Mohamed Salah goal video: Salah feasts on McTominay error

Darwin Nunez goal video: Uruguayan heads Henderson chip

Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian buries loose ball

Roberto Firmino goal video: Brazilian gets on the board

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Analysis: Live Watchalong on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel (send your questions in below!)
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record

Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.

As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Jurgen Klinsmann
Jurgen Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea national team