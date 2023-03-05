Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Manchester United were flying under Erik ten Hag right now after winning the League Cup, beating Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, and outlasting West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.
The 7-0 score line is the worst Premier League defeat in Manchester United history.
What a difference a game makes… but what difference can 7-0 make?
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United has been resilient, solid, and exceptional over the last month, beating Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham in elimination games and cueing up talk that the Red Devils may, finally, be back.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United was neither resilient, solid, nor exceptional in any positive way on Sunday, obliterated by a woe-begone Liverpool side who gladly pounced on mistakes to rebuild its top-four hopes at Anfield.
Now the Dutch boss has to react in the right manner, because even the star men he hailed for their mentality after winning the League Cup — Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David De Gea — looked disinterested by the time the game hit 3-0. It wasn’t even close, and perhaps Ten Hag’s obvious decision to call it a day with his 58th minute subs of Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho for Wout Weghorst and Fred just wheezed its way through the squad.
So what can it mean for Liverpool? Honestly, everything.
The Reds rifled home goals Sunday with a frequency we’ve only seen them reserve for excuses this season, and it was fitting that Mohamed Salah — who’s had a very good, under-the-radar season — was able to put together a “look-at-me” day because his fellow finishers showed up.
And don’t be surprised if Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to join the scoring, enjoys a fitting end to his Liverpool career over the final few months of the season.
Moreover, if Liverpool’s going to pounce on mistakes this way, maybe it’s not crazy to imagine the Reds reversing that 5-2 deficit to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp reaction
“No works, spectacular football game. Start of the game was exactly what we needed; Super fun, super lively, super active. We played top football against a team in-form.”
“Second half, everything was pretty good. That’s football. That can happen. United has played a super season. I’m not really happy with ours but that doesn’t mean anything at the moment. It’s a very important three points for us.”
Erik ten Hag reaction
“We played decent first half, one mistake in organization but it wouldn’t have been weird if we were in the lead by halftime.
“Second half. It was not professional? [Is he angry?] Yes definitely. I’m surprised because I’ve seen the last week months, and what was that of mine? Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all?”
“We didn’t stick to the plan. We lost our heads and we didn’t do our jobs. We know how good they are in transition and we just aren’t running with our opponents. It’s unprofessional.”
“We’ve seen in the past we can bounce back, after the Brentford, after the City game. We let the fans down. I’m angry. This is a reality check. We have to take this strong message. We have to take our lessons out.”
Cody Gakpo goal video: Robertson cues up Dutch finish
Darwin Nunez goal video: Shaw mistake sets up Reds’ second
Cody Gakpo goal video: Salah cooks Martinez, cues up Gakpo brace
Mohamed Salah goal video: Salah feasts on McTominay error
Darwin Nunez goal video: Uruguayan heads Henderson chip
Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian buries loose ball
Roberto Firmino goal video: Brazilian gets on the board
Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record
Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.
As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Alisson: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and aside from a few slips on the ball, was totally fine.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6.5 – Caught out defensively in the first half a few times. But recovered well at other times.
Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Solid positioning and VVD seems to enjoy playing alongside him.
Virgil van Dijk: 8 – Some key challenges and only caught out of position once. A true leader and demanding of the entire team.
Andy Robertson: 8 – Surged down the left so often and a great ball for the key first goal.
Jordan Henderson: 8 – Back to his very best in midfield. Brilliant cross for Nunez’s header.
Fabinho: 7 – Won the ball back on plenty of occasions and getting back to his best form.
Harvey Elliott: 6.5 – A few giveaways in the first half but kept on plugging away. Good assist on Nunez’s first.
Mohamed Salah: 9 – Two goals and two assists and always wanted the ball. Became Liverpool’s all-time leading PL goalscorer and he deserves it.
Darwin Nunez: 8 – Fantastic headers for his goals and was always attacking the right areas. He’s figuring it out.
Cody Gakpo: 8 – Great finishes for his goals and like Nunez, he’s figured out the right runs to make. The front three are in fine form.
Substitutes
Roberto Firmino – 78′ on for Gakpo: 7 – Got his goal and looked sharp.
Diogo Jota – 78′ on for Nunez: 7 – Nearly scored a couple and buzzed around.
Stefan Bajcetic – 78′ on for Henderson: 6 – Got on the ball and started attacks.
James Milner – 78′ on for Fabinho: 6 – Kept the standards high late on.
Curtis Jones – 85′ on for Elliott: N/A
Manchester United player ratings
David de Gea: 3 – Caught out on the near post for Gakpo’s second and for the last few goals he seemed to be all over the place.
Diogo Dalot: 4 – Whipped in a few crosses in the first half but poor positioning.
Raphael Varane: 3 – Dragged out of position too often and couldn’t handle Nunez.
Lisandro Martinez: 3 – See above. Was positionally all over the place and too rash.
Luke Shaw: 3 – Hooked off as he was tormented by Salah. So sloppy on the ball and positionally.
Casemiro: 3 – A really poor outing. Where did it come from? Caught on the ball and didn’t cover defensively.
Fred: 3 – See above. Caught out badly on Liverpool’s first goal and never recovered.
Antony: 3 – So often good counters failed when he was on the ball. He is keeping hold of it too much.
Bruno Fernandes: 3 – Could have scored a brilliant header in the first half. Some poor giveaways though and spent most of his time complaining.
Marcus Rashford: 4 – Bad miss in the first half when clean through and rounded Alisson but hit the post in the second.
Wout Weghorst: 3 – A really poor display. Couldn’t keep the ball and couldn’t impact the game.
Substitutes
Alejandro Garnacho – 58′ on for Wout Weghorst: 5 – Some sharp runs but couldn’t keep the ball.
Scott McTominay – 58′ on for Fred: 4 – Could have been sent off and some sloppy defending.
Marcel Sabitzer – 77′ on for Casemiro: 5 – Tried to put his foot on the ball.
Tyrell Malacia – 77′ on for Lisandro Martinez: 5 – Could not stop Salah scoring.
Anthony Elanga – 85′ on for Marcus Rashford: N/A