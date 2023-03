Three points (and a goal or two) would mean the world to either Nottingham Forest or Everton when they meet in an increasingly important relegation six-pointer at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs EVERTON

Everton (21 points – 18th place) find themselves in the relegation zone, where they have been at the conclusion of eight total matchweeks this season, including six of the last seven. Nottingham Forest (25 points – 13th place), meanwhile, went the other way and exited the bottom-three back on Jan. 4, just as the Toffees fell into it but three straight games without a win and Steve Cooper’s side is once again flirting with danger.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Everton.

So close to a third for Forest! Johnson curls one just wide of the far post after some sustained pressure for the hosts. They are flying now.

GOALLLL! Brennan Johnson with a lovely finish for his second of the game and Forest are level with just over 10 minutes to go. Just when Everton looked like they were going to power to a big win. Game on at the City Ground! Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton.

Everton looking pretty comfortable here and they are in control. Forest have made plenty of changes but they have yet to get going in the second half. Final 15 minutes coming up. Huge for both teams.

A very combative start to the second half. Plenty of challenges flying in and both teams have been involved in multiple scuffles. The stakes are high.

HALF TIME – Nottingham Forest 1-2 Everton: What a wild first half as an open game had plenty of chances at either end but Everton deserve to be ahead. Can Forest fight back in the second half? They have to improve defensively because Everton’s midfield runners are causing chaos.

CHANCE! Big opportunity on the break for Everton as Doucoure does brilliantly down the left and his cross picks out Gray at the back post, but Gibbs-White blocks it.

What a game this has been so far. So open and both teams clearly going all out to grab a win which would be huge in their battles against relegation.

GOALLLLL! Just when it looked like Forest were on top, Everton go back in front. Doucoure heads home from close range after Tarkowski and Keane head a free kick towards goal. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Everton.

GOALLLL! Nottingham Forest are level. Morgan Gibbs-White with a lovely give and go with Chris Wood and his shot was pushed out by Jordan Pickford but the rebound falls straight to Brennan Johnson and he tucks it home. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Everton. What a start at the City Ground!

Forest have finally woken up a little. The home fans are roaring them on but Everton are holding firm defensively. What a start to this game for Sean Dyche’s side. Exactly what they needed.

GOALLLL! Demarai Gray slots home the penalty kick as Keylor Navas goes the wrong way. Gray enjoyed that goal. The former Leicester player gives it some to the Forest fans behind the goal. Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton.

PENALTY KICK! Jonjo Shelvey clips Dwight McNeil in the box and it is a penalty kick to Everton. Shelvey just mistimed his tackle as the ball dropped to McNeil. Huge moment.

Really bright start from Everton here! They are whipping in crosses and Forest can’t clear their lines.

Key storylines & star players

Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.

One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh)

☝️ One change from #WHUNFO.

🇨🇮 Serge back in the XI.

💪 Yatesy back in the squad. Introducing your Forest line-up to take on @Everton.

#NFOEVE pic.twitter.com/gvE6AZotAj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nathan Patterson (fitness), Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (illness)

