* Friendly ** CONCACAF Nations League *** 2022 World Cup
2023
vs. Serbia* — Jan. 25, 10 pm ET — Loss 2-1 | Recap & highlights
vs. Colombia* — Jan. 28, 7:30 pm ET — Draw 0-0 | Recap & highlights
at Grenada** — March 24, 8 pm ET — St. George’s, Grenada
vs El Salvador** — March 27, 7:30pm ET — Orlando, Florida
2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 (USMNT yet to qualify)
USMNT games in 2022
vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0
USMNT at 2022 World Cup
Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0
Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1
USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis
at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1
vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1
vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1
vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0
at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2
Everton twice took the lead in the first half through a Demarai Gray penalty kick and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s header but Brennan Johnson equalized in each half as Forest dug deep to grab a point in a scrappy encounter.
2-1 up away from home and looking pretty comfortable, Everton switched off and were made to pay. Would they have taken a draw at Forest before this game? Probably. But not after it. Dyche set his team up really well to be dangerous with midfield runners and Doucoure, Iwobi and Onana all had a big impact on the game as Demarai Gray gave them an outlet up top. Forest didn’t really have to push hard for either equalizer as Johnson’s extra quality in attack saw them score twice. Both teams showed why they can stay out of the relegation zone at the end of the season but we also saw plenty of reasons why they might be in it. Dyche is getting Everton back to where they should be but there’s still a lack of confidence as they had this win within their grasp but let it slip.
Stars of the show; Nottingham Forest vs Everton player ratings
Brennan Johnson: Two goals and the second was a beauty. So calm in the box when chances fall his way.
Abdoulaye Doucoure: Driving runs from midfield gave Forest so many problems and popped up to score. His resurgence continues.
Alex Iwobi: His runs from midfield were superb too and he worked so hard defensively. He was everywhere.
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest head to Tottenham on Saturday March 11 at 10am ET, while Everton host Brentford at the same time.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time
FULL TIME – Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: What a proper relegation battle that was. And you know what, a draw is about right. Everton didn’t make the most of being ahead and Forest worked hard to get back in the game and took their chances.
So close to a third for Forest! Johnson curls one just wide of the far post after some sustained pressure for the hosts. They are flying now.
GOALLLL! Brennan Johnson with a lovely finish for his second of the game and Forest are level with just over 10 minutes to go. Just when Everton looked like they were going to power to a big win. Game on at the City Ground! Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton.
Everton looking pretty comfortable here and they are in control. Forest have made plenty of changes but they have yet to get going in the second half. Final 15 minutes coming up. Huge for both teams.
A very combative start to the second half. Plenty of challenges flying in and both teams have been involved in multiple scuffles. The stakes are high.
HALF TIME – Nottingham Forest 1-2 Everton: What a wild first half as an open game had plenty of chances at either end but Everton deserve to be ahead. Can Forest fight back in the second half? They have to improve defensively because Everton’s midfield runners are causing chaos.
CHANCE! Big opportunity on the break for Everton as Doucoure does brilliantly down the left and his cross picks out Gray at the back post, but Gibbs-White blocks it.
What a game this has been so far. So open and both teams clearly going all out to grab a win which would be huge in their battles against relegation.
GOALLLLL! Just when it looked like Forest were on top, Everton go back in front. Doucoure heads home from close range after Tarkowski and Keane head a free kick towards goal. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Everton.
GOALLLL! Nottingham Forest are level. Morgan Gibbs-White with a lovely give and go with Chris Wood and his shot was pushed out by Jordan Pickford but the rebound falls straight to Brennan Johnson and he tucks it home. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Everton. What a start at the City Ground!
Forest have finally woken up a little. The home fans are roaring them on but Everton are holding firm defensively. What a start to this game for Sean Dyche’s side. Exactly what they needed.
GOALLLL! Demarai Gray slots home the penalty kick as Keylor Navas goes the wrong way. Gray enjoyed that goal. The former Leicester player gives it some to the Forest fans behind the goal. Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton.
PENALTY KICK! Jonjo Shelvey clips Dwight McNeil in the box and it is a penalty kick to Everton. Shelvey just mistimed his tackle as the ball dropped to McNeil. Huge moment.
Really bright start from Everton here! They are whipping in crosses and Forest can’t clear their lines.
Key storylines & star players
Even when Nottingham Forest win, as they have on six occasions this season, one simple fact remains: they don’t score enough goals (18 on the season, in 24 games). Five of their six wins this season have come by a 1-0 scoreline, while being held scoreless 10 times (0W-1D-9L). Brennan Johnson has scored five Premier League goals this season and Taiwo Awoniyi has bagged four, but no one else has more than two league goals.
One club has scored fewer goals than Forest, though, and that is Everton (17). Speaking of 1-0 wins, three of Everton’s five victories on the season have come by the narrowest of margins, including both triumphs since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard. The Toffees have scored multiple goals in a goal just twice this season and haven’t done so since Oct. 22 (13 games with six goals scored).
Manchester United are flying under Erik ten Hag right now as they’ve won the League Cup, beat Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, are in the FA Cup quarterfinals and are just lurking on the outside of the title race. Surely they can’t win a quadruple. Can they? This United squad seems to have a real togetherness and a lovely balance to it right now.
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Analysis: Live Watchalong on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel (send your questions in below!) Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record
Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.
As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is trying to stay in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
1:30pm: Chelsea v Everton
10am: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
10am: Brighton v Man Utd
12:30pm: Man City v West Ham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool