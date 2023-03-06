It’ll be European dreams, not desperation to avoid relegation, at stake when Brentford host Fulham in a top-half west London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Brentford (35 points – 9th place) are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures (5W-6D-0L) and have conceded just five goals in eight games since returning from the 2022 World Cup break. Fulham (39 points – 7th place), in their first season back in the PL, are riding even higher and defending even more stingily with five goals conceded in 10 games since the midseason restart.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Fulham.
Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, and it remains unknown at this time whether he will be available for Monday’s game.
Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.
UEFA Champions League group stage standings
*qualified for knockout stage
Group A *Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)
Group B *Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)
Group C *Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)
Alisson: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and aside from a few slips on the ball, was totally fine.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6.5 – Caught out defensively in the first half a few times. But recovered well at other times.
Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Solid positioning and VVD seems to enjoy playing alongside him.
Virgil van Dijk: 8 – Some key challenges and only caught out of position once. A true leader and demanding of the entire team.
Andy Robertson: 8 – Surged down the left so often and a great ball for the key first goal.
Jordan Henderson: 8 – Back to his very best in midfield. Brilliant cross for Nunez’s header.
Fabinho: 7 – Won the ball back on plenty of occasions and getting back to his best form.
Harvey Elliott: 6.5 – A few giveaways in the first half but kept on plugging away. Good assist on Nunez’s first.
Mohamed Salah: 9 – Two goals and two assists and always wanted the ball. Became Liverpool’s all-time leading PL goalscorer and he deserves it.
Darwin Nunez: 8 – Fantastic headers for his goals and was always attacking the right areas. He’s figuring it out.
Cody Gakpo: 8 – Great finishes for his goals and like Nunez, he’s figured out the right runs to make. The front three are in fine form.
Substitutes
Roberto Firmino – 78′ on for Gakpo: 7 – Got his goal and looked sharp.
Diogo Jota – 78′ on for Nunez: 7 – Nearly scored a couple and buzzed around.
Stefan Bajcetic – 78′ on for Henderson: 6 – Got on the ball and started attacks.
James Milner – 78′ on for Fabinho: 6 – Kept the standards high late on.
Curtis Jones – 85′ on for Elliott: N/A
Manchester United player ratings
David de Gea: 3 – Caught out on the near post for Gakpo’s second and for the last few goals he seemed to be all over the place.
Diogo Dalot: 4 – Whipped in a few crosses in the first half but poor positioning.
Raphael Varane: 3 – Dragged out of position too often and couldn’t handle Nunez.
Lisandro Martinez: 3 – See above. Was positionally all over the place and too rash.
Luke Shaw: 3 – Hooked off as he was tormented by Salah. So sloppy on the ball and positionally.
Casemiro: 3 – A really poor outing. Where did it come from? Caught on the ball and didn’t cover defensively.
Fred: 3 – See above. Caught out badly on Liverpool’s first goal and never recovered.
Antony: 3 – So often good counters failed when he was on the ball. He is keeping hold of it too much.
Bruno Fernandes: 3 – Could have scored a brilliant header in the first half. Some poor giveaways though and spent most of his time complaining.
Marcus Rashford: 4 – Bad miss in the first half when clean through and rounded Alisson but hit the post in the second.
Wout Weghorst: 3 – A really poor display. Couldn’t keep the ball and couldn’t impact the game.
Substitutes
Alejandro Garnacho – 58′ on for Wout Weghorst: 5 – Some sharp runs but couldn’t keep the ball.
Scott McTominay – 58′ on for Fred: 4 – Could have been sent off and some sloppy defending.
Marcel Sabitzer – 77′ on for Casemiro: 5 – Tried to put his foot on the ball.
Tyrell Malacia – 77′ on for Lisandro Martinez: 5 – Could not stop Salah scoring.
Anthony Elanga – 85′ on for Marcus Rashford: N/A
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Manchester United were flying under Erik ten Hag right now after winning the League Cup, beating Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, and outlasting West Ham to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.
The 7-0 score line is the worst Premier League defeat in Manchester United history.
What a difference a game makes… but what difference can 7-0 make?
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United has been resilient, solid, and exceptional over the last month, beating Barcelona, Newcastle United, and West Ham in elimination games and cueing up talk that the Red Devils may, finally, be back.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United was neither resilient, solid, nor exceptional in any positive way on Sunday, obliterated by a woe-begone Liverpool side who gladly pounced on mistakes to rebuild its top-four hopes at Anfield.
Now the Dutch boss has to react in the right manner, because even the star men he hailed for their mentality after winning the League Cup — Raphael Varane, Casemiro, David De Gea — looked disinterested by the time the game hit 3-0. It wasn’t even close, and perhaps Ten Hag’s obvious decision to call it a day with his 58th minute subs of Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho for Wout Weghorst and Fred just wheezed its way through the squad.
So what can it mean for Liverpool? Honestly, everything.
The Reds rifled home goals Sunday with a frequency we’ve only seen them reserve for excuses this season, and it was fitting that Mohamed Salah — who’s had a very good, under-the-radar season — was able to put together a “look-at-me” day because his fellow finishers showed up.
And don’t be surprised if Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to join the scoring, enjoys a fitting end to his Liverpool career over the final few months of the season.
Moreover, if Liverpool’s going to pounce on mistakes this way, maybe it’s not crazy to imagine the Reds reversing that 5-2 deficit to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp reaction
“No works, spectacular football game. Start of the game was exactly what we needed; Super fun, super lively, super active. We played top football against a team in-form.”
“Second half, everything was pretty good. That’s football. That can happen. United has played a super season. I’m not really happy with ours but that doesn’t mean anything at the moment. It’s a very important three points for us.”
Erik ten Hag reaction
“We played decent first half, one mistake in organization but it wouldn’t have been weird if we were in the lead by halftime.
“Second half. It was not professional? [Is he angry?] Yes definitely. I’m surprised because I’ve seen the last week months, and what was that of mine? Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all?”
“We didn’t stick to the plan. We lost our heads and we didn’t do our jobs. We know how good they are in transition and we just aren’t running with our opponents. It’s unprofessional.”
“We’ve seen in the past we can bounce back, after the Brentford, after the City game. We let the fans down. I’m angry. This is a reality check. We have to take this strong message. We have to take our lessons out.”
Cody Gakpo goal video: Robertson cues up Dutch finish
Darwin Nunez goal video: Shaw mistake sets up Reds’ second
Cody Gakpo goal video: Salah cooks Martinez, cues up Gakpo brace
Mohamed Salah goal video: Salah feasts on McTominay error
Darwin Nunez goal video: Uruguayan heads Henderson chip
Mohamed Salah goal video: Egyptian buries loose ball
Roberto Firmino goal video: Brazilian gets on the board
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Analysis: Live Watchalong on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel (send your questions in below!) Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record
Liverpool have won 80 games in all competitions in this rivalry, while Manchester United have 90 wins against Liverpool and there have been 68 draws.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Look, this has been a pretty woeful season from Liverpool after they came so close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. Still, they are now back in the top four conversation and their forwards are firing with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all grabbing goals at different moments. Defensively they look better since Virgil van Dijk returned (the Real debacle aside) and Klopp’s side have the advantage of being in this position before and hunting down a top four spot. They came unstuck against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season but there’s something about this rivalry game at Anfield which brings out the best in the Reds.
As for United, they have so many attackers playing at the top of their game but red-hot Marcus Rashford and the mercurial Bruno Fernandes have been unstoppable in recent weeks. So has Casemiro in midfield, while his experience in front of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and David de Gea looks like a wonderful defensive unit. Over the years United have picked up big wins at Anfield but they have struggled in recent seasons. Their fans will be desperate to keep this good run going and keep the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City in their unlikely title bid.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)