Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in a massive UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash, as Graham Potter’s side need to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Dortmund were thankful Chelsea wasted good chances in the first leg and Karim Adeyemi scored a fine solo goal on the counter to give them an advantage heading to Stamford Bridge. Remember: there are no longer away goals in the Champions League.

Chelsea were back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend but they weren’t super convincing against a struggling Leeds side. Still, Potter has stopped the rot and Chelsea do look a lot better defensively, generally. They now need their star attackers to deliver with Joao Felix continuing to look sharp.

Edin Terzic’s Dortmund continue to scrap for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich (they are second only on goal difference) and their fine start to 2023 continues as they’ve won 11-straight games in all competitions to start the calendar year and Jude Bellingham is leading their charge from central midfield.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm ET

Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?

The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee); DOUBTFUL: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Graham Potter confirms #USMNT star Christian Pulisic is in the Chelsea squad to face Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League last 16 2nd leg tomorrow: "Christian is in the squad. He has trained, he is training well and looking good." #CFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 6, 2023

Borussia Dortmund team news, lineup options

OUT: Youssoufa Moukoko (knee), Karim Adeyemi (muscle), Donyell Malen (ankle), Gregor Kobel (muscle), Julien Duranville (muscle), Mateu Morey Bauza (fitness)

