Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Mar 6, 2023, 9:38 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  5. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  8. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  9. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  10. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  11. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  13. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  14. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  15. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  21. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  22. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  23. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  24. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  25. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  26. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  28. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  29. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  30. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4
  33. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 4
  34. Phil Foden, Man City — 4
  35. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 4
  36. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 4
  37. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 4

Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, miss rest of season

By Mar 6, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.

[ MORE: Champions League hub ]

UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Monday that Neymar will undergo surgery to repair the ligament damage to his ankle and will therefore miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season as he rehabs.

Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.

It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team.

But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich

USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.

Lionel Messi goal video: Low free kick pushes PSG to win

PSG has lost three matches across all competitions and there were always going to be questions about reaction following a 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Messi presided over the free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and delivered a sensational hit.

The World Cup winner swerved his offering through traffic and off the bottom inside of the post, leaving Lille’s Lucas Chevalier pawing the air.

Bids to buy Manchester United confirmed

By Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Two bids to buy Manchester United have been confirmed as the Glazer family continue to explore either the full or partial sale of the Premier League giants.

It has been widely reported by ESPN and Sky Sports that these two bids are now at the next stage as the Glazers look at their options.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Over the last few months the American family have been seeking potential investors in Manchester United and they have not been short of suitors.

But two bids have now taken center stage as they arrived before a well-documented deadline on Friday at 5pm ET.

One is from INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who failed to buy Chelsea last year but was always said to prefer a bid for his boyhood club Manchester United. The second bid is from Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is seeking full control of the club and is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank as his father was the former prime minister of Qatar.

The Glazer family bought United in 2005 for $1.4 billion and it is believed they are now asking close to $6 billion for a full sale of the club.

Statement from INEOS

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS confirmed they have ‘submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United’ and went into more detail on their plans.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.

“We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership. We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the northwest of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League.”

Statement from Qatari bid

The Qatari bid, led by Sheikh Jassim, promised that their offer is ‘completely debt free’ and they want United to become ‘the greatest football club in the world’ during their stewardship of the club.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

Brentford vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 6, 2023, 11:55 AM EST
0 Comments

It’ll be European dreams, not desperation to avoid relegation, at stake when Brentford host Fulham in a top-half west London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs FULHAM

Brentford (35 points – 9th place) are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures (5W-6D-0L) and have conceded just five goals in eight games since returning from the 2022 World Cup break. Fulham (39 points – 7th place), in their first season back in the PL, are riding even higher and defending even more stingily with five goals conceded in 10 games since the midseason restart.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, and it remains unknown at this time whether he will be available for Monday’s game.

Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 6, 2023, 11:54 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too. While a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg but will fancy their chances of turning that around, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany and Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their first leg away from home.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16, second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET
Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

