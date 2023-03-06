Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 6, 2023, 8:03 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Manchester United surged into the picture.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League scrap and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 5

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 6, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in a massive UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash, as Graham Potter’s side need to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Dortmund were thankful Chelsea wasted good chances in the first leg and Karim Adeyemi scored a fine solo goal on the counter to give them an advantage heading to Stamford Bridge. Remember: there are no longer away goals in the Champions League.

Chelsea were back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend but they weren’t super convincing against a struggling Leeds side. Still, Potter has stopped the rot and Chelsea do look a lot better defensively, generally. They now need their star attackers to deliver with Joao Felix continuing to look sharp.

Edin Terzic’s Dortmund continue to scrap for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich (they are second only on goal difference) and their fine start to 2023 continues as they’ve won 11-straight games in all competitions to start the calendar year and Jude Bellingham is leading their charge from central midfield.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?

The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee); DOUBTFUL: Reece James (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (knee) Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Borussia Dortmund team news, lineup options

OUT: Youssoufa Moukoko (knee), Karim Adeyemi (muscle), Donyell Malen (ankle), Gregor Kobel (muscle), Julien Duranville (muscle), Mateu Morey Bauza (fitness)

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 6, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too. While a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg but will fancy their chances of turning that around, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany and Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their first leg away from home.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16, second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET
Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Brentford vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Mar 6, 2023, 8:40 AM EST
0 Comments

It’ll be European dreams, not desperation to avoid relegation, at stake when Brentford host Fulham in a top-half west London derby at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs FULHAM

Brentford (35 points – 9th place) are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures (5W-6D-0L) and have conceded just five goals in eight games since returning from the 2022 World Cup break. Fulham (39 points – 7th place), in their first season back in the PL, are riding even higher and defending even more stingily with five goals conceded in 10 games since the midseason restart.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, and it remains unknown at this time whether he will be available for Monday’s game.

Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | Layvin Kurzawa (knee)

Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings

By Mar 6, 2023, 8:03 AM EST
0 Comments

The Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings were incredible to hand out as the hosts surged to a 7-0 win thanks to an amazing second half display.

Jurgen Klopp saw Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo score twice each, while Roberto Firmino added another off the bench to rub further salt into Manchester United’s wounds.

The game was 0-0 until the 43rd minute as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United had chances in the first half but this dramatic collapse has given them a massive reality check.

Below check out our Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings with marks out of 10 and analysis on the players who took the field at Anfield.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and aside from a few slips on the ball, was totally fine.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6.5 – Caught out defensively in the first half a few times. But recovered well at other times.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Solid positioning and VVD seems to enjoy playing alongside him.

Virgil van Dijk: 8 – Some key challenges and only caught out of position once. A true leader and demanding of the entire team.

Andy Robertson: 8 – Surged down the left so often and a great ball for the key first goal.

Jordan Henderson: 8 – Back to his very best in midfield. Brilliant cross for Nunez’s header.

Fabinho: 7 – Won the ball back on plenty of occasions and getting back to his best form.

Harvey Elliott: 6.5 – A few giveaways in the first half but kept on plugging away. Good assist on Nunez’s first.

Mohamed Salah: 9 – Two goals and two assists and always wanted the ball. Became Liverpool’s all-time leading PL goalscorer and he deserves it.

Darwin Nunez: 8 – Fantastic headers for his goals and was always attacking the right areas. He’s figuring it out.

Cody Gakpo: 8 – Great finishes for his goals and like Nunez, he’s figured out the right runs to make. The front three are in fine form.

Substitutes
Roberto Firmino – 78′ on for Gakpo: 7 – Got his goal and looked sharp.
Diogo Jota – 78′ on for Nunez: 7 – Nearly scored a couple and buzzed around.
Stefan Bajcetic – 78′ on for Henderson: 6 – Got on the ball and started attacks.
James Milner – 78′ on for Fabinho: 6 – Kept the standards high late on.
Curtis Jones – 85′ on for Elliott: N/A

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 3 – Caught out on the near post for Gakpo’s second and for the last few goals he seemed to be all over the place.

Diogo Dalot: 4 – Whipped in a few crosses in the first half but poor positioning.

Raphael Varane: 3 – Dragged out of position too often and couldn’t handle Nunez.

Lisandro Martinez: 3 – See above. Was positionally all over the place and too rash.

Luke Shaw: 3 – Hooked off as he was tormented by Salah. So sloppy on the ball and positionally.

Casemiro: 3 – A really poor outing. Where did it come from? Caught on the ball and didn’t cover defensively.

Fred: 3 – See above. Caught out badly on Liverpool’s first goal and never recovered.

Antony: 3 – So often good counters failed when he was on the ball. He is keeping hold of it too much.

Bruno Fernandes: 3 – Could have scored a brilliant header in the first half. Some poor giveaways though and spent most of his time complaining.

Marcus Rashford: 4 – Bad miss in the first half when clean through and rounded Alisson but hit the post in the second.

Wout Weghorst: 3 – A really poor display. Couldn’t keep the ball and couldn’t impact the game.

Substitutes
Alejandro Garnacho – 58′ on for Wout Weghorst: 5 – Some sharp runs but couldn’t keep the ball.
Scott McTominay – 58′ on for Fred: 4 – Could have been sent off and some sloppy defending.
Marcel Sabitzer – 77′ on for Casemiro: 5 – Tried to put his foot on the ball.
Tyrell Malacia – 77′ on for Lisandro Martinez: 5 – Could not stop Salah scoring.
Anthony Elanga – 85′ on for Marcus Rashford: N/A