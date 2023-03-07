UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 7, 2023, 5:05 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too. While a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg but will fancy their chances of turning that around, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany and Chelsea lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their first leg away from home.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16, second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund – 3pm ET
Benfica vs Club Brugge – 3pm ET

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

World Cup 2023 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: July 20 to August 20
  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)
  • Location: Australia and New Zealand
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup 2023 group stage schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Thursday, July 20: Auckland, New Zealand – New Zealand vs. Norway – 3am
Friday, July 21: Dunedin, New Zealand –  Philippines vs. Switzerland – 1am
Tuesday, July 25: Wellington, New Zealand –  New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30am
Tuesday, July 25: Hamilton, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. Norway – 4am
Sunday, July 30: Dunedin, New Zealand – Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3am
Sunday, July 30: Auckland, New Zealand – Norway vs. Philippines – 3am

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Thursday, July 20: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Australia vs. Ireland – 6am
Thursday, July 20: Melbourne, Australia – Nigeria vs. Canada – 10:30pm
Wednesday, July 26: Perth, Australia – Canada vs. Ireland – 8am
Thursday, July 27: Brisbane, Australia – Australia vs. Nigeria – 6am
Monday, July 31: Melbourne, Australia – Canada vs. Australia – 6am
Monday, July 31: Brisbane, Australia – Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6am

Group C

Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Friday, July 21: Wellington, New Zealand – Spain vs. Costa Rica – 3:30am
Saturday, July 22: Hamilton, New Zealand – Zambia vs. Japan – 3am
Wednesday, July 26: Auckland, New Zealand – Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Dunedin, New Zealand – Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1am
Monday, July 31: Wellington, New Zealand – Japan vs. Spain – 3am
Monday, July 31: Hamilton, New Zealand – Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3am

Group D

England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Saturday, July 22: Brisbane, Australia – England vs. Haiti – 5:30am
Saturday, July 22: Perth, Australia – Denmark vs. China – 8am
Friday, July 28: Sydney (Football Stadium) – England vs. Denmark – 4:30am
Friday, July 28: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. Haiti – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Adelaide, Australia – China vs. England – 7am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Perth, Australia – Haiti vs. Denmark – 7am

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Friday, July 21: Auckland, New Zealand – USA vs. Vietnam – 9pm
Sunday, July 23: Dunedin, New Zealand – Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30am
Wednesday, July 26: Wellington, New Zealand – USA vs. Netherlands – 9pm
Thursday, July 27: Hamilton, New Zealand – Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Auckland, New Zealand – Portugal vs. USA – 3am
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Dunedin, New Zealand – Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3am

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Sunday, July 23: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Jamaica – 6am
Monday, July 24: Adelaide, Australia – Brazil vs. Panama – 7am
Saturday, July 29: Brisbane, Australia – France vs. Brazil – 6am
Saturday, July 29: Perth, Australia – Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Sydney (Football Stadium) – France vs. Panama – 6am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Melbourne, Australia – Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6am

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Sunday, July 23: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden v. South Africa – 1am
Monday, July 24: Auckland, New Zealand – Italy v. Argentina – 2am
Thursday, July 27: Dunedin, New Zealand – Argentina vs. South Africa – 8pm
Saturday, July 29: Wellington, New Zealand – Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Hamilton, New Zealand – Argentina vs. Sweden – 3am
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Wellington, New Zealand – South Africa vs. Italy – 3am

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Monday, July 24: Melbourne, Australia – Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30am
Monday, July 24: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Colombia vs. South Korea – 10pm
Sunday, July 30: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30am
Sunday, July 30: Adelaide, Australia – South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Brisbane, Australia – South Korea vs. Germany – 6am
Thursday, Aug. 3: Perth, Australia – Morocco vs. Colombia – 6am

Last 16

Match 49, Saturday, Aug. 5: Auckland, New Zealand – Group A winner vs. Group C second place – 1am

Match 50, Saturday, Aug. 5: Wellington, New Zealand – Group C winner vs. Group A second place – 4am

Match 51, Saturday, Aug. 5: Sydney (Football Stadium) – Group E winner vs. Group G second place – 10pm

Match 52, Sunday, Aug. 6: Melbourne, Australia – Group G winner vs. Group E second place – 5am

Match 54, Monday, Aug. 7: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Group B winner vs. Group D second place – 3:30am

Match 53, Monday, Aug. 7: Brisbane, Australia – Group D winner vs. Group B second place – 6:30am

Match 56, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Adelaide, Australia – Group F winner vs. Group H second place – 4am

Match 55, Tuesday, Aug. 8: Melbourne, Australia – Group H winner vs. Group F second place – 4am

Quarterfinals

Match 58, Thursday, Aug. 10: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 50 vs Winner Match 52 – 9pm

Match 57, Friday, Aug. 11: Wellington, New Zealand – Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 51 – 3:30am

Match 59, Saturday, Aug. 12: Brisbane, Australia – Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 55 – 3am

Match 60, Saturday, Aug. 12: Sydney – Winner Match 54 vs Winner Match 56 – 6:30am

Semifinals

Match 61, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland, New Zealand – Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 – 4am

Match 62, Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 – 6am

Third place

Match 63, Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane, Australia – Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 – 4am

Final

Match 64, Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney (Stadium Australia) – Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 – 6am

Bayern Munich vs PSG: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 7, 2023, 5:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Bayern Munich and PSG lock horns in Germany for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie and the Germans have a slender advantage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Kingsley Coman’s goal was the difference between the two teams in the first leg in Paris two weeks ago, as PSG missed several chances and Kylian Mbappe had just returned from injury but couldn’t quite beat the offside trap on several occasions. However, they are without Neymar for the rest of this season as he’s undergone surgery on his ankle injury.

The French champs know that winning the Champions League title is their main aim for this season (and any season) and they need Lionel Messi and Mbappe to stand tall and deliver a famous win in Munich. As for Bayern, they haven’t been at their best for most of this season but they’re figuring out how to win games without the great Robert Lewandowski.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Bayern Munich vs PSG.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 7 at 3pm ET
Stats, updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This is all about whether or not Mbappe and Messi can deliver the trophy PSG’s Qatari owners crave the most. The star duo are capable of ripping apart any team on their own but together they should be unstoppable. That hasn’t quite been the case since Messi arrived at PSG but with his contract set to expire this summer, this may be his last chance to win the Champions League.

Bayern have been solid and steady under Julian Nagelsmann and after a poor start to the Bundesliga season (at least by their own incredible high standards) they are now back atop the Germany top-flight and look like they will kick on in the final months of the campaign. They need Yann Sommer (who has been superb in the absence of injured captain and legend Manuel Neuer) to have a big night in goal, plus Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt must hold firm with Benjamin Pavard suspended.

Bayern Munich team news, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Pavard (suspended), Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Noussair Mazraoui (muscle)

PSG team news, lineup options

OUT: Neymar (ankle), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Renato Sanches (hamstring), Achraf Hakimi (hamstring)

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 7, 2023, 4:49 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in a massive UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash, as Graham Potter’s side need to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Dortmund were thankful Chelsea wasted good chances in the first leg and Karim Adeyemi scored a fine solo goal on the counter to give them an advantage heading to Stamford Bridge. Remember: there are no longer away goals in the Champions League.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Chelsea were back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend but they weren’t super convincing against a struggling Leeds side. Still, Potter has stopped the rot and Chelsea do look a lot better defensively, generally. They now need their star attackers to deliver with Joao Felix continuing to look sharp.

Edin Terzic’s Dortmund continue to scrap for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich (they are second only on goal difference) and their fine start to 2023 continues as they’ve won 11-straight games in all competitions to start the calendar year and Jude Bellingham is leading their charge from central midfield.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?

The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee); DOUBTFUL: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Borussia Dortmund team news, lineup options

OUT: Youssoufa Moukoko (knee), Karim Adeyemi (muscle), Donyell Malen (ankle), Gregor Kobel (muscle), Julien Duranville (muscle), Mateu Morey Bauza (fitness)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 7, 2023, 4:30 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


