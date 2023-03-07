Chelsea were back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend but they weren’t super convincing against a struggling Leeds side. Still, Potter has stopped the rot and Chelsea do look a lot better defensively, generally. They now need their star attackers to deliver with Joao Felix continuing to look sharp.
Edin Terzic’s Dortmund continue to scrap for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich (they are second only on goal difference) and their fine start to 2023 continues as they’ve won 11-straight games in all competitions to start the calendar year and Jude Bellingham is leading their charge from central midfield.
This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?
The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.
Chelsea team news, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee); DOUBTFUL: Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)
Graham Potter confirms #USMNT star Christian Pulisic is in the Chelsea squad to face Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League last 16 2nd leg tomorrow: "Christian is in the squad. He has trained, he is training well and looking good." #CFC
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
The victory leaves Brentford (38 points) 9th in the PL table, but moves them level on points with 8th-place Brighton and to within one point of 7th-place Fulham (39 points). 6th-place Newcastle (42 points) sit three points ahead as both the Bees and Cottagers chase European qualification. Meanwhile, perennial west London giants Chelsea (34 points) sit 10th.
Brentford came out of the starting gate as if they were launched out of a cannon, winning virtually every 50-50 ball, keeping it deep inside Fulham’s half of the field and creating multiple emergency situations inside the Cottager’s penalty area — and they received their just reward in the 6th minute. After Fulham failed to fully clear a corner kick, the ball was recycled to Ethan Pinnock atop the box, and the center back smashed a side-volley off the leg of Tim Ream to wrong-foot Bernd Leno and find the back of the net for his second career PL goal.
After Brentford didn’t allow a single shot in the opening 37 minutes, the Bees gave up three in 92 seconds, the last of which was headed home by Manor Solomon to make it 1-1 and extended the Israeli winger’s scoring streak to five straight games (all competitions, including four straight PL games). Andreas Pereira smashed a free kick off the front of the goal frame and the ball bounced across the six-yard box to Solomon, who found himself unmarked and cleaned up the rebound.
Ivan Toney broke the deadlock and put Brentford back on top from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute. Issa Diop was deemed to have kicked Christian Norgaard’s foot as the Danish midfielder played the ball inside the penalty area, and Toney, one of the best penalty takers in the game today, used placement over power to beat Leno, who went the right way but couldn’t quite reach the ball at full-stretch.
10/10 – Only Yaya Touré (11/11) has a better 100% record from the penalty spot in Premier League history than Ivan Toney (10/10). Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/eqMaSw7Rzi
Mathias Jensen tacked on what initially seemed to be a late insurance goal in the 85th minute, but turned out to be the winner after Carlos Vinicius pounced upon a David Raya spillage in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.
Thomas Frank’s side will face two more relegation-threatened sides — 19th-place Southampton and 15th-place Leicester City — in their next two league fixtures before back-to-back tricky trips to face Brighton and 3rd-place Manchester United away from home. Whether they extend the run another one or two or three or four further games, a dozen games unbeaten in the Premier League, the most competitive league in the world, for any side — let alone the one with the smallest wage bill of 20 teams at just over $18 million this season.
For comparison’s sake, the PL’s 10th-highest wage bill (Newcastle) is estimated at $74 million this season; and Manchester United’s wage bill, which is reportedly highest in the PL, is nearly $270 million for the 2022-23 season.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Up next for Brentford is a trip to Goodison Park to take on 18th-place, relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday (10 am ET). The following morning, on Sunday, Fulham will host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Craven Cottage (9 am ET).
How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Ivan Toney has been the undisputed superstar of Brentford’s sensational second season in the Premier League with 14 goals scored (4th-most), but the 26-year-old’s continued involvement is now in serious doubt after pleading guilty to multiple charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney faces a lengthy suspension in the coming weeks or months, but he will be available for Monday’s game and has been picked in Thomas Frank’s team.
Fulham, like Brentford, have leaned heavily upon star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals, 6th-most in the PL) for the vast majority of this season, but more recently it has been 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon who has scored each of the Cottagers’ last three league goals, including stunning strikes to beat Brighton and draw Wolves, picking up four additional points along the way. Solomon, who signed for Fulham in the summer and missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason, has scored in four straight games across all competitions.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Lionel Messi’s 11th goal of the Ligue 1 season was class and clutch, but questions around a Neymar injury will take some joy out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over lille on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.
It was a thriller from front-to-back, as Neymar set up a Kylian Mbappe goal before scoring himself to have it 2-0 after 17 minutes only to see Lille strike thrice in a row before Mbappe made it 3-3 in the 87th minute to set up Messi’s grandstand finish.
UPDATE: PSG confirmed on Monday that Neymar will undergo surgery to repair the ligament damage to his ankle and will therefore miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season as he rehabs.
Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.
The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.
It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team.
But Neymar was hurt in the 51st minute. The Brazil living legend appeared to hurt his ankle and was in great pain when he was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Hugo Ekitike.
PSG is in the middle of a brutal run of fixtures, off to Marseille on Sunday before hosting Nantes and then going to the Allianz Arena for a second leg against Bayern Munich
USMNT star Timothy Weah was left in a sort of left wingback role and had three key passes from the unusual position.