The Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings were incredible to hand out as the hosts surged to a 7-0 win thanks to an amazing second half display.

Jurgen Klopp saw Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo score twice each, while Roberto Firmino added another off the bench to rub further salt into Manchester United’s wounds.

The game was 0-0 until the 43rd minute as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United had chances in the first half but this dramatic collapse has given them a massive reality check.

Below check out our Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings with marks out of 10 and analysis on the players who took the field at Anfield.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Didn’t have much to do and aside from a few slips on the ball, was totally fine.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6.5 – Caught out defensively in the first half a few times. But recovered well at other times.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Solid positioning and VVD seems to enjoy playing alongside him.

Virgil van Dijk: 8 – Some key challenges and only caught out of position once. A true leader and demanding of the entire team.

Andy Robertson: 8 – Surged down the left so often and a great ball for the key first goal.

Jordan Henderson: 8 – Back to his very best in midfield. Brilliant cross for Nunez’s header.

Fabinho: 7 – Won the ball back on plenty of occasions and getting back to his best form.

Harvey Elliott: 6.5 – A few giveaways in the first half but kept on plugging away. Good assist on Nunez’s first.

Mohamed Salah: 9 – Two goals and two assists and always wanted the ball. Became Liverpool’s all-time leading PL goalscorer and he deserves it.

Darwin Nunez: 8 – Fantastic headers for his goals and was always attacking the right areas. He’s figuring it out.

Cody Gakpo: 8 – Great finishes for his goals and like Nunez, he’s figured out the right runs to make. The front three are in fine form.

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino – 78′ on for Gakpo: 7 – Got his goal and looked sharp.

Diogo Jota – 78′ on for Nunez: 7 – Nearly scored a couple and buzzed around.

Stefan Bajcetic – 78′ on for Henderson: 6 – Got on the ball and started attacks.

James Milner – 78′ on for Fabinho: 6 – Kept the standards high late on.

Curtis Jones – 85′ on for Elliott: N/A

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 3 – Caught out on the near post for Gakpo’s second and for the last few goals he seemed to be all over the place.

Diogo Dalot: 4 – Whipped in a few crosses in the first half but poor positioning.

Raphael Varane: 3 – Dragged out of position too often and couldn’t handle Nunez.

Lisandro Martinez: 3 – See above. Was positionally all over the place and too rash.

Luke Shaw: 3 – Hooked off as he was tormented by Salah. So sloppy on the ball and positionally.

Casemiro: 3 – A really poor outing. Where did it come from? Caught on the ball and didn’t cover defensively.

Fred: 3 – See above. Caught out badly on Liverpool’s first goal and never recovered.

Antony: 3 – So often good counters failed when he was on the ball. He is keeping hold of it too much.

Bruno Fernandes: 3 – Could have scored a brilliant header in the first half. Some poor giveaways though and spent most of his time complaining.

Marcus Rashford: 4 – Bad miss in the first half when clean through and rounded Alisson but hit the post in the second.

Wout Weghorst: 3 – A really poor display. Couldn’t keep the ball and couldn’t impact the game.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho – 58′ on for Wout Weghorst: 5 – Some sharp runs but couldn’t keep the ball.

Scott McTominay – 58′ on for Fred: 4 – Could have been sent off and some sloppy defending.

Marcel Sabitzer – 77′ on for Casemiro: 5 – Tried to put his foot on the ball.

Tyrell Malacia – 77′ on for Lisandro Martinez: 5 – Could not stop Salah scoring.

Anthony Elanga – 85′ on for Marcus Rashford: N/A

