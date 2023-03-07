The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions are well within reach for Tottenham, if they can overturn their 1-0 deficit to AC Milan when they reunite for leg no. 2 in north London on Wednesday.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg after seven minutes, as Tottenham toiled away to the tune of 0.44 xG on 11 shots, compared to 1.89 xG on 9 shots for AC Milan. It was perhaps the most listless performance in a season full of them from Antonio Conte’s side, yet they somehow have very real hope of reaching the last-eight.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs AC Milan.

How to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 3pm ET

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Just in time for Wednesday’s second leg, Conte returned to work after an extended period of leave to recover from gallbladder surgery.

“I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United, but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait. “I wanted to come back early, but in this case I should respect the doctors because they were really worried after the game against Milan, and for this reason I came back on Sunday. “Now, I am well and yesterday during the training session I had a lot of energy.”

Perhaps Conte’s return will inspire a performance more positive than the one turned in over the weekend, as Tottenham were beaten 1-0 away to Wolves. That defeat, much like this season, seemed to play out in slow motion with plenty of aimless possession and quickly fading hope. And yet, they are one or two breaks from being one of eight teams left in Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

