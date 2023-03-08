Bayern Munich and PSG lock horns in Germany for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie and the Germans have a slender advantage.

Kingsley Coman’s goal was the difference between the two teams in the first leg in Paris two weeks ago, as PSG missed several chances and Kylian Mbappe had just returned from injury but couldn’t quite beat the offside trap on several occasions. However, they are without Neymar for the rest of this season as he’s undergone surgery on his ankle injury.

The French champs know that winning the Champions League title is their main aim for this season (and any season) and they need Lionel Messi and Mbappe to stand tall and deliver a famous win in Munich. As for Bayern, they haven’t been at their best for most of this season but they’re figuring out how to win games without the great Robert Lewandowski.

Here’s everything you need for Bayern Munich vs PSG.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 7 at 3pm ET

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This is all about whether or not Mbappe and Messi can deliver the trophy PSG’s Qatari owners crave the most. The star duo are capable of ripping apart any team on their own but together they should be unstoppable. That hasn’t quite been the case since Messi arrived at PSG but with his contract set to expire this summer, this may be his last chance to win the Champions League.

Bayern have been solid and steady under Julian Nagelsmann and after a poor start to the Bundesliga season (at least by their own incredible high standards) they are now back atop the Germany top-flight and look like they will kick on in the final months of the campaign. They need Yann Sommer (who has been superb in the absence of injured captain and legend Manuel Neuer) to have a big night in goal, plus Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt must hold firm with Benjamin Pavard suspended.

Bayern Munich team news, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Pavard (suspended), Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Noussair Mazraoui (muscle)

PSG team news, lineup options

OUT: Neymar (ankle), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Renato Sanches (hamstring), Achraf Hakimi (hamstring)

