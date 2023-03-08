Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.
Key storylines & (young) star players
Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.
Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (muscular), Hamed Traore (muscular), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf). OUT: Matias Vina (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (other).
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (other), Naby Keita (muscular), Arthur (fitness). OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Calvin Ramsay (knee).
Chelsea’s been through the ringer over the past two months, and almost all of it has been of its own doing.
But there’s been some question as to whether Graham Potter should be to blame for the mix of new- and old Chelsea failing to find its finish despite finding real resolves in its own end.
Once Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 a few weeks ago, the Blues no longer had defensive strength on which to lean and some were saying ex-Brighton boss Potter was out of his depth and soon to be shown the door.
Potter had admitted his struggles to deal with the criticism lobbed his way, but he stayed in his line and kept encouraging his players to deliver the goods.
Boy, did they, although it’s a little comical that Raheem Sterling butchered his first crack at Chelsea’s first goal and Kai Havertz had to retake the penalty that led to 2-0.
Nothing was going to come easy for the Blues, but Chelsea kept fighting and Potter deserves some credit for that.
The Blues are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League in any other matter than winning the competition, but the honest truth is that they very much have looked capable of that over 180 minutes versus a good Dortmund side.
Anything goes in the final 8, and we’ve already seen Chelsea win the European Cup in a down season earlier in the London club’s celebrated existence.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund player ratings: Stars of the Show
Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella: Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta was out and Benoit Badiashile ineligible, so the back three was a bit stretched. Wesley Fofana was fine, don’t get us wrong, but Koulibaly and Cucurella had us saying, “Thiago who?” (before quickly answering ourselves, “Thiago Silva. One of the best of his era, duh.”
Emre Can: Effective at both ends of the pitch as the former Liverpool man did his best to eliminate his former rivals.
Enzo Fernandez: There will come a day when someone will righteously criticize the expensive Argentine, but it won’t be Tuesday: Nine recoveries and four clearances next to a roving Mateo Kovacic.
Kai Havertz: Might’ve not been the tidiest, hitting the post early and missing his first penalty, but the German ran his shorts off and was credited with six recoveries. If anything, he should be lauded for not wilting during this ice-cold run as he’s been the only attacker religiously named starter by Graham Potter.
Giovanni Reyna: The 20-year-old was pulled into action after only five minutes, and was credited with two chances created and came within a brave Chelsea block of scoring shortly after Havertz’s penalty.
What’s next?
Chelsea goes to Leicester City for a 10am ET Saturday scrap with the Foxes.
Dortmund has to dust itself off for a Revierderby at 12:30pm ET Saturday at Schalke.
Graham Potter reaction
Asked how he feels about the win: “I’m not sure! There is a lot of emotion in the end. It was tense in the end but the boys played fantastic. I am delighted for them to get the win and great for everyone here.”
“Inevitably, in life, you’re going to have bad times and good times. I don’t see any other way to look at it. It’s how you react to the bad times, get some perspective and analyze it in the correct way. Things are never bad forever but it felt like that sometimes.”
Key storylines
This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?
The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.
Chelsea team news, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee), Mason Mount (abdominal), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)
Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg after seven minutes, as Tottenham toiled away to the tune of 0.44 xG on 11 shots, compared to 1.89 xG on 9 shots for AC Milan. It was perhaps the most listless performance in a season full of them from Antonio Conte’s side, yet they somehow have very real hope of reaching the last-eight.
Just in time for Wednesday’s second leg, Conte returned to work after an extended period of leave to recover from gallbladder surgery.
“I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United, but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait.
“I wanted to come back early, but in this case I should respect the doctors because they were really worried after the game against Milan, and for this reason I came back on Sunday.
“Now, I am well and yesterday during the training session I had a lot of energy.”
Perhaps Conte’s return will inspire a performance more positive than the one turned in over the weekend, as Tottenham were beaten 1-0 away to Wolves. That defeat, much like this season, seemed to play out in slow motion with plenty of aimless possession and quickly fading hope. And yet, they are one or two breaks from being one of eight teams left in Europe’s premier competition.
Tottenham team news, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
A loaded Europa League quarterfinal field has provided the tournament with a juicy final eight, with few ties as intriguing as Premier League giants Manchester United vs La Liga’s Real Betis.
Manchester United was clobbered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at the weekend but the Red Devils are barely more than a week removed from adding a trophy to its silverware collection by beating Newcastle United in the League Cup.
Betis is fifth in La Liga and coming off a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend. The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Real Betis.
Key storylines & star players
All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.
Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Casemiro (knock), Victor Lindelof (other). OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)
Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)
Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Arsenal: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Manchester United: Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET
Current form (As of March 7, 2023)
Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWDWW Manchester United last 5 results: LWWDW
Key injuries
Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (knee – out until March 19), Leandro Trossard (hip injury), Mohamed Elneny (no return date)
Manchester City: None
Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)