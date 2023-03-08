Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 8, 2023, 12:56 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high nine teams sit within six points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

As for now, Wolves and Saints are the form teams in the fight, though the former is in a lot better shape than the latter, while Leicester is on the league’s longest losing streak and Crystal Palace sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Bournemouth, Southampton, and Everton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester United
7-0: Liverpool pummels mistake-riddled Manchester United
Chelsea vs Leeds
Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid
Southampton vs Leicester live
Southampton scores huge win, drags Leicester back into relegation mire

Premier League table (March 8, 2023)

Premier League schedule

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Man City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (A), Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), Palace (A), Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Villa (H), Southampton (H), Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Spurs (A), Newcastle (H), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Brighton (H), Wolves (A), Arsenal (A), Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Brentford (H), Chelsea (A), Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man Utd (A), Brentford (H), Spurs (H), West Ham (A), Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Liverpool (H), Villa (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves vs Leeds — 11am ET
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace vs Leicester — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 2: West Ham vs Southampton — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 29: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 10am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League title odds (As of March 8, 2023)

(Our betting partner is BetMGMBetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Wolves: +800
Crystal Palace: +750
Leicester City: +600
West Ham: +500
Nottingham Forest: +170
Leeds: +155
Everton: -110
Southampton: -200
Bournemouth: -300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. West Ham, 41 points
13. Wolves, 40 points
14. Palace, 40 points
15. Leicester, 38 points
16. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
17. Leeds, 35 points
18. Everton, 33 points
19. Southampton, 32 points
20. Bournemouth, 28 points

Tottenham vs AC Milan, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Mar 8, 2023, 2:25 PM EST
0 Comments

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions are well within reach for Tottenham, if they can overturn their 1-0 deficit to AC Milan when they reunite for leg no. 2 in north London on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg after seven minutes, as Tottenham toiled away to the tune of 0.44 xG on 11 shots, compared to 1.89 xG on 9 shots for AC Milan. It was perhaps the most listless performance in a season full of them from Antonio Conte’s side, yet they somehow have very real hope of reaching the last-eight.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs AC Milan.

Latest UEFA Champions League news

Man City v RB Leipzig
Man City vs RB Leipzig final score: Grealish outdoes visitors
Klopp
Klopp: Liverpool loss to Chelsea ‘massive blow’ to Champions...
UEFA postpones all June international matches amid coronavirus

How to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 3:10pm ET (kickoff delayed by 10 minutes)
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Just in time for Wednesday’s second leg, Conte returned to work after an extended period of leave to recover from gallbladder surgery.

“I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United, but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait.

“I wanted to come back early, but in this case I should respect the doctors because they were really worried after the game against Milan, and for this reason I came back on Sunday.

“Now, I am well and yesterday during the training session I had a lot of energy.”

Perhaps Conte’s return will inspire a performance more positive than the one turned in over the weekend, as Tottenham were beaten 1-0 away to Wolves. That defeat, much like this season, seemed to play out in slow motion with plenty of aimless possession and quickly fading hope. And yet, they are one or two breaks from being one of eight teams left in Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 8, 2023, 1:55 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

Chelsea and Benfica are the first two to emerge from the Round of 16 and enter the quarterfinals, and six more berths will be decided over the next couple of weeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too. While a repeat of the 2019-20 final saw PSG lose narrowly at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg clash.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg but will fancy their chances of turning that around, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham vs AC Milan live
Tottenham vs AC Milan, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16, second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain – 3pm ET
Tottenham vs AC Milan – 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16 first leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Bayern Munich vs PSG: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 8, 2023, 1:06 PM EST
0 Comments

Bayern Munich and PSG lock horns in Germany for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie and the Germans have a slender advantage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Kingsley Coman’s goal was the difference between the two teams in the first leg in Paris two weeks ago, as PSG missed several chances and Kylian Mbappe had just returned from injury but couldn’t quite beat the offside trap on several occasions. However, they are without Neymar for the rest of this season as he’s undergone surgery on his ankle injury.

The French champs know that winning the Champions League title is their main aim for this season (and any season) and they need Lionel Messi and Mbappe to stand tall and deliver a famous win in Munich. As for Bayern, they haven’t been at their best for most of this season but they’re figuring out how to win games without the great Robert Lewandowski.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Bayern Munich vs PSG.

Latest UEFA Champions League news

Man City v RB Leipzig
Man City vs RB Leipzig final score: Grealish outdoes visitors
Klopp
Klopp: Liverpool loss to Chelsea ‘massive blow’ to Champions...
UEFA postpones all June international matches amid coronavirus

How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 7 at 3pm ET
Stats, updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This is all about whether or not Mbappe and Messi can deliver the trophy PSG’s Qatari owners crave the most. The star duo are capable of ripping apart any team on their own but together they should be unstoppable. That hasn’t quite been the case since Messi arrived at PSG but with his contract set to expire this summer, this may be his last chance to win the Champions League.

Bayern have been solid and steady under Julian Nagelsmann and after a poor start to the Bundesliga season (at least by their own incredible high standards) they are now back atop the Germany top-flight and look like they will kick on in the final months of the campaign. They need Yann Sommer (who has been superb in the absence of injured captain and legend Manuel Neuer) to have a big night in goal, plus Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt must hold firm with Benjamin Pavard suspended.

Bayern Munich team news, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Pavard (suspended), Manuel Neuer (broken leg), Lucas Hernandez (ACL), Noussair Mazraoui (muscle)

PSG team news, lineup options

OUT: Neymar (ankle), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Renato Sanches (hamstring), Achraf Hakimi (hamstring)

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Mar 8, 2023, 12:45 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham vs AC Milan live
Tottenham vs AC Milan, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea snaps to life, bounces Dortmund to reach Champions League quarters

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Manchester United: Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWDWW
Manchester United last 5 results: LWWDW

Key injuries

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (knee – out until March 19), Leandro Trossard (hip injury), Mohamed Elneny (no return date)

Manchester City: None

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)

Premier League title odds (As of March 7, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Arsenal: 5/6
Manchester City: 1/1
Manchester United: 33/1
Liverpool: 500/1
Tottenham: 500/1
Newcastle United: 500/1

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points
3. Manchester United – 78 points