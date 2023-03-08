Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 27 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14 Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11 Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11 Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10 Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10 James Maddison, Leicester City — 9 Phil Foden, Man City — 9 Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9 Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8 Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8 Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8 Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8 Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8 Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7 Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6 Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6 James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6 Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 6

