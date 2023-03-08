Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy.

Haaland’s 27th goal of the season, scored at Bournemouth, makes him Manchester City’s single-season Premier League goals record holder.

“But ProSoccerTalk, aren’t there still a dozen-plus match weeks left?”

Why, yes, yes there are!

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 27 goals have him nine goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 27
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 18
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 14
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    8. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    12. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9
    14. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    16. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    23. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    24. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    25. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    26. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 6

Tottenham vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions are well within reach for Tottenham, if they can overturn their 1-0 deficit to AC Milan when they reunite for leg no. 2 in north London on Wednesday.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg after seven minutes, as Tottenham toiled away to the tune of 0.44 xG on 11 shots, compared to 1.89 xG on 9 shots for AC Milan. It was perhaps the most listless performance in a season full of them from Antonio Conte’s side, yet they somehow have very real hope of reaching the last-eight.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs AC Milan.

How to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Just in time for Wednesday’s second leg, Conte returned to work after an extended period of leave to recover from gallbladder surgery.

“I wanted to come back after the game against Sheffield United, but the doctor stopped me and said you have to listen to us and wait.

“I wanted to come back early, but in this case I should respect the doctors because they were really worried after the game against Milan, and for this reason I came back on Sunday.

“Now, I am well and yesterday during the training session I had a lot of energy.”

Perhaps Conte’s return will inspire a performance more positive than the one turned in over the weekend, as Tottenham were beaten 1-0 away to Wolves. That defeat, much like this season, seemed to play out in slow motion with plenty of aimless possession and quickly fading hope. And yet, they are one or two breaks from being one of eight teams left in Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Manchester United: Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWDWW
Manchester United last 5 results: LWWDW

Key injuries

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (knee – out until March 19), Leandro Trossard (hip injury), Mohamed Elneny (no return date)

Manchester City: None

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)

Premier League title odds (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal: 5/6
Manchester City: 1/1
Manchester United: 33/1
Liverpool: 500/1
Tottenham: 500/1
Newcastle United: 500/1

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points
3. Manchester United – 78 points

Leeds vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:44 AM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion looks to beat desperate Leeds United as the Seagulls look to keep up their surprising European pace during a Saturday scrap at Elland Road (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton enters Saturday in eighth place on the Premier League table but seventh when it comes to points-per-game, and the Seagulls’ next four opponents are as inviting a run as you’ll find… aside from the desperation.

The Seagulls visit Leeds and then host Crystal Palace. After welcoming Grimsby Town for the FA Cup quarters and entertaining tricky Brentford before going to Bournemouth. It gets brutal after that, so it’s safe to say we’ll know if Brighton’s top-seven plans are well-laid by April 4 at the Vitality.

Leeds, meanwhile, has struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road.

Leeds drew Manchester United at Old Trafford but then were well-beaten by the same opponents at Elland Road. A frustrating loss to Everton away was followed by the appointment of Javi Gracia and a win over Saints, and Leeds looked feisty but feeble in a loss at Chelsea last time out.

Now Leeds gets dangerous Brighton before trips to Wolves and Arsenal. Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, and Newcastle are also on their docket the rest of the way, and points will be at a premium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brighton.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds vs Brighton liveLeeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.

Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.

As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscular), Patrick Bamford (leg). OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Rodrigo (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (other), Adam Lallana (thigh)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


