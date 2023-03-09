Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (muscular), Hamed Traore (muscular), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf). OUT: Matias Vina (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (other).

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (other), Naby Keita (muscular), Arthur (fitness). OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Calvin Ramsay (knee).

Sporting vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, highlights from Europa League

By Mar 9, 2023, 12:51 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League leaders will continue their quest, when Arsenal face Sporting CP in the Europa League round of 16 in Portugal on Thursday.

The Gunners sit five points above two-time defending champions Manchester City as they chase their first PL title since 2004, all the while they chase their first European trophy since lifting the 1993-94 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Ahead of the round of 16 first legs on Thursday, Arsenal are joint-betting favorites to win the Europa League, checking in at +250 alongside fellow PL side Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sporting vs Arsenal.

How to watch Sporting vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:45pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Star striker Gabriel Jesus has been out since the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery, but the Brazilian is nearing a return to action — so much so that manager Mikel Arteta wouldn’t go so far as to rule him out during his Wednesday pre-match press conference.

“News on the squad will be tomorrow. We have brought a few players and you will see tomorrow who is available.

“We will try not to rush him back, we will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when is comfortable and as well giving the team a boost that it’s going to need in the next few weeks for sure.

“Everything is going well, he needs time as well to get himself that confidence and that physical state that is necessary to compete with a free mind and once he’s free to do that, we will throw him in.”

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:59 AM EST
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Manchester United will play La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal will meet up with Sporting Lisbon after the latter pounded Midtjylland.

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

12:45pm ET: AS Roma vs Real Sociedad
12:45pm ET: Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
12:45pm ET: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
12:45pm ET: Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

3pm ET: Juventus vs Freiburg
3pm ET: Manchester United vs Real Betis – PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS
3pm ET: Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
3pm ET: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Tuesday, March 7 – 12:45pm ET: Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

12:45pm ET: AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United
12:45pm ET: Anderlecht vs Villarreal
12:45pm ET: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

8pm ET: Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
8pm ET: Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
8pm ET: Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir
8pm ET: Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens

Manchester United vs Real Betis: How to watch, live stream link

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:54 AM EST
0 Comments

A loaded Europa League quarterfinal field has provided the tournament with a juicy final eight, with few ties as intriguing as Premier League giants Manchester United vs La Liga’s Real Betis.

Manchester United was clobbered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at the weekend but the Red Devils are barely more than a week removed from adding a trophy to its silverware collection by beating Newcastle United in the League Cup.

Betis is fifth in La Liga and coming off a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend. The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Real Betis.

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.

Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Casemiro (knock), Victor Lindelof (other). OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)

Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:47 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

